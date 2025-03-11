In digital marketing and public relations, adaptability is often the key to success—a concept that Olena Martyniuk, co-founder of MediaPeachy, understands very well. Her career spans almost a decade, beginning with SEO-focused link building and evolving into a comprehensive approach to brand visibility and public relations. Over time, she has managed teams, worked with diverse clients, and developed a strong network of media contacts—all while tackling the unpredictable nature of search engine algorithms.

From Link Builder to Co-Founder

Olena’s career in digital marketing began in 2015, while she was pursuing her Master’s degree. Her first role as a link builder gave her an in-depth understanding of search engine optimization (SEO) and the value of high-quality backlinks. She quickly realized that visibility on search engines wasn’t just about technical know-how—it required strategy, adaptability, and strong communication skills.

As her career progressed, she moved into leadership roles, becoming a team lead, outreach specialist, publicist, and PR manager. Through these experiences, she gained a comprehensive view of the digital marketing ecosystem, learning how to manage teams, build relationships with media outlets, and navigate the ever-changing rules of Google’s algorithm.

Challenges and the Road to MediaPeachy

Digital marketing is an industry filled with constant challenges. Google updates can reset progress overnight, communication with clients requires a personalized approach, and finding new business opportunities demands creativity and persistence. Olena faced all these hurdles firsthand.

One of the biggest challenges she encountered was freelancing. Without a stable salary, the uncertainty of securing clients was a difficult reality. Some months were packed with projects, while others were unexpectedly quiet. However, she saw this as an opportunity to build credibility and refine her expertise.

Rather than navigating these challenges alone, Olena teamed up with a like-minded partner who shared her ambition and vision. Together, they built MediaPeachy, a digital marketing agency that simplifies the media publication process for clients across industries.

Building a Digital PR Platform

What sets MediaPeachy apart is its structured approach. Instead of offering traditional PR services, Olena and her team created a platform that provides clients with access to a curated list of media outlets, complete with key metrics and fixed pricing. This transparency allows businesses to make informed decisions, while the team at MediaPeachy ensures a seamless publication process.

The company works globally, offering bundle pricing, discounts, and customized PR solutions. With an extensive network of media contacts, they help brands increase visibility, gain trust, and improve search rankings.

Lessons Learned and Future Aspirations

While MediaPeachy continues to grow, Olena acknowledges that the journey hasn’t been without mistakes. The company is constantly refining its website, workflow, and team management strategies. Internally, they focus on efficiency, ensuring that both the team and their clients benefit from a structured, streamlined approach to digital PR.

Looking ahead, Olena envisions MediaPeachy expanding beyond media publications and press releases. She sees potential in AI-driven marketing solutions and aims to integrate new technologies to enhance the company’s offerings. However, she firmly believes that digital PR will always require human expertise—while AI can assist, strategic thinking and relationship-building remain irreplaceable.

A Practical Approach to PR and Marketing

One insight Olena has gained over the years is that people often struggle with research and prefer quick, clear answers. Whether it’s finding the right media outlets, understanding PR strategies, or managing their brand presence, businesses need clear, easy-to-access solutions. To simplify the process, her team created a “document with documents,”—an internal tool that ensures clients can get answers quickly. In her home country, she explains, it’s common to keep “bags in a bag,” and this practice inspired the concept of putting information in one doc for easy access. This idea speaks to MediaPeachy’s larger mission: streamlining complex tasks so clients can stay focused on growing their businesses.

This practical approach is what defines Olena’s work. Rather than overcomplicating digital PR, she focuses on making it accessible, effective, and results-driven.

Final Thoughts

Olena Martyniuk’s career reflects the evolution of digital PR and marketing—from the early days of SEO link building to running a full-fledged marketing agency. Through adaptability, persistence, and a deep understanding of industry trends, she has positioned MediaPeachy as a valuable resource for brands seeking visibility, credibility, and growth.

As digital marketing continues to evolve, one thing remains certain: Olena and MediaPeachy are here to stay, embracing change and shaping the future of digital PR.

