Does Your Vape Get Hot? Here’s What You Need To Know

If you can feel any part of your vape heating up as you use it, you’re bound to be a little worried. However, there are a number of possible reasons for this to be happening, and almost all of them are harmless and simple to resolve.

It’s unlikely that you’ll be in any danger from an overheated vape. However, if it gets too hot to hold, you should definitely stop using it and place it somewhere safe – ideally outside – until it cools down, then avoid vaping with it until you’ve determined and resolved all issues.

So – what might cause your vape to heat up? In this article, you can explore a few of the things that might be going on.

The Wrong E-Juice

Not all vape hardware can handle every e liquid without a hitch.

For example, if you’re vaping a liquid with a very high VG content but you aren’t using a device that is suitable for sub-Ohming, you may find that the thickness of the juice causes a build-up that prevents your wick or coil from absorbing at the correct rate, which can cause overheating.

In addition, a build-up of thickened or dried vape juice on the coil can make your vape taste dry or burnt. We recommend replacing the coil if this occurs – this should both improve the flavour and resolve your overheating problem.

Overuse

Most vape hardware can handle very regular use perfectly. However, problems are more likely to occur when you’re inhaling over and over without enough of a gap in between puffs to let the vape “settle”.

The stress that this puts on the components can lead to overheating – so consider taking it easy for a while and checking whether or not your vape cools down in a good amount of time.

Using the Wrong Wattage/Voltage With the Wrong Coil

It’s a good idea to find out how much power your vape’s battery provides, and whether it’s suitable for the hardware you’re using – particularly your coil.

There are coils with different resistances for a reason, so your vape may be overheating because your coil and battery are not compatible. To resolve the issue, you may simply need to replace one or both of these elements of hardware.

What’s more, complex, high performance coils do have more of a tendency to overheat – particularly if you push them too hard and don’t give them a break occasionally.

The Wrong Flow of Juice or Air

If your vape allows, you may need to increase its air or liquid flow slightly to allow your vape to cool, as restrictions of this kind are a common factor in overheating.

A Failing Battery

Of course, it could be a faulty battery that is getting hot – and this is where things can get a little more dangerous.

Most vapes do have advanced protection in place to prevent damaged batteries from causing injury or other issues, but, if the power source is the problem, it’s probably a good idea to replace the battery as soon as you can in order to keep enjoying your vape without any complications.