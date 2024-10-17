Dynamic Works Syntellicore, the award-winning CRM platform for financial businesses, is proud to announce the launch of a new integrated feature for Brokeree Prop Pulse. It provides a completely novel way for trading firms to manage their business and client interactions.

Prop Pulse by Brokeree Solutions is an account management platform for proprietary trading firms. It connects to MetaTrader 4 and 5 and has customizable trader challenges, fast onboarding, and real-time performance monitoring so brokers can manage risk.

The latest enhancement enables clients to easily select from a range of prop trading plans, simplifying everything from account signup to plan selection, payments, and account creation.

Delays in account setup and funding mean users have to wait before they can start trading.

This process often involves navigating through multiple platforms, which creates a disjointed experience that could lead to confusion and frustration. Switching between different systems not only wastes valuable time but also increases the chances of errors during the onboarding process. Such inefficiencies result in increased frustration for traders and potentially lower retention rates for brokers.

However, with this latest module, the end clients can easily browse and choose from a range of prop trading plans directly within the client area. After selecting a plan and making the necessary deposit, Syntellicore automatically processes the payment, deducting the prop trading fee and instantly setting up the appropriate trading account for the client. This streamlined approach minimizes delays and allows traders to focus on what they do best—trading. The account is immediately and seamlessly linked to the selected prop trading challenge, enabling clients to start trading without delay.

A standout addition is the Single Sign-On (SSO) feature, an authentication method that lets users access different applications and services using a single set of credentials.

SSO simplifies the login process by allowing users to log in once and gain access to all connected applications without needing to re-enter their credentials for each one. That means clients can now access their prop trading accounts directly from the Syntellicore platform. It eliminates the need to navigate between platforms, ensuring a smooth and uninterrupted user experience.

Key Features:

Streamlined Plan Selection: Clients can browse and choose prop trading plans directly within the client area.

Seamless Payment Process: Automatic deposit handling and fee deduction simplify the payment process.

Instant Account Creation: Trading accounts are created and linked to the chosen prop trading challenge immediately after payment.

SSO Integration: Clients can directly access their prop trading accounts without leaving the platform.

Angelos Gregoriou, Co-Founder and CEO of Dynamic Works stated, “This collaboration with Brokeree seamlessly integrates client prop trading onboarding, brokerage client onboarding, and the client portal into a unified workflow within a single financial system. It also centralizes client management in one Back Office/CRM, streamlining operations and enhancing client servicing. This comprehensive approach empowers brokers with a robust solution for operational efficiency.”

“With the growing interest in prop trading services, we are seeing a significant trend among brokers to launch these offerings as a way to attract and engage traders. To truly benefit from this opportunity, it is crucial for brokers to ensure seamless integration of all infrastructure components. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also provides a cohesive user experience,” stated Tatiana Pilipenko, Regional Head of Business Development (Asia, UK, and Americas) at Brokeree Solutions.

The collaboration between Dynamic Works Syntellicore and Brokeree Solutions is a significant step forward for proprietary trading firms to operate. By solving traditional onboarding and account management pain points with features like plan selection, automated payments, instant account creation, and Single Sign-On, they are opening the door to better trader engagement and satisfaction.

Dynamic Works Syntellicore is a powerful CRM and Back Office solution tailored for Forex Brokerages and Financial Organizations focused on superior Customer and Partner Experience. Integrated with an intuitive Traders’ Room and complemented by a customizable, white-labeled mobile application, Syntellicore aligns seamlessly with any brokerage’s business model. It optimizes complex processes while providing a user-friendly interface, ensuring that every interaction is streamlined and effective.

Brokeree Solutions is an international provider of technological solutions for multi-asset brokers worldwide. With 10 years of industry expertise, the company specializes in turnkey solutions development, trading platform servicing, and consultation for retail brokers using MetaTrader 4 and 5. Brokeree Solutions’ extensive product portfolio includes flagship systems like Social Trading, PAMM, Prop Pulse, and Liquidity Bridge, offering comprehensive technologies that address almost any broker’s needs.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



