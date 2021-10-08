An idea to combine work and study is popular during the last years of education, when students have already obtained some basic skills in their profession. They wish to apply this knowledge in practice to get some experience after graduation and to earn some money. However, students and the majority of parents do not support this idea. The reason is that work may distract from learning, and as a result, students will not gain the required amount of knowledge.

Some students doubt and cannot decide whether to start working while studying or refuse this idea. There are many reasons for and against work when you are a student. Each person should weigh these reasons and decide on their own whether to study hard or combine work and learning. Students, however, may find solutions and buy custom essays to reduce their workload. If you try to understand how you can better combine work and study opportunities, you should read the information below. Everything is there.

Planning

Planning is the best option for those who wish to combine work and study. You need to adequately assess the amount of time you spend on learning and how much time remains. Moreover, you need to check the openings that fit your time, location, and skills set. Flexible and part-time jobs are the best options. Applying to any job, you need to plan the time you will spend learning and working. If the employer you have decided to work with offers you to work during the hours that superimpose your education, you should refuse. Education should remain a priority for you, and working experience is an addition. Focusing on working on your last years of education and fully ignoring studying is not a good idea.

Effectiveness

Combining work and studying you need to ensure that you remain effective. Many students are highly motivated when they are busy. Education inspires such students and does not leave them time for procrastination. Thus, each task is completed fast and of the highest quality as working students do not have time to redo assignments. Going to work is another motivation. Many students feel proud that they manage to work and study, that each new day makes those more effective and encourages them to perform their tasks better so that they remain effective within the whole day. It is important to remember that being effective at such a fast pace, students need to leave time for rest. Otherwise, they risk burning out fast.

Part-Time Options for Work and Study

Sometimes students choose part-time work or part-time study options to release pressure and combine both options. Shifting learning hours to the evening, students have an opportunity to continue working. At the same time, part-time jobs allow continuing learning. Much depends on the level of proficiency and desire. Many people wish to change occupations, and part-time study is a great opportunity for them not to leave the job before obtaining the required skills for a new profession, as well as many students, wish to work while studying. Thus, part-time jobs and part-time studying are two valuable options for those who have decided to combine.

Studies Prior Working

No matter what reasons have pushed you to work and study simultaneously, you need to remember that education must be a priority. Yes, work and studying are always difficult. Yes, you may not see the immediate results from education as you have from your work, and consider studying as unimportant. However, no matter how hard it may be for you, you need to prioritize learning over working. Job is important, and you may even live on the money you earn without having any additional financial support. However, you need to remember that the education process will finish, and you are sure to obtain more knowledge and skills that will help you earn more and easier.

Prioritize

Even though you already know that you have to prioritize studying over working, it may not be easy to decide which project is more important at the moment. The amount of tasks in the university is too high. Moreover, you may need to do some job that you cannot ignore. It may be helpful to create a list of priorities for a day. You have a large list of tasks to do. Just think which ones are urgent and of high priority, while those are not urgent and may be completed further. Moreover there are some urgent things which you have to do, but they are of low priority for you. When you list these types of things to do, you will see high-priority tasks you need to do immediately, which you have to start with. Then, it is better to shift to urgent things but of lower priority to release pressure. Finally, you need to do important tasks that are not urgent and think about whether you need to do not urgent or unimportant tasks at all. Maybe you think you need to do them.

Get an Advantage of Work-Study Programme

Some universities offer the work-study program as a kind of financial aid additionally to scholarships and grants. In this case, students study full time as initially agreed, but they also complete some work on campus and receive a salary. It is a good opportunity to balance your work and study as campus work responsibilities are available for you with the agreement with your study schedule. Thus, you will easily balance work and learning options without much stress and conflicts.

Take Each Chance

Student life is full of different opportunities. Many students conduct research and need participants. Some students even offer financial incentives to ensure that the participants take part in the study for sure. College life offers many financial opportunities and you need to check what your campus offers, and you are sure to find some appropriate type of word that you will be able to perform without harming your learning process.

Use Technologies

The Internet is an ideal space for job search. There are many online job options that students may use. No need to move anywhere, spend time driving, and arranging working space in the office. Online jobs allow students to work from any spot, even from campus, during short breaks between the classes, at home, in bed, on the street, anywhere. You need a smartphone or a tablet and clearly understand what is requested from you. The same is about education. No need to spend time going to libraries. Almost every campus offers online library access. If you have to drive to get to classes, you may spend this time listening to lectures, audiobooks, or any other information related to learning.

Seek Assistance

If you have to combine work and learning, you need to ask for help. Your friends may help you with some basic things like cooking, shopping, cleaning.