As AI transforms business and education, employers increasingly seek graduates with both AI literacy and strong human skills such as critical thinking and ethical judgement. Surrey Business School addresses this through its human-centred AIxS Leadership Model, built around Synergy, Strategy, and Sustainability.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly transforming the global economy, workplace, and higher education landscape. According to the 2025 Stanford AI Index Report, 78% of organisations globally now report using AI in at least one business function, reflecting the speed at which AI technologies are becoming embedded across industries. Meanwhile, Microsoft suggested that generative AI adoption has accelerated significantly among professionals and students alike, reshaping how people learn, create, analyse information, and make decisions.

For business schools, the implications are profound. Employers increasingly expect graduates to possess AI literacy, digital dexterity, and the ability to work effectively alongside intelligent technologies. At the same time, organisations continue to emphasise the importance of distinctly human capabilities such as critical thinking, ethical judgement, creativity, collaboration, and empathy. The future workforce will require not only technological fluency, but also the ability to navigate complexity responsibly and strategically.

At Surrey Business School, AI integration is therefore approached not simply as a technological initiative, but as a broader educational and leadership transformation. Surrey Business School has developed a human-centred framework for AI-enabled education that combines technological capability with responsible leadership development.

Central to this approach is the ‘AIxS Leadership Model,’ which frames AI integration through three interconnected pillars: Synergy, Strategy, and Sustainability.

As AI systems increasingly automate routine tasks, the relative importance of critical thinking, ethical judgement, creativity, collaboration, and problem framing becomes even greater.

The first pillar, Synergy, focuses on human-AI complementarity and collaborative intelligence. Surrey Business School emphasises that AI should augment human capability rather than replace it. Students are encouraged to develop the ability to work effectively with intelligent systems while strengthening the uniquely human capabilities that remain essential in leadership and organisational contexts, including critical thinking, creativity, empathy, contextual understanding, and ethical reasoning.

The second pillar, Strategy, highlights the importance of thoughtful and purposeful AI adoption. AI should not be implemented merely because it is technologically available; rather, it must be integrated strategically to improve learning, innovation, decision-making, and organisational effectiveness. Students are therefore encouraged to understand not only how AI systems function, but also when and where they create meaningful value in different business and societal contexts.

The third pillar, Sustainability, emphasises responsible and ethical AI use. As AI technologies become more influential in shaping economic and social systems, students must understand the broader implications of AI adoption, including issues of governance, trust, transparency, bias, privacy, and long-term societal impact. This aligns closely with Surrey Business School’s wider commitment to developing responsible leaders for business and society.

Building an AI-Enabled Educational Ecosystem

One of University of Surrey’s early priorities was ensuring broad and equitable access to AI technologies for both students and staff. AI capability cannot and should not remain confined to specialist disciplines or technically advanced users; it must become part of the wider educational ecosystem safeguarding its diverse community against educational disadvantage.

Through ‘MyAISurrey’ platform, which integrates Large Language Models (LLMs), students and staff are therefore provided with access to those emerging generative AI tools that support learning, experimentation, productivity, and innovation. Importantly, this access is accompanied by guidance around responsible use, academic integrity, critical evaluation, and data governance.

The School’s philosophy is not to encourage dependence on AI, but to create structured opportunities for students and educators to develop informed and reflective practices in environments that increasingly mirror the realities of modern organisations.

This approach reflects a growing recognition across higher education and industry that AI literacy is becoming foundational. Research from the OECD and World Economic Forum consistently highlights the increasing demand for workers who can combine digital capabilities with analytical and creative thinking, adaptability, and interpersonal effectiveness.

Embedding AI Across the Curriculum

Surrey Business School has undertaken significant curriculum renewal to integrate AI capabilities throughout its programmes. Rather than isolating AI into standalone technical modules, the School focuses on embedding AI within disciplinary and professional contexts.

Marketing students explore AI-enabled consumer analytics, content generation, and digital engagement strategies. Business Analytics students engage with predictive analytics and algorithmic decision-making. Entrepreneurship students investigate AI-enabled innovation and venture creation. Hospitality and tourism students examine service automation, human-AI interaction, and digitally enhanced customer experiences. Management students consider organisational transformation, governance, and responsible leadership in AI-enabled environments. Human Resource Management students explore the use of AI to automate routine tasks, minimise unconscious bias, and provide data-driven insights. Finance students investigate how AI can be used to summarise complex annual reports, generate and debug Python code, brainstorm investment hypotheses, synthesise large datasets for financial planning and analysis, and create predictive models.

Alongside technical competencies, the School continues to place strong emphasis on higher-order cognitive and human-centric capabilities. As AI systems increasingly automate routine tasks, the relative importance of critical thinking, ethical judgement, creativity, collaboration, and problem framing becomes even greater.

This integration aligns closely with Surrey Business School’s broader educational mission of preparing graduates who are technologically fluent, adaptable, globally aware, and capable of leading responsibly, ethically, and sustainably in increasingly complex environments.

Rethinking Assessment in the Age of Generative AI

The emergence of generative AI has accelerated the need to rethink assessment practices across higher education. Surrey Business School views this not simply as a challenge to academic integrity, but as an opportunity to redesign assessment in ways that better capture authentic learning.

Traditional assessments focused primarily on final outputs are becoming increasingly insufficient in environments where AI can rapidly generate polished text, analysis, and presentations. In response, the School is redesigning assessments to evaluate both learning outcomes and learning processes. This includes greater emphasis on reflective practice, iterative development, oral defence, problem framing, experiential learning, authentic business challenges offered to the B-Clinic (a hub within Surrey Business School where students work directly with businesses to solve real problems), and evidence of critical reasoning. Students are encouraged to demonstrate not only what they produced, but also how they arrived at decisions, how AI tools were used, what limitations were identified, and where human judgement informed the final outcome.

The School’s education leadership has placed particular emphasis on scaffolding learning and assessment redesign to ensure students progressively develop confidence, critical awareness, and responsible AI practices throughout their academic journey. Faculty development is therefore viewed as equally important as student capability development.

Supporting Faculty and Staff Transformation

Meaningful AI integration in education requires institutional capability building. Surrey Business School has therefore invested significantly in supporting faculty and professional services staff as they adapt to rapidly changing technological and pedagogical environments.

Workshops, peer-learning activities, experimentation sessions, and practical guidance have been developed to support colleagues in integrating AI into teaching, assessment, research, and administration responsibly and effectively.

The School has also introduced an AI Champion who helps facilitate innovation, shares good practices, and supports knowledge exchange across disciplines and professional functions. Along with other AI champions across the University, they act as local catalysts for experimentation and capability development within the School community.

To further support staff adoption, Surrey Business School has developed an AI Minimum Viable Toolkit (MVT) for faculty and staff. The toolkit provides a curated collection of recommended AI tools, practical use cases, ethical guidance, and implementation examples that colleagues can adapt within their own educational and operational contexts. The objective is not to standardise AI use, but to lower barriers to experimentation and create a culture of responsible innovation and continuous learning. To achieve that goal and ensure that our graduates are exposed to a wide range of different tools, beyond the resources available on MyAISurrey, we also offer funding to help academics purchase licenses of specialist AI tools for their teaching.

Engaging Industry and External Stakeholders

Surrey Business School’s AI integration strategy extends beyond internal curriculum reform. The School actively engages advisory board members, executives-in-residence, founders, industry partners as well as students undertaking internships and placements to ensure educational provision remains aligned with evolving workforce and societal needs.

These stakeholders contribute insights into emerging industry practices, capability gaps, ethical concerns, and future talent requirements. Their perspectives help shape curriculum design, experiential learning activities, and graduate capability development.

As AI technologies continue to reshape industries and institutions, Surrey Business School believes business education must evolve beyond narrow technical training.

The School has also strengthened partnerships with organisations such as SAS and Google Cloud to provide students with opportunities to gain additional digital certifications and industry-recognised skills badges in areas such as machine learning and web analytics, cloud technologies, and generative AI applications.

These partnerships complement Surrey Business School’s wider emphasis on experiential learning, entrepreneurship, and digitally enabled problem-solving, ensuring students graduate with both conceptual understanding and practical capability.

Preparing Responsible Leaders for Business and Society

As AI technologies continue to reshape industries and institutions, Surrey Business School believes business education must evolve beyond narrow technical training. The future requires leaders who can combine technological fluency with ethical awareness, adaptability, empathy, and strategic judgement.

The School therefore positions AI education within its broader mission of developing progressive, transformational, and responsible leaders capable of creating positive impact in organisations and society.

By integrating AI through the principles of Synergy, Strategy, and Sustainability, Surrey Business School is not simply responding to technological disruption. It is helping shape a new model of business education, one that prepares graduates to thrive in an AI-enabled world while remaining deeply grounded in human values, responsibility, and societal purpose.

About the Authors

Professor Iis Tussyadiah is Dean of Surrey Business School and Professor of Intelligent Systems in Service at the University of Surrey. An internationally recognised expert in digital transformation and human-AI collaboration, she leads strategic innovation and responsible leadership in the services sector, shaping policy and practice globally.