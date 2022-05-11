Earning Passive Income with Bitcoin Affiliate Program

If you have already read the information given in this blog, then it will not be a mystery to you at all. You might also be looking for some alternative ways to earn bitcoins (BTC) for free. There are some unseen ways to earn bitcoins for free which are promoting affiliate programs. Making money with Affiliate Marketing is common. The biggest advantage of bitcoin is that you can start making money with it quickly. That is, if you try once, you will get money in weeks and months even after years. There are some affiliate programs associated with bitcoin that make payments to refer new users to it. But even after that, the affiliate program is not made equal. In this article, I have chosen the 5 best bitcoin affiliate programs that are worth your investment. If you are interested in bitcoin trading check everything about helium cryptocurrencies.

Best Bitcoin Affiliate Marketing Programs:

1. StormGain

StormGain is a cryptocurrency platform and it is an all-in-one platform for professionals and novices alike. Through your account, you can learn to buy, sell and store crypto, exchange it, start trading as well as earn crypto.

With StormGain you have easy access to promotional materials, features and tracking assets. After your application is assumed, you will receive an Individual partner link. You can also share this unique link on your blog, the social media network, your website and your newsletter. Plus you will earn a commission when your follower uses your link to trade on StormGain.

Program Benefits:

Lifetime Commission

Payment Frequency – Monthly

Minimum Payout Limit – $100

Payment:Yandex Money, WebMoney, Skrill, Wire Transfer, Bitcoin, PayPal.

2. Bybit

Bybit is one of the fastest cryptocurrency exchanges, offering derivatives along with spot trading. You can easily buy crypto with Apple Pay, Mastercard or VISA via Moonpay, Simplex or Banxa, instantly. This platform is an innovative platform that provides you with a gateway to the DeFi products cloud and mining. This is the best way to attract many customers in this industry. The best part about Bybit is that it incorporates a high registration conversion rate.

Program Benefits:

Lifetime Commission

Payment — commission is sent to your Bybit wallet.

Payment Frequency – Instant

Minimum Pay Limit – No

3. Cointiply

Cointiply is a website, a bitcoin faucet website, that offers cryptocurrency digit currencies such as bitcoin, dogecoin, litecoin and ethereum for free. You can claim free coins with a bitcoin faucet every day by logging in to your Cointiply account after opening it. In addition, you can enhance your wage by doing easy tasks like watching videos, searching the web, taking surveys, playing games and many another more. Cointiply uses a points system, and staying here will enable you to earn coins every time you complete the task.

Program Benefits:

Lifetime Commission

Payment Frequency – Instant

Average commission – 25% of the users’ income is received.

Payment – Your coins are credited to the Cointiply account.

Minimum Payout Limit – $5 for BTC, $3 for Litecoin, Dogecoin and Dash.

4. Paxful

Paxful is a popular peer-to-peer marketplace, allowing sellers and buyers from anywhere in the world to trade bitcoins. This platform offers you a variety of ways to buy bitcoins, including over 300 ways, such as PayPal, gift cards, and bank transfers.

Program Benefits:

Average commission: Earn 2% on all sales

Payment: Commission is sent to Paxful Wallet.

Payment Frequency: Instant

Minimum Pay Limit: No

Final thoughts

In this article, we are going to list some of the best bitcoin affiliate programs that you deserve. There are some important things associated with Affiliate Marketing, if you know them well then you will be able to devise a successful strategy and at the same time, you will be able to get your first sale.