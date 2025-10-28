Egypt Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know Before You Travel to Egypt

Egypt, the land of pharaohs and pyramids, is probably on every traveler’s bucket list. Its timeless wonders and vibrant culture are the wow factor that never fails to mesmerize visitors. From the sacred Nile River to the bustling souks of Cairo and majestic pyramids, this must-visit destination offers an unforgettable blend of history, adventure, and relaxation. If you are planning to visit, this guide covers all the essentials for a seamless vacation in Egypt.

Best time to visit

Timing matters when traveling. Many Egypt tour packages are designed considering the optimal timing in Egypt, i.e., between October and April, when you can comfortably explore your itinerary in mild weather. During summer (May to September), the temperature often exceeds 40°C (104°F), making outdoor exploration challenging. However, coastal areas like the Red Sea remain pleasant for beachgoers. Winter lovers will love the hazy winter mornings in Cairo, so plan your visits for afternoons. Want to go diving or snorkeling in the Red Sea? Your best time is April to June or September to November, when the waters are calmer and the crowd is smaller.

Visa and entry requirements

You need a visa to enter Egypt, which can be obtained on arrival at major airports for about $25 USD, payable in cash. You can also apply for an e-visa online via the official portal before your trip; it’s a simple process requiring only a passport scan. It is mandatory to show your proof of health insurance upon arrival and your passport with validity remaining for at least six months beyond your stay. Alternatively, for UK travelers, the NHS vaccine pass works for any vaccination proof.

Getting there and around

Cairo International Airport (CAI) is the main hub and the gateway to the wonders of Egypt. From there, you can quickly and affordably fly to Luxor or Aswan. For overland travel, you have sleeper trains, an overnight option between Cairo and Luxor, complete with meals. While buses are budget-friendly, they are less comfortable. But, if you have the funds, Uber is a reliable option to move around in cities.

For the ultimate exotic experience, a Nile cruise is a popular suggestion. You can sail in luxurious boats that make several stops at ancient temples. For convenient traveling, opt for guided transfers from All Egypt Tours instead. This will also offer you a curated and deeply insightful adventure, covering iconic sights with authentic local encounters. Traveling to Egypt is more than just a vacation—it’s a journey through time, culture, and wonder. From the timeless pyramids to the golden sands and the warmth of Egyptian hospitality, every moment invites you to discover why Egypt remains one of the world’s most captivating destinations.

Top attractions

A trip to Egypt and not standing before the mighty Sphinx and the Pyramids of Giza? Now that’s a trip in vain. While these are a must-visit spots, other trending destinations include the Karnak Temple Complex and Valley of the Kings in Luxor, where Tutankhamun’s tomb awaits. In Aswan, you can explore the serene Philae Temple and Abu Simbel’s rock-cut statues. For modern vibes amidst these traditional narrations, take a step inside Cairo’s Egyptian Museum or the new Grand Egyptian Museum. Join world-class diving in the Red Sea resorts in Hurghada amid coral reefs. Lesser-known gems and activities include the Colored Canyon in Nuweiba or horseback rides around the pyramids.

Culture and etiquette

Egyptians are warm and hospitable in nature, but it is also the responsibility of the visitors to respect local customs. Remember to dress modestly, especially at religious sites, and cover your shoulders and knees. Tipping (baksheesh) is customary, like 5-10 EGP for small services and 300-400 EGP for full-day guides. It would also be convenient to learn basic Arabic phrases like “shukran” (thank you) to connect. During mosque visits, always remove footwear.

Safety and health

In 2025, Egypt is generally considered safe for visitors, with no major incidents in key vacation areas, including Cairo, Luxor, and the Red Sea. However, being extra cautious does not harm. Avoid North Sinai and border areas with Libya. Petty thefts are common in crowded areas, so it is wise to use high-rated hotels and stay vigilant. For night excursions, women are advised to travel in groups. Health-wise, use mosquito repellent and sunblock. Remember to carry a comprehensive travel insurance policy.

Packing essentials

Egypt does not get very cold. So, pack light, breathable clothing just to tackle the heat, and layers for cooler evenings. Carry a hat, sunglasses, and sturdy walking shoes for temple treks. For women, modest attire with scarves is appreciated. Don’t forget other necessities like adapters (Type C/F plugs), medications, a reusable water bottle, high-SPF sunscreen, and insect repellent.

Last words

Egypt promises its visitors an epic adventure, a perfect mix of ancient mysteries and modern hospitality. For a hassle-free trip, choose curated Egypt tour packages that cover flights, accommodations, and expert guides. This will allow you to explore and see the highlights without the stress. So, plan your Egypt trip, call your friends, and travel safely.