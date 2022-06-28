Choosing a VPS in Europe and Configuring It

To be competitive and keep up with the times, any company should think about its presence on the World Wide web. Today, if you cannot be found on the Internet, then you are simply not on the market. This applies not only to large corporations but also to small promising enterprises aimed at further development, search for new partners, and expansion of sales boundaries. And it is very important to enter the electronic world correctly and effectively, so as not to get lost among dozens and hundreds of competitors.

An important role in the promotion of the website is played by the correctly chosen engine and convenient and colorful page design. But in the first place is still the server on which the site is located. The speed of page loading, the correctness of information display, trouble-free operation even during traffic peaks, and, most importantly, the popularity of the web resource among search engines depends on the choice of hosting. Let’s talk about:

how to choose a server;

Let’s take https://www.hostzealot.com/europe-vps as an example to see what a reliable hoster should be like;

let’s figure out how to set up the equipment for transferring the site.

We are sure that you will spend your reading time, which is 5 minutes, to your advantage.

How to choose a reliable VPS in Europe?

First of all, we will discuss why it is better to choose a dedicated private server for a promising project with a constant increase in traffic. The fact is that shared hosting will not cope with high traffic. The site will hang, fall, and lose reputation among users and search engines.

A dedicated server can perfectly cope with a simultaneous large influx of visitors. It provides the maximum level of security, both for the company itself and for users who, when registering, provide personal data or pay for goods and services through an electronic wallet. But a dedicated server has its disadvantages. Its price may be too much for a young project. And when renting a dedicated server, the provider takes over the maintenance of the hardware, well, the administration falls entirely on the shoulders of the tenant, as well as management functions.

The golden mean between the first and second options is a virtual private server. This is a dedicated volume on a large physical server, which in its parameters significantly exceeds the capabilities of virtual shared hosting. At the same time, the cost of renting a VPS is much lower than the price of a dedicated server. And the huge capabilities of a dedicated server are not always needed by a small company that is just overclocking its virtual capacities.

How to choose a reliable VPS provider?

Many hosters offer their services, describing their advantages over other providers, offering a grace period and additional service. Before making a choice, you need to check each characteristic. Better to be safe than sorry, right?

What parameters should I pay attention to first of all:

hard disk capacity;

RAM size;

manageability.

The possibility of administration is very important, since the company’s webmaster will be able to configure the server himself for the features of the virtual project. Although dedicated private servers are imitations of physical analogs, they can be very different from each other:

The operating system. Most providers offer hosting with an operating system installed. If Linux is suitable for a company, a Windows server will not suit its software solutions.

Power and number of processor cores. For a beginner, it will be interesting to know that the “frequency” of the processor, specified in GHz, is the number of operations performed per unit of time. If the server capacity is small, then it may not be able to cope with its functions during peak load.

The hard drives used are HDD or SSD. You can read more about the difference between them in our other reviews.

It is also worth paying attention to such characteristics of the server as a mandatory backup, and a security system against viruses and hacker attacks. And also on factors such as:

Uninterrupted operation time is not less than 99.8-99.9%.

The mode of operation and the response speed of the technical support service. It is important that the hoster is ready to solve any problem around the clock.

The location of the servers. Maximum information security is provided by data centers Europe, since all providers in the EU are protected by strict legal norms.

The ability to scale is a parameter that determines whether the hoster will be able to increase the volume of the hard disk or power if necessary.

Evaluate all these parameters. Or even better, involve a specialist in choosing a VPS for a specific project.

Interaction with the provider

Be sure to decide on management issues. Administration can be handled by the hoster or directly by the tenant. In the first case, you do not have to hire a specialist to maintain the server. It is enough to hire 2-3 employees who will develop a virtual project. If the tariff provides that the administration will be handled by the site owner himself, then you cannot do without a technical specialist. Which option is better? There is no definite answer. But if you have no experience, rent a managed VPS. If this is not your first project, if you are well versed in the issue, then it is better to take control of yourself in order to get maximum freedom from the provider.

How do I set up the server to work?

Companies that choose to administer the server independently will need to perform several manipulations. Their algorithm is identical to any operating system.

The primary settings include:

The choice of the operating system.

Adjusting the access console.

Installing the software.

Data protection measures.

Uninterrupted access to databases that will be stored on the server.

To optimize and speed up the VPS setup, you can use software packages or ready-made scripts (scripts). They are not only easier to install, but are already compatible with each other and the operating system. The minimum list of programs required for the full operation of the server and the site is determined by the tasks and goals facing the web resource.

It is important to remember that “Not God but man makes pot and pan”. However, if you are not confident in your abilities, it is better to entrust the management and administration of the server to professionals. They will do everything much faster and more accurately. As a result, the correct and secure operation of the virtual private server and the site on it.