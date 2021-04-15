CBD Flowers: What It Is, Where You Can Find It And Main Uses

CBD or cannabidol, a natural compound found in marijuana and cannabis that does not produce psychoactive effects, is in fashion all over the world. Recent data indicate that its commercialization in 2019 was around 376 million dollars, and that the forecast is that in 2025 demand will have increased by 400% and will move close to 1,000 million dollars.

The main reasons for the increase in this natural and completely legal product are the multiple benefits of CBD and the fact that, due to its low amount of THC (just 0.2%), it is not considered a narcotic. But what are CBD flowers and what uses do they have?

CBD Flowers: What It Is And Where To Find It

Popularly known as light marijuana or cannabis that does not high, CBD flowers are actually one of the most marketed cannabis extracts in the world. Hemp is a variety of cannabis that is grown for industrial purposes and contains less than 0.2% THC (a psychoactive compound), which is the limit for its legal sale in Europe.

To meet the growing demand for CBD flowers (the buds), farmers have been growing plants that comply with regulations by decreasing the amount of THC and increasing the content of CBD. The result is legal CBD flowers that look, smell and taste very much like cannabis but without the psychoactive component.

Therefore, CBD is a safe product, with multiple benefits, that does not create dependency and that can be consumed through a wide range of different presentations. The increase in consumption has also triggered the supply in the market, but it is best to go to the places where they offer the best hemp buds with high CBD content and a THC below 0.2. However, many people still do not know CBD flower.

Main uses of CBD

We have already seen that CBD flowers are easy to find and increasingly in demand for their safety and natural composition. In addition, CBD flowers and oil are in fashion for their inexhaustible benefits, which we will list below.

Muscle swelling and pain reliever

One of the most proven uses of CBD is the treatment of inflammation and chronic pain, since cannabidiol contains elements that act on receptors and its therapeutic properties favor muscle regeneration. So much so that CBD is increasingly used by professional massage therapists and physiotherapists.

Anxiolytic

The other great benefit of CBD flowers is their ability to calm stress and anxiety. According to several studies, this compound helps to release hormones such as dopamine and serotonin that solve long-term problems such as fear, anxiety and depression, and it is also a very useful remedy against insomnia.

Give up smoking

CBD connects in our brain with neurotransmitters and exerts a relaxing action that helps reduce stress levels caused, for example, by dependence on other substances such as nicotine. That is why this cannabis extract is used to cure addiction to other drugs and, in particular, it is a proven remedy to stop smoking.

Acne

CBD compounds contain anti-inflammatory and antibacterial actives that are used successfully for skin problems, especially the painful and traumatic inflammation of the skin that many adolescents suffer from, acne.CBD oil reduces the fat content of the skin and promotes its regeneration and preservation.

Other uses

In addition to all these uses, several studies support the benefits of CBD in other aspects such as allergy, Alzheimer’s, arthritis, asthma, autism, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, Crohn’s disease, depression, diabetes,obesity, hepatitis, menopause, multiple sclerosis, parkinson’s, psoriasis, and sexual dysfunctions.