EssayPro Review 9.9/10: Best Essay Writing Service For Students!

The EssayPro essay writing company was founded in 1997, making it a company with over 20 years of experience in the custom essay writing industry.

EssayPro is an academic platform where students can find a teacher or a writer for their academic assignments, such as essays, case studies, coursework, dissertation, etc. Assess writers by their rating, reviews, and customer feedback.

The EssayPro delivers papers of academic levels, which includes high-school, college, and university. It also offers other kinds of papers such as assignments, case studies, term papers, research papers, M/As, dissertations, and doctorates. However, the EssayPro writing service is willing to deliver high-quality custom writing orders to customers upon their initial write my Essay for my proposal.

The Essay Pro service provides top-notch custom essay writing services to hundreds of students daily, with more than hundreds of professional essay writers who are ready to begin working on your very own high-quality custom essay. The EssayPro keeps your Essay's plagiarism rate on an absolute level of zero. EssayPro specializes in writing any custom essay with the tightest deadlines and amazing quality at a very fair price.

EssayPro is ranked to be 1st amongst all the Essay Writing websites with a consumer rating of 4.73 stars from around 4,791 reviews. This implies that most customers are generally satisfied with their purchases. Customers who are satisfied with EssayPro often mention customer service as an incredible experience and easy process.

Is EssayPro Legit/Legal and Reliable?

Based on the Policies on EssayPro site and online reviews, we believe that the EssayPro Service is Legit/Legal, and they do not give us a reason to think otherwise.

According to our experience, EssayPro is a reliable company. They provide everything as promised, but sometimes you might find bad reviews of it online that the quality wasn’t as good or the EssayPro didn’t give the work on the given deadline, which didn’t happen with us.

We do not think that EssayPro is a scam company. They would not take money from you, and they disappear, yes you might not like some things they write for you, but you always have the option of requesting a revision.

Money-back Guarantee Policy:

EssayPro Money Back Guarantee strategy is the same as other organizations’ arrangements. You’re qualified for an article ace discount in the accompanying cases:

No essayist has been relegated.

The essayist has been affirmed, however, the customer dropped the request.

Late conveyance.

Two installments were made.

If it’s not too much trouble, note the awful quality cases are examined with the director exclusively and dependent on that discussion/examination the measure of the discount is resolved. You can demonstrate that essaypro.com appropriated your paper, they guarantee to give a 100% discount.

Types of Services EssayPro Offers:

There are overall up to 20 types of writing services offered by EssayPro. It is indeed hard to believe that a platform can evaluate as many top-quality writers as they publicize for services as demanding as speech-writing or research proposals.

EssayPro offers Admission essays, proofreading, and even book reviews. But how would it be possible to provide a book review in a short period for what is considered to be an average market price?

All of these services come with specific questions. This is why live support is important for legit paper writing services, as many assignments need to be done within days. Nonetheless, Essay Pro is not known for productive communication. It can take a few minutes to get a response with a live chat. Likewise, a customer recalls sending three emails before getting an answer from the service provider.

The types of services the EssayPro offers are vast and are mentioned below:

Custom Essay (any type).

Custom essay writing means that you will receive an essay that is tailored to your specific requirements. This means that our services will carefully consider the details you provide. All of our essay authors are dedicated to composing your desired high-quality custom essay and ensuring that your instructions follow the letter.

Having an essay that expresses yourself and your personality traits is what custom essay writing is all about. When you demand a custom essay paper, whether it’s about your personal experiences, your life goals, or your perspectives on various issues or topics, you can rest assured that you’ll get an inexpensive custom essay that looks just like you wrote it yourself. Your personality will be emphasized in your very own custom essay through continuous communication with the assigned writer in such a manner that what you are thinking will be put into successful writing.

Business Plan.

A business plan is a written document that explains how a company defines its objectives and plans to achieve them. A business strategy lays out a written roadmap for the Company from a marketing, financial, and operational perspective.

Business plans are vital documents that are used to entice investors until a company has a track record. They’re still an excellent way for businesses to stay on track in the future.

Literature Review.

A literature review is an examination of scientific sources on a particular subject. It gives you a broad summary of existing knowledge, helping you to spot related theories, practices, and research gaps.

Finding specific publications (such as books and journal articles), critically reviewing them, and describing what you discovered are all part of writing a literature review.

Research Paper.

A research paper is a scholarly writing piece that includes analysis, evaluation, and an assertion based on extensive independent study. A research paper allows you to show a thorough understanding of your subject, interact with various sources, and contribute something unique to the discussion.

Admission Essay.

The admission essay is your opportunity to express yourself, your objectives, factors, struggles, triumphs, personal experiences, and learnings. Not to consider why you’re a better match for the college or university—as well as why they’re a good fit for you.

Case Study.

A case study is a comprehensive examination of a single person, group, location, event, institution, or phenomenon. In social, academic, medical, and enterprise analysis, case studies are often used.

Multiple Choice Questions.

Students choose the right approach from a list of choices in multiple-choice questions. A multiple-choice question is divided into two sections:

The stem, which is either an incomplete sentence or an introductory question; The correct and wrong answers are included in the choices.

Research Proposal.

A research proposal is a document that proposes a research project, usually in the sciences or academia, and usually serves as a request for funding. Proposals are assessed based on the proposed research’s cost and potential impact and the feasibility of the proposed plan for carrying it out.

Annotated Bibliography.

An annotated bibliography is a collection of books, articles, and document citations. Each citation is accompanied by an annotation, a short (usually around 150 words) descriptive and evaluative paragraph. The annotation intends to educate the reader about the sources’ importance, accuracy, and quality.

Coursework.

Coursework is work done for the sake of learning from students or trainees. Teachers or teaching guides in self-taught courses may specify and allocate coursework. Practice, experiments, study, and writing are only some of the activities included in coursework.

Presentation or Speech.

To begin with, people describe different meanings, so there are plenty of speeches that are called presentations and presentations that are called speeches in the real world. However, according to the definition, a speech is a conversation or message, and a presentation is a discussion using some kind of visual assistance.

Term Paper.

Academic writing is another name of term paper written at the end of a week of school. It keeps track of and grades pupils’ understanding of the course. A term paper, which is usually a science report or a discussion of an assigned subject, necessitates extensive study and technical writing skills.

Article Review.

A review article describes the research state of knowledge on a particular issue. Instead of publishing new evidence or analysis, a review article surveys and examines recently published research. Review articles are also known as poll articles or overview articles in the news industry.

Creative Writing.

Creative writing is the form of writing that deviates from traditional professional, journalistic, scholarly, or technological forms of literature and is usually distinguished by a concentration on narrative craft, characterization, and the use of literary tropes, or by various poems and poetic traditions.

Reflective Writing.

Reflective writing is an analysis technique where the writer portrays a real or imagined scene, event, interaction, fleeting thought, or memory and then adds a personal reflection on its significance.

Thesis / Dissertation.

The most significant distinction between a thesis and a dissertation is when they are finished. The thesis is a project completed at the conclusion of a master’s program, while the dissertation is completed during doctoral study.

Book / Movie Review.

A summary and conclusion are included in a book review, just as they are in a movie review. Your review should begin with an introduction, followed by a synopsis of the book/movie, and interpretation, and finally, a conclusion.

Reports

A report is a written document that organizes information for a particular audience and purpose. However, report descriptions may be presented orally, and complete reports are almost always submitted in written form.

Editing and proofreading.

Proofreading is the process of fixing minor grammatical, spelling, and punctuation mistakes. While a subtle knowledge of the English language is still required, it distinguishes it from editing, aiming to enhance writing quality by improving flow, readability, and layout.

Writers of EssayPro

EssayPro offers you to choose a writer for yourself, and you can talk to them too, which we believe is an integral part of the ordering process. You can question the writer about their qualification, what they know about your provided topic. For minimizing the chances of getting a paper that is not according to your preferences and expectations, make sure you explain everything in as many details as possible.

Pros and Cons:

Listed below are some pros and cons we came across while reviewing the EssayPro service:

PROS:

Decent quality.

Quick deadlines are vacant.

A writer can be assigned by yourself.

You can directly contact the writer.

Reasonable prices.

CONS:

Inattentiveness and less responsive to some details.

Fake foundation date.

How to Order?

Firstly you will have to sign up, To give an order at EssayPro

Then you will see the order form where you will have to fill in all the details of your assignment.

The journalists will send you their applications, and you can dole out one of them in “Relegate a Writer” tab. Be cautious as certain scholars will be lacking. This one has the right to appear in my essaypro survey.

Ultimately when you find the suitable writer, click accept the bid and Ok in a new window.

At that point, it will advance you to your equilibrium page where you need to place some cash in your record first. From that point forward, you will actually want to place your request in advance and relegate the essayist.

You will see the request outline to affirm your request. On the off chance that you add more subtleties after this progression, they will be considered as new data that was excluded from the underlying request. Obviously, it will require more cash. The following stage will be the installment, and after it’s done, you will get an affirmation that the request has been put in. You generally can ask support specialists to help you in this matter; they are steady.

Prices and Discounts:

The EssayPro costs are low and you can get a ton of orders with them. They additionally have plenty of coupons and promotion codes for their new clients. Specifically, you can get up to 25% percent with them. They worked out an uncommon rebate program where dependent on the number of requests you put with them, the percent of markdown will be recalculated.

Payment methods at EssayPro:

Our Essay Pro review’s most important takeaway is that it is an essay writing service that uses a payment system instead of a regular price system for its clients. This means you won’t know your paper’s final price until you accept a bid from one of the journalists. We find the bidding system uncomfortable and time-consuming because you must carefully review each bid to ensure that you are hiring the best possible writer.

Still, on the EssayPro homepage, you will see that the cheapest cost for a paper is $10.8 per page for a school essay with a maximum deadline, and the highest price we could find is $19.8 per page for a Ph.D. essay with a 6-hour deadline. Those prices aren’t the highest on the market, but they come with very poor writing quality, so you’d be better off looking for a slightly more costly writing service with higher writing quality. There aren’t many payment options available with EssayPro.

You should use a Visa or Mastercard account to pay for your purchase. Discover and American Express are now accepted, so you can use them to pay for your order. However, we were sad to learn that PayPal payments are not accepted at Essay Pro, as they provide much more protection if someone goes wrong with your order.

Consumer Support:

If you first access EssayPro, the small chat icon in the bottom right corner of the screen is visible. The chat will appear as soon as you register to place your order, but if you reduce it this time, it will not appear again, which is a significant advantage over most writing services. On the other hand, the symbol is not present, and you can contact customer support at any time if you have any concerns or need assistance. EssayPro asserts that its customer service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, but we have yet to put that assertion to the test. If chat doesn’t work for you, there are a few other ways to get in touch with Essay Pro’s customer service.

There is contact information and an email address in the United States. The EssayPro offices have a physical address in Devon, Delaware, but it is doubtful that anyone will pay them a personal visit. Additionally, EssayPro is popular on social networks, primarily Facebook and Instagram, so you can seek assistance there.

Some people declare that EssayPro has slow support dealers. So To confirm the claims, we wrote a message to the agents and got an answer in barely one minute. People tend to think that they are automated answers, but if you doubt, just keep on asking questions, and they will give you quick answers and straight to the point. Maybe the EssayPro Competitors spread this fake news about the Company but do not believe them and test the service yourself.

Paper Quality:

EssayPro, like most educational writing services, appears to place a high value on their writing staff. On EssayPro, there is a section devoted to authors and a showcase of the Company’s top writers right on the homepage. Top authors have extensive profiles that include average customer satisfaction rates, specialization topics, the number of finished papers, and even images and names. On the other hand, those images and words seem to be very generic, so even though the individuals behind the profiles are genuine, their visual representation isn’t.

We thought the quality of writing at EssayPro was pretty low based on our own test order. Still, after reading a lot of Essay Pro reviews, we discovered that it’s very uneven and depends on the writer who works on your order. You may find the most qualified writer who can complete your paper flawlessly, but you may also hire a novice writer who is unconcerned about his writing quality. Overall, we wish the writing quality at EssayPro had been consistent rather than hit-or-miss as it is now.

The Writing Service Quality of Essay Pro is good. We, for the confirmation, tried to order a 2-page essay with a half-week deadline. After the application of the discount, it cost us less than $20. The Essay they provided me with was an intense discussion of the arguments, and proper references were used. Many times you might have heard that EssayPro writers are not native speakers, but according to us, we believe even if they have ESL writers, they do an incredible job.

Ability to adapt

We’re not sure whether it’s because of the site’s age or because EssayPro isn’t too worried about its design and usability, but EssayPro is one of the minor user-friendly essay writing services we’ve ever encountered. If you’re in a hurry, the homepage of EssayPro is cluttered with all sorts of text, making it nearly impossible to find what you’re looking for. There are even two FAQ parts on the same homepage, which is overkill and inhibits you from getting to your desired destination quickly. We also discovered the system for placing orders to be less than optimal.

First, you must build an account with EssayPro before you can place an order, which adds at least a few minutes to an already lengthy process. Second, the EssayPro order form is split into two screens, each with a slew of fields to fill out, many of which are required. As proven by several Essay Pro reviews, you should not expect to place your order at EssayPro quickly if you are in a hurry.

User-Friendly Service:

Our website is exceptionally user-friendly and helpful! We work hard to ensure that our clients’ experiences are always positive. EssayPro is simple to use, and you can contact customer service with any issues or queries you may have. Remember that our service is lawful and valid if you have any doubts.

We have an EssayPro reviews page in-app for those looking for feedback on our service. Please take a look at the feedback we’ve received from our clients about the job we’ve done and the experience they’ve had. Customer feedback is extremely important to us, and we take it seriously. It assists us in learning and growing, which has a significant impact on future orders. Check our reviews page to see what other customers have to say about this paper writing service to remove your doubts.

EssayPro Provides a Variety of Services

One of Essay Pro’s benefits is that it provides more writing services than its rivals, allowing it to cover, at least in theory, the majority of your academic requirements. Writing services are, without a doubt, the most common type of service requested by EssayPro clients. The firm can complete your essay, dissertation, thesis paper, term paper, admission essay, annotated bibliography, book or movie report, and more. Essay Pro also provides homework assistance. Most kinds of homework can be solved by asking the Company’s authors, and they will gladly do so. Furthermore, EssayPro is capable of editing, proofreading, and rewriting your paper in addition to writing it. These services can be beneficial if you composed your own Essay and so now would like it to appear more refined thanks to a skilled editing job or if you want to make it more original if you used many other works in your Essay.

Hire an Essay Writer and Focus on More Important Tasks!

Are you completely engulfed in your student life? If you feel difficulty in managing your work and your studies? You’ve come to the right place if you’re swamped with their other obligations. Students have the unique chance to concentrate on their other job or non-academic responsibilities when they have access to a dependable and easy-to-use essay writer service.

Don’t be worry about using our service when they work with our scholarly academics. All of our documents are original and composed with the consumers’ requirements and the standards set forth by their teachers in mind. It also proves that no one will understand if you collaborate with us. Our publishers write in a way that is special to you.

Are you unable to complete your academic tasks due to a lack of time? We’ve got the solution for you. You should use the time you need to do the things you need to do outside of your student life when you use one of our specialist scientists. The end result of using our service is that students can actually breathe again and that all of their problems have vanished. Entrepreneurs should ultimately concentrate on making money while maintaining their academic achievements.

Online fame:

To know whether essay pro is a reliable company or not, we got online to read the reviews of EssayPro essay writing services on various platforms. We came across that the EssayPro has a good number of online ratings. Reviews about them on sites are extremely positive but not flawless.

As for unhappy customers, the main complaints include delayed deadlines and not obeying instructions. We think that no matter how nice the Company is, there will always be some displeased people. Unfortunately, we did not discover any essay pro reedit channel or just a page. Probably, you are the one who needs to create it. Based on our research about this paper writing company, we believe EssayPro is stable, and you can surely try their services.

Refunds and revisions

There’s still a possibility that you won’t be happy with your paper until the writer sends it, no matter how excellent an essay writing service is or how much familiarity you get as a client. That’s why essay writing services provide service quality guarantees. EssayPro is nothing like that, with revisions and refunds available. Let’s look at both of them more closely. You can request a no-questions-asked correction of your paper if you are unhappy with the final draft, according to EssayPro. There is no time limit for requesting a revision, which is a significant benefit given that many writing services impose seven or even 3-day revision deadlines on consumers.

We had the chance to put Essay Pro’s revision policy to the test, and the writer complied with our request. EssayPro also claims to have a money-back guarantee if you are entirely disappointed with your paper and don’t want any revisions, but this claim appears to be partly false. Customer support decides on a case-by-case basis on the refund policy, which is not explicitly stated across the website. Several Essay Pro reviewers claim that customer service often sides with the authors. Although we didn’t have the opportunity to verify this claim, we believe it is likely true.

Final thoughts

The EssayPro is a wonderful option for those doing a Ph.D. and looking for someone to complete a dissertation. You can choose the service to get a complete thesis with zero plagiarism. With proper writing format. one will not get disappointed and get good grades for the dissertation written by professional writers.