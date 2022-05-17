Damon Becnel Shares The Differences And Similarities of Residential Development In The US and Europe

Real Estate Developer Damon Becnel knows some critical differences between the United States and Europe regarding developing residential areas. However, there are also many similarities. We will look at both the similarities and differences between the two regions. We can better understand how each area approaches residential development and what benefits each part may have as a result.

What Is Residential Development?

Residential development refers to creating new construction or infill on vacant or underutilized land to create homes or residences. The first step in any residential development project is typically to conduct a feasibility study to determine whether the proposed development is viable and will be able to generate a profit. Once the feasibility study is complete and the decision is made to move forward with the project, the next step is to obtain the necessary permits and approvals from local authorities.

Once all of the necessary permits and approvals are in place, the final step is to begin construction. In some cases, developers may partner with a home builder to construct the homes or residences that will be part of the development; in other cases, developers may build the homes themselves. Regardless of how the houses are constructed, they will be put up for sale or rent on the open market once they are completed.

Differences Between Residential Development in the US and Europe

There are many critical differences between residential development in the United States and Europe. One of the most significant differences in the amount of regulation placed on developers in each region. In the United States, there is much less regulation when it comes to developing residential areas; as a result, developers have more freedom to build what they want, how they want, and where they want. In Europe, however, there is much more regulation surrounding residential development; this includes restrictions on what can be built, how it can be built, and where it can be built.

Another difference between residential development in the United States and Europe is how land is used. In the United States, it is not uncommon for developers to build on undeveloped land; in Europe, however, most development takes place on already-developed land. This difference is partly because more undeveloped land is available in the United States than in Europe.

Finally, another difference between residential development in the United States and Europe has to do with the type of housing that is typically developed. In the United States, single-family homes are the most common type of housing developed; in Europe, however, a mix of single-family homes and multi-family homes are typically designed.

Similarities Between Residential Development in the US and Europe

In addition to the differences between residential development in the United States and Europe, there are also many similarities. One similarity is that, in both regions, developers must obtain the necessary permits and approvals from local authorities before they can begin construction.

Another similarity between residential development in the United States and Europe is that, in both regions, developers typically build on already-developed land; undeveloped land is not as available as it once was.

Finally, Damon Becnel says another similarity between residential development in the United States and Europe is that developed homes or residences must be put up for sale or rent on the open market once they are completed.

Factors That Influence Residential Development

Many factors influence residential development, both in the United States and Europe. One of the most significant factors is the amount of regulation placed on developers. As was mentioned previously, in the United States, there is much less regulation when it comes to developing residential areas; as a result, developers have more freedom to build what they want, how they want, and where they want. In Europe, however, there is much more regulation surrounding residential development; this includes restrictions on what can be built, how it can be built, and where it can be built.

Another factor that influences residential development is the availability of land. In the United States, there is more undeveloped land available than there is in Europe; as a result, American developers are more likely to build on undeveloped land.

Finally, another factor influencing residential development is the type of housing typically developed in each region. In the United States, single-family homes are the most common type of housing developed; in Europe, however, a mix of single-family homes and multi-family homes are typically designed.

Zoning and Residential Development

Zoning is one of the most critical factors for residential development. Zoning laws dictate what can be built, how it can be built, and where it can be built; as a result, zoning has a significant impact on both the amount and the type of residential development in an area.

In the United States, zoning laws are much less strict than they are in Europe; as a result, American developers have more freedom when it comes to developing residential areas. In Europe, however, zoning laws are much more strict; this includes restrictions on what can be built, how it can be built, and where it can be built.

Conclusion

In conclusion, several differences and similarities between residential development in the United States and Europe. Some of the most significant differences include the amount of regulation placed on developers and the type of housing developed in each region. Some of the most important similarities include the fact that, in both areas, developers must obtain the necessary permits and approvals from local authorities before they can begin construction and that homes or residences that are developed must be put up for sale or rent on the open market once they are completed.