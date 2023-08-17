Electric Vehicle Charging 101: What are Different Types?

Electric Vehicles (EVs) have gained traction all over the world. However, no one realizes that even electric vehicles may accept different power amounts and use a specific connector type among its various types. Not just this, electric vehicles have different levels of EV charging, which helps in identifying the amount of time your EV takes to get fully charged. In this exhaustive guide, we have covered all the levels of EV charging for hassle-free charging in no time.

Types Of EV Charging

Given below are different types of charging in the EV space. You can search for any charging station near me in case you need an immediate refill of miles for your vehicle.

1. Standard Charging

Level 1 charging stations provide the simplest and most common type of EV charging. Using a regular household socket (120V), they deliver a slow charge rate. However, you can add 3 to 5 miles per hour to your electric vehicle. These stations are good for adding a few miles while charging the vehicle at your home, but you cannot rely on them when you are planning a long trip or adding quick miles to your vehicle.

2. Residential And Public Charging

Level 2 charging stations use 240V and offer a signiﬁcantly faster charging speed than Level 1 charging stations. At a rate of 10 to 60 miles of range per hour, these charging stations are suitable for both household and public charging installations, such as oﬃces, parking garages, and retail establishments. Owners of electric vehicles frequently use level 2 chargers because they combine ease and speed.

3, Dc Fast Charging

Due to DC fast charging, also known as Level 3 charging, EVs may charge more quickly. With the help of these charging stations’ high-voltage direct current (DC), EVs can reach 80% of their capacity in as little as 20 to 30 minutes. DC Fast Charging is typically available along highways, enabling long-distance travel and reducing range anxiety. Installing these stations costs more and necessitates specialized tools.

There are different standards in DC Fast Charging, like CHAdeMO, CCS, and Tesla Supercharger. Let us get into their details.

CHAdeMO

CHAdeMo is one of the first industry standards that was implemented in the EV space. This connector is prevalent in Japan and comes in various EV brands in the country.

CCS (Combined Charging System)

After the advent of CHAdeMO, CCS came into existence. The prime difference between both the standards is that CCS offers both AC and DC charging through the same port. Most manufacturers are shifting to CCS connectors due to their versatility.

Tesla Supercharger

Tesla has invested in their own superchargers that exist on all the Tesla models in the North American region. However, in some markets, it still offers CCS and CHAdeMO adapters for its models.

4. Wireless Charging

Thanks to wireless charging methods, physical cords are no longer necessary. A receiver on the EV’s undercarriage and a charging station on the ground exchange energy via electromagnetic waves. Even though it is slower than traditional cable options, wireless charging offers the convenience of hassle-free charging, making it suitable for ﬁxed purposes like home charging and public parking.

The Final Verdict

EV charging levels play a significant role in determining the full charging time. Thus, it is essential to go through the guide and understand all the vital points that may impact your EV charging experience. As a general rule, just remember as the charging level goes higher, the charging gets faster with higher power output.