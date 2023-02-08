Discover Paris School of Business

Paris School of Business was founded in 1974 and is among the top post-baccalaureate schools in France. It offers various programs for undergraduate students, graduate students, and post-graduate students. The school currently has a student population of about 4,000.

Undergraduate Programs

Post-secondary students can apply for the Bachelor General & International Management course at PSB Paris School of Business. The course comprises majors and electives, so it can suit students with different interests. The electives include:

E-commerce and digital marketing

Bank and Finance

International Business

Marketing and Digital in Luxury

Marketing and Communication

Audit and Management Control

The school encourages students to participate in a range of extracurricular activities. You can join various clubs and organizations, including the sports association, the students’ office, PSB Media, and International Students Club. These clubs give you a chance to exchange ideas with other students. You also get to put theory into practice and test out your leadership skills.

Students can also choose to join the Grande Ecole Program in 5 years, post-secondary. The program is composed of a 3-year education dedicated to the learning of the management bases and a 2-year Master level education dedicated to specialization and professionalization.

The last two years, students will be introduced to the professional world by choosing a specialization in work-study format (over the 2 years or only the last year):

Luxury Retail & Brand Management

International Business

Accounting, Consulting, Audit

Corporate Finance

Wealth Management

Audit & management accounting

Business Consulting

HR Management & Digital Transformation

Strategy & Commercial engineering

Data Management

Digital Business

Marketing Insights & Data Analytics Strategy

Purchasing & Supply Chain

Investment & Financial Risk Management

Entrepreneurship & Business Development

Graduate Programs

PSB offers a range of MBA and MSc programs that are fully taught in English. Here are some of the graduate programs available in the school:

MSc in arts and cultural management

MSc in hospitality and tourism management

MSc in international finance

MSc in international management

MBA

Note that a few MSc programs are taught in both English and French. The programs are designed with input from the academic staff, as well as prospective employers. This ensures that you get comprehensive business management skills to launch your business career.

Doctor of Business Administration (DBA)

PBS has a 3-year DBA program that is fully taught in English. Your experience in this program will help you sharpen your critical and analytical skills. It will make you an expert in your field and will teach you how to think outside the box. The DBA program can suit many professionals, including consultants, managers, executives, advanced students, and business teachers.

Why Study at Paris School of Business?

PSB has been recognized as one of the best business schools in the world. It has won the following awards and accreditations:

Top 4 in Le Parisien Etudiant post-secondary Ranking 2022

AACSB accredited

Business Graduates Association (BGA) accredited

Top 100 Best European Business School in the Financial Times Ranking

In addition to offering high-quality education, the institution lets you make the most of Paris. It is located in the heart of the city, so you can conveniently participate in art and cultural events, as well as the city’s nightlife.

While the school is located in Paris, you don’t need to speak French to apply. This is because all degree programs are taught in English. In your application, you may have to indicate your English language proficiency score. As you live in the city, you will slowly learn French as it is spoken by almost everyone in Paris.

Living in Paris

Paris is among the most famous cities in the world. It is known for the Louvre Museum, the Eiffel Tower, and the Notre Dame cathedral. Like other major cities of the world, Paris can be quite expensive. Students can choose to live in the suburbs as accommodation options are cheaper in those places. Note that the suburbs of Paris are well connected with public transport systems, so there aren’t any major downsides to living outside the city. You should also check the cost of living guide to see how much money you are likely to spend every month.

Living in Paris as a foreigner can be an enriching experience as you will be forced to step out of your comfort zone. The city isn’t an expat haven, so you must communicate at least decently in French. As a foreigner, you may be intrigued by the Eiffel Tower and other breathtaking attractions. However, these will quickly blend in with the rest of the city. Most people appreciate the freedom, culture, and creativity that the city offers.