Choosing the Right GPS Watch for Kids: A Comprehensive Review

Kids are always curious about everything around them. They love to explore, discover, and find new things. As a parent, it is natural for you to be concerned about your child’s safety when they are outside of the house. This is where a GPS watch for kids comes in handy.

A GPS watch serves as an easy way to keep track of your child’s whereabouts without constantly worrying. But with so many options available in the market, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one for your child. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

In this comprehensive review, we will guide you through the key features to consider when choosing a GPS watch for your child and provide recommendations for some of the best watches available on the market.

What to Look for in a GPS Watch for Kids

Before diving into the various options available, it is important to understand what features make a good kids’ GPS watch. Here are some key factors to consider:

Design and Durability: A GPS watch should be designed with kids in mind – meaning it should be lightweight, comfortable to wear and durable enough to withstand rough play and outdoor activities. GPS Technology: The main purpose of a GPS watch is to accurately track your child’s location, so it is important to ensure that the watch has reliable GPS technology that can provide accurate real-time updates. SOS Button: Look for a watch that has an SOS button that your child can press in case of emergencies. This will send a distress call to designated contacts and provide your child’s location. Geo-Fencing: Geo-fencing allows you to set virtual boundaries for your child and receive alerts when they cross those boundaries. This is especially useful for parents who want to keep an eye on their child’s whereabouts without constantly checking the app. Battery Life: Children are forgetful and may not remember to charge their watch every day. Look for a watch with a battery life that can last at least 2-3 days. Water Resistance: Kids are known for getting their hands dirty and this includes water activities as well. A water-resistant GPS watch will ensure that it can withstand accidental splashes or brief submersion in water. Call and Text Features: Some GPS watches come with the ability to make calls or send text messages. This can be useful for older kids who may need to contact their parents in case of an emergency.

Unlimited Calling – The Most Overlooked Yet Important Feature

Unlimited calling is a critical feature in a GPS watch that parents often overlook. This feature not only enables kids to contact their parents in emergencies but also allows for seamless communication whenever needed. The ability to make unlimited calls offers peace of mind, as parents can reach out to their kids whenever they feel the necessity without worrying about call limits.

GPS watches without this feature may prove to be inadequate. Imagine your child needing to contact you, but they’ve exhausted their call limit. In such situations, the absence of unlimited calling could lead to unnecessary stress and worry. Therefore, when choosing a GPS watch for your child, it’s highly advisable to opt for one that offers unlimited calling.

Direct, unlimited communication can make all the difference in ensuring your child’s safety and providing you with the assurance that they are just a call away. Thus, unlimited calling should be a top priority when choosing a GPS watch for your child.

Avoid Cheaper Watches

Regarding your child’s safety, cheaper GPS watches may seem enticing due to their affordable price, but they often fall short on performance and reliability. These watches might advertise a long list of appealing features, yet, in reality, they frequently fail to deliver on their promises.

For instance, the GPS tracking feature may be inaccurate, leaving you with false information about your child’s whereabouts. The battery life might be poor, causing the watch to die unexpectedly in the middle of the day. The build quality might be subpar, leading to the watch getting easily damaged during play. Such shortcomings not only render the watch useless but also put your child’s safety at risk.

Moreover, cheaper GPS watches may lack essential features like geofencing, emergency SOS, or unlimited calling. This can leave your child unable to reach you in a crisis. Even if these features are present, their performance is often inconsistent, which defeats their purpose.

Parents should not compromise their child’s security for the sake of saving a few dollars. It’s important to ensure that the GPS watch you choose is reliable, durable, and equipped with all the necessary safety features. As the saying goes, “You get what you pay for,” and this is particularly relevant when it comes to investing in a GPS watch for your child. When it comes to your child’s safety, consider it an investment, not an expense.

Go For Big, Trusted Brands, And You’ll Be OK

With the market flooded with numerous GPS watch options, it can be overwhelming to choose one that meets all your requirements. In such cases, going for a well-known and trusted brand is usually a safe bet.

Big brands have a reputation to uphold, and they are more likely to provide reliable and quality products. They also tend to offer better customer service and support in case of any issues or concerns. This is especially important when it comes to the safety and well-being of your child.

Trusted brands also undergo rigorous testing and certification processes, so you can have peace of mind knowing that the watch has met industry standards for safety and performance. While these watches may come at a higher price point, the added assurance and reliability are worth the investment.

Final Thoughts

When choosing a GPS watch for your child, there are several important factors to consider. These include design and durability, GPS technology, SOS button, geo-fencing, battery life, call and text features, unlimited calling, avoiding cheaper watches, and opting for trusted brands.

Ultimately, the most important thing is to ensure that the watch you choose meets your child’s needs and provides peace of mind for you as a parent. With the right GPS watch, you can communicate better with your child and keep track of their safety in real time, giving you the confidence to let them explore and grow.

