Leading by listening and lifting others in the legal community

Kansas attorney Chris Randle is just shy of two decades of legal experience in his current private practice. You may wonder how Chris finds time to squeeze two decades of legal experience in as a dual-career attorney and Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. Chris’ gentle demeanor is rooted in his discipline and integrity as an (active) duty service member in a military legal environment. He demonstrates a service-first mentality as he juggles practices as a civilian attorney alongside his military commitments.

Chris’ overall paths of advocacy include prosecuting high-level felonies, leading litigation teams, and representing clients in everyday family law matters, criminal defense, and military justice. However, the most profound story is how Chris Randle’s unwavering passion for education, conversation, and mentoring is fostering the development of the next generation of lawyers in our system – at the local level in Kansas, and at the national level across the United States.

From lecturing students in law school to training new attorneys on military law, Chris is integrating his legal experience into actionable future impact for the benefit of others.

A Career Built on Service and Strategy

Chris Randle started his legal experience as an Assistant District Attorney in the 18th Judicial District as an attorney in Kansas. At the District Attorney’s Office, he was fortunate to gain experience with many complex felony cases: drug violations, assault theft, and property crimes. Chris’ legal experience then continued as a settlement consultant for Arcadia Settlements Group, brokering complex negotiations on personal injury and workers’ compensation cases and claims.

Chris continued to hone his skills with family law and criminal litigation while working at various law firms across the country, most recently at Cordell & Cordell Law Firm now with his own private practice with clients in Kansas and patients across other states and areas of the law. While he has moved on from O’Hara & O’Hara in Wichita, Kansas, Chris is still paying it forward as a private practice attorney.He is licensed in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, and Washington.

Randle is recognized for his pragmatic approach to legal services, whether it is dealing with civil disputes or walking clients through criminal defense situations. His ultimate goal is not only to win cases, but to represent with evidence-based clarity, advocate with respect, lead with empathy, and conduct oneself ethically.

Legal Education: Teaching the Law and Learning from It

Randle’s spirit of education extends beyond fulfilling the obligations of attending legal education. Randle seeks out educational opportunities to teach and support prospective lawyers. He enjoys sharing stories of his journey with law students, speaking with young lawyers about leading in high-pressure situations without compromising ethics or empathy, and engaging with things that may interest them.

“The largest hurdle I see is young lawyers trying to find their voice,” Randle says. “Sometimes it helps when they hear someone talk about what it was like to be in their shoes. I try to offer real world examples, and practical ideas they can actually apply.”

In his guest lectures at law schools in Kansas, Randle discusses common pitfalls in the courtroom, communication strategies with clients, and mental fitness leg work. Randle talks not only about the expectation of how law works, but also about coping with the mental tax associated with law.

Aside from speaking engagements, Randle attends legal seminars that deal with new subjects like cyber law and digital ethics. He tries to participate in 20 hours of continuing education per year, not only simply to remain compliant, but also to stay relevant and sharp.

Leadership Lessons from the Legal Profession

Chris Randle is a staunch advocate of “extreme ownership,” meaning that great leaders take full ownership of any results in the arenas they operate in. That mindset has allowed him to assist clients, prioritize litigation timelines, and help his peers navigate tough cases.

“I think being a leader is about having a positive impact on the people you work with and being a good listener,” he says simply. “It’s not about being the loudest in the courtroom. It’s about knowing your client, your jury, and your case.”

Randle employs listening as a tactical resource in his daily work. As he interacts with clients, he asks clarifying questions and observes any emotional signals that could impact how a client interprets legal information. When he mentors junior associates, he aims to help them build their self-efficacy, by demonstrating how a structured calendar with attainable goals calm anxiety and produce better outcomes.

He does not provide vague well-wishes. He explains instead how he has recovered from bad outcomes, as well as how he is able to keep his head in stressful environments. That grounded perspective he takes to leadership resonates with those he teaches and influences.

Military Service Influences Civilian Perspective

In addition to his professional work, Chris Randle is a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. In his current role as Staff Judge Advocate for the 2nd Legal Operations Detachment in New Orleans, he is responsible for leading legal teams, evaluating sensitive matters and providing legal advice in support of military operations. He has experience serving in operational deployments to Baghdad and Djibouti, in positions such as Brigade Judge Advocate and Chief of Operational Law, and in specialized positions such as a Special Victims’ Counsel, where he provided discretionary legal support and representation for victims of assault in the military.

Randle’s dual system approach has exponentially broadened his background and experience, and guided his global perspective. Randle’s advice on legal topics is often incorporated with a logistics, crisis management, and defined problem-solving approach. His ability to conceptualize a calm in chaos has benefitted both civilian and military clients.

Randle’s military awards and recognitions, no less the Defense Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal, are indicative of his commitment to and belief in a reasonable application of the law in a manner consistent with operational excellence, and legal integrity.

Building structure and trust in a legal process

Randle incorporates lessons from both military and civilian legal work when providing and supporting clients’, students, and mentees. Randle’s daily routine is based on careful planning, clear communications, and consistency. He establishes weekly or monthly goals and encourages others to do the same.

“I advise the people I mentor to keep a deadline calendar. People need to know what is coming up and plan how to dedicate and devote time, but they also need to plan for the unexpected,” he articulates.

He emphasizes significant boundaries in legal matters, especially in a high-stress environment. With difficult clients or an emotionally charged legal matter, he recommends minimizing verbal exchanges and limiting any documentation to written, or if not recordable video audio that can be transcribed instead. However, even with all the structure and systems, Randle sees the person. He intentionally asks colleagues how they are doing, truly. He goes back to mentees months and sometimes years after their program. He thinks of leadership as a relationship, not just a role.

Legal Leadership is Available for Growth

Chris Randle has continued to engage with bar associations and nonprofit legal assistance initiatives focused on military families and veterans. He donates his time and expertise to projects designed to close the legal knowledge gap among vulnerable populations.

Since departing prior positions in large firms, Randle’s professional obligations have not diminished. He believes practicing law is not abandoning community, it is an opportunity to help people in a more direct way for those who face systemic barriers to legal assistance.

Randle’s work lives on beyond praise and a courtroom victory. He continues to teach, speak, and support legal education in Kansas and elsewhere to influence future attorneys and to help current active duty service members, and clients when he can provide them with a consistent, ethical, and clear voice during legal proceedings.

A Commitment To Clarity and Service Always Wins

Whether Randle is speaking with a law student, deployed member of the service, or representing a client in court, his unwavering principles are the same: listen first, speak intentionally and compassionately, serve ethically.

He is respected, not for titles, but because he showed up for the work, every day, every client, every person with just a little more certainty about how to navigate the legal system.

As more people find legal leaders who can navigate not only the law, but life, Chris Randle will provide just that, through every hearing, every conversation, and supporting every student as they navigate all that is to come.