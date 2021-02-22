Electric Vehicle Transformation: It’s Not Just Tesla Anymore

As more of the world grapples with the consequences of untended climate change, the pressure to be more environmental-friendly and sustainable is on every industry, particularly the automotive. To ditch their petrol and diesel-powered vehicles and switch to purely electrical-powered cars, the rise of electric vehicles is on an onwards slope.

Introduction

Even with the number of fossil-fueled vehicles still taking a bulk of car buyers’ investments, there have been a generous number of sales coming from electric cars. There are a growing number of drivers who want to contribute to an eco-friendly transportation model and will continue rising as more manufacturers are going on board with a techno-transport plan for their machines.

Electronic cars have been proven to offer a diverse range of perks: models with longer ranges, faster charging times, and significantly lower prices to boot. There have been incentives put in place in the US and UK to nudge drivers into the EV direction, making the whole lifestyle more viable.

The availability of fast and rapid chargers at homes and offices, not to mention public places, makes the transition to a fully battery-powered car more tempting. Most BEVs have a lower maintenance rate and running costs, the upkeep far more convenient than having to fill your tank up every week.

While electric cars still lean on the unconventional side, with the way the future of transportation is headed, you’d do well securing yourself one now sooner rather than later.

Tesla Model 3

It wouldn’t be a smart car list if Tesla wasn’t mentioned at least once. One of their latest flagship models, the Tesla Model 3, is the electric car most people have been waiting for. The compact executive saloon rivals that of Mercedes C-Class and BMW 3 Series, combining minimalist style and cutting-edge charging technology. This electric car is supported by the expansive and dedicated Tesla supercharger network, making it even more convenient if you’re already in the ecosystem. Tesla Model 3 runs 267 miles on a single charge and powers the car from 0-60mph in 5.3 seconds, while the top speed is 140mph.

Kia Soul EV

Originally launched way back in 2008, the latest addition the Kia Soul line boasts of a 280-mile range on a single charge owed to its shared state-of-the-art drivetrain with Hyundai Kona and Kia e-Niro. Divorced from e-Niro’s albeit traditional look, the Soul has a little bit more personality and offers a funkier interior and innovative styling. It is generally a well-priced, sufficiently built and reliable machine that comes with its industry-leading warranty. The Soul also borrows the same 64kWh battery pack and energy management system found in e-Niro, maintaining a steady boot capacity of 315 litres. The interior cabin is smart and functional, enough for four adults.

Aspark Owl

This hypercar from the Japanese EV automaker is the first of its kind in the line of high-dollar hypercars. The Aspark Owl contains four electric motors, pumping out 1984 horsepower due to its unique torque-vectoring system. It also comes with a 64kWh lithium-ion battery pack which gives the driver ample mileage, capping at 280 miles of driving range. It boasts a 249mph, with an overall cost of around $3.2 million.

Porsche Taycan

Like the heritage of the brand, the Porsche Taycan is a proper sports saloon. The electric car prides itself in delivering sports car-handling, ferocious acceleration and great agility – all with four functional seats with enough leg room! This revolutionary machine is a vision for the future of electronic sports cars. Despite being 2.2 tonnes in weight, the riding experience is buttery smooth and hides the bulk of the machine well. The Taycan, in standard 523bhp 4s guise, manages a 0-62mph benchmark in 4.0s.

Audi e-Tron GT

Debuting in Avengers: Endgame as a conceptual car, the e-Tron GT shares some of its underpinnings and powertrain with the Porsche Taycan. It offers 590 horsepower, with as much as 637 when used in overboost mode. In a single charge, the Audi e-Tron GT is capable of going for 249 miles with a 150-kWh fast-charging capability embedded. Like the Taycan 4s, the base model of the e-Tron goes for 510 horsepower. It roughly costs around $163,000.

Volkswagen ID.3

An all-around, capable family hatchback, the Volkswagen ID.3 has the upper hand on electric cars when it comes to convenient pricing, desirable interior, and uncompromising comfort. The flagship EV from Volkswagen is a practical package with a usable, real-world range perfect for the average suburban family. Aside from its simplistic model and convenient look, the ID.3’s interior includes all the latest from the VW, a testament to the future of the company in the electronic automobile direction. It has touch-sensitive controls for pretty much everything, from the navigation box to the gears.

Bollinger B1

Moving away from family-friendly getaway cars, Michigan-based startup’s latest treasure, the Bollinger B1 is a powerful beast. This utilitarian-looking high-end smart vehicle is priced at $125,000 and targeted towards people who are looking for a more robust and durable smart engine. The SUV and truck models of this Bollinger line claim to have both 614 horsepower, 668 lb-ft of torque, and a 4.5s/60mph time. This smart car’s 120kWh battery pack is said to offer 200 miles of range on a single charge. Aside from that, B1 also comes with a 5000-pound payload capacity and 15 inches of ground clearance.

Polestar 2

If the Tesla Model 3 is turning out to be a fan favourite among smart car enthusiasts, then the Polestar 2 is their close second. The Volvo offshoot automaker’s performance saloon is a convincing alternative to the former, featuring a 78kWh battery and dual electric motors with a combined 402bhp. It caps off at 0-62mph/4.7 seconds, with a top speed of 127mph. Polestar 2 also carries a 150kWh battery pack, which means it can go for a maximum range of 292 miles on a single charge. Speedy top-ups are an option for this particular model, and it comes especially convenient when you come across roadside chargers.

BMW i4

The first of BMW’s “i” series of electric cars, i3 and i8, heavily relied on smart, futuristic designs to make a statement. The next model in this electric sub-brand, the i4, is reported to have much more conventional and less flashy styling better suited for the everyday driver. It is intended to be similar to that of their previous line, the 4-series Gran Coupe four-door hatchback. BMW has released statements announcing their i4 model will have 523hp and 80kWh battery pack, with production starting in 2021.

Cadillac Lyriq

The first-ever electric Cadillac, the Cadillac Lyriq, has been making waves as everyone has anticipated its release this 2021. It will be built in Spring Hill, Tennessee alongside other GM electric vehicles. With the Lyriq, you are given the option to go for either a single-motor rear-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive variants, both offering equal benefits respectively. Cadillac has stated the Lyriq line with its 100kWh will have a range of more than 300 miles on a single charge, thanks to GM’s modular platform and Ultium scalable battery architecture. Regarding its overall design, signature to Cadillac is the Lyriq also having a video game look and feel, as they specifically partnered with a digital design company to ensure top-notch aesthetics.

Conclusion

Tesla may have paved the way for more open dialogue regarding technology-powered vehicles, but automakers around the world have seen the path through and jumped at the chance for innovation. The selection of BEVs to choose from has been growing ever since Tesla, some even before that, with the line-up only expanding from here.

It can be a tough decision to make a complete switch, because gas is still cheaper and e-cars aren’t as established as traditional vehicles. But an automotive revolution might be in the works this year, with electric cars at the front line of it all.