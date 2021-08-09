Can You Get A Good Standing Desk For Cheap?

Do you want to get a good standing desk for cheap? Why not construct it yourself? You will be able to create an ideal workstation for work at home and at the office if you have all of the necessary supplies.

Standing desks are a recent trend in the workplace. It allows you to alternate between sitting and standing during the day. Furthermore, it has been discovered that they can boost productivity and even reduce back pain.

These days, one can find any variation of this workstation, including a corner stand up desk. The issue is that these workstations can be expensive, so you may want to consider building your own before making such an investment.

How Much Should A Standing Desk Cost?

The price of the desk on the market ranges from $199 to $2.000. It all depends on the type, materials, and extra features (such as a monitor arm, cable tray, integrated power strip, ergonomic keyboard tray, and so on) that come with the desk.

Essentially, all desks fall into one of the following categories:

A standing desktop converter;

A height-adjustable desk;

An electric height-adjustable desk (with or without built-in memory);

What Can I Use Instead Of A Standing Desk?

The primary reason why this workstation remains a pipe dream for many office workers is the high cost. Furthermore, many of them are unsure whether they are at ease while working on it.

Fortunately, there are a variety of alternatives that you already have at home but have not considered using as an alternative. You can use them to determine whether a workstation is truly comfortable, efficient, and cost-effective.

A Bookcase Or A Shelving Unit

Many people use a shelving unit or bookcase to simulate how it feels to work at a standing desk. If your bookcase lacks adjustable shelves to accommodate your height, a low-cost wall-mounted bookshelf atop another flat surface could be transformed into a personalized standing workspace.

An Ironing Board

The most recent standing desk model may cost several hundred dollars, take a week to arrive, and require assembly. You can easily use an ironing board as a workstation, avoiding all of the disadvantages listed above.

Its small size makes it ideal for small spaces, and you can easily adjust the height and fold it away when you are finished. The only thing you should keep in mind is that such a simulator is only suitable for laptops because its surface may not be heavy enough to accommodate your PC.

A Dining Table With Leaf Or A Door

You can use the following variations to make the improvised desk look like a standing desk:

A dining table with a leaf that can be easily expanded to fit all of your supplies and equipment;

A door. In a matter of minutes, you can construct your own desk out of a door and two file cabinets.

Raise The Desk That You Already Have

You can also improve the desk you already have at home or at the office. Simply add something beneath its feet to make it taller.

How To Make A Cheap Standing Desk

There are numerous reasons for building your own workstation. You will not only save money, but you will also get exactly what you need. Here are some instructions for making your own inexpensive standing desk!

Get The Project

The key to successful implementation is planning. That is why it is critical to sketch your ideal desk on paper, determining the size of its work surface, height, and construction materials.

Buy Suppliers And Instruments

After you have completed all of your preparations, it is time to go shopping. You will need the following items to make a DIY standing desk:

A wooden board, 1 piece (approx. 18 mm thick);

A long frame of wood for four table legs and two crossbars;

Angle brackets, 4 pieces;

Metal hinges, 2 pieces;

Folding brackets, 2 pieces;

Screws;

Felt pads to not scratch the floor, 4 pieces;

Finishing cover (varnish or paint).

Make Your Dream Come True

Begin by sanding the edges of all wood elements before constructing a standing desk. The legs should then be screwed to the crossbars and attached to the tabletop. Apply varnish or paint and wait for it to dry.

Another option is to buy semi-finished components, such as a tabletop and a frame with built-in height adjusting elements, and assemble a standing desk at home. It will only take you a few minutes to connect them.

There is a slew of other great features you can add to your standing desk to boost comfort and productivity.

Only after you have tried a standing desk will you be able to make an informed decision about its benefits and drawbacks and purchase a market desk solution. There are numerous excellent options to choose from, and your knowledge will assist you in selecting the option that best suits you and your space.