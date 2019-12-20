Discovery Hub® Now Supports Azure Synapse Analytics & SQL Server 2019

TimeXtender, a recognized global software company enabling instant access to any type of data in the organization to support advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a new release of its Discovery Hub®.

Discovery Hub, the data management platform used for building, deploying and managing a modern data estate, was upgraded to work seamlessly with both Azure Synapse Analytics and SQL Server 2019.

This upgrade enables Discovery Hub customers planning to migrate to Azure Synapse or wanting to update to SQL Server 2019, to enjoy the additional business benefits derived from these new Microsoft initiatives.

Azure Synapse Analytics unites enterprise data warehousing with Big Data analytics, and allows for querying of relational and non-relational data for BI and machine learning. With SQL Server 2019, Discovery Hub customers can better manage and utilize Big Data analytics through the use of Big Data Clusters using either structured or unstructured, relational or non-relational data.

“As a trusted solution provider for Microsoft Azure data platforms, and a long-time Microsoft Gold Partner,TimeXtender was engaged early in the development cycle to ensure that Discovery Hub could support Azure Synapse Analytics and was compatible for SQL Server 2019,” said Heine Krog Iversen, CEO of TimeXtender. “Azure Synapse and SQL Server 2019 are important developments for the Microsoft community, and TimeXtender has taken great strides so that our customers would be fully aligned with these two initiatives at their release.”

This is version 19.11 of TimeXtender’s Discovery Hub®. Visit here to find out more about how Discovery Hub helps organizations manage their data with a modern, corporate data estate.