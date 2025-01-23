Brokeree Solutions, an international technology provider for multi-asset brokers, has announced the expansion of its multi-platform product portfolio. The company’s flagship Social Trading solution is integrated with the popular cTrader trading platform by Spotware.

Spotware is a global technology provider, successfully delivering cutting-edge fintech solutions and infrastructure for over 14 years. The company has cultivated a sophisticated network of 250+ brokers and prop firms, including notable names like IC Markets, Pepperstone, FTMO, and Funding Pips. With a user base exceeding 4 million traders, cTrader, Spotware’s flagship platform, stands out for its unparalleled innovativeness and user-friendly UI, setting new standards across the industry.

Integration details

With this integration, Social Trading, which earlier was available only for MetaTrader brokerages, became a multi-platform solution. Now all brokers licensing cTrader may access the cutting-edge technology of copy trading.

The integration is deep in its nature and fully integrates all the features of cTrader into the investment system engine and interface.

The “plug-n-play” implementation approach ensures a seamless and swift adoption process, eliminating the need for time-consuming additional development or customizations specific to each broker.

The technology involved

Brokeree’s Social Trading extends the built-in cTrader copy trading functionality and allows brokers to seamlessly launch signal sharing across all connected servers. Thus traders with different MT4, MT5, and cTrader servers could share and copy each other’s trading strategies.

For brokers, Social Trading provides flexibility to configure clients’ trading conditions, risk-management tools and client attraction features. For instance, Mobile App helps brokers to stay with their clients even “on-the-go” and a Ratings Module facilitates the creation of interactive widgets, highlighting top providers, and fostering trading competitions on the brokers’ website.

Opinions

Andrey Kamyshanov, Co-founder and Managing Partner at Brokeree Solutions, commented, “This integration marks an important milestone, as it extends our reach and provides brokers with an innovative, flexible tool that allows them to offer multi-platform trading services to a wider audience. Our goal is to help brokers enhance their service offerings, attract more clients, and strengthen client relationships by delivering a seamless, high-quality copy trading experience.”

Ilia Iarovitcyn, CEO of Spotware, added, “cTrader is the only Open Trading Platform™ offering more than 100 partners solutions. The partnership with Brokeree Solutions reinforces our commitment to providing brokers and traders with a diverse and powerful suite of trading tools. Integrating Brokeree’s advanced Social Trading capabilities into the cTrader platform means our brokers can deliver an exceptional, cross-platform trading experience. It’s another step forward in making cTrader a one-stop solution for brokers and prop firms seeking growth through technology and innovation, providing their clients with the most sophisticated trading experience available.”

Additional information

In recent years, Brokeree Solutions has been developing advanced infrastructures that enable brokerages to operate seamlessly with different trading platforms. The company’s offerings already include flagship cross-server investment platforms and multi-platform solutions such as Liquidity Bridge and Exposure Manager. The following integration of Social Trading with cTrader is in line with this trend.

About Spotware

Spotware is a global FX/CFD technology provider with over 15 years of experience in delivering innovative trading platforms. The company has built a robust network of 250+ brokers and prop firms, including industry leaders like IC Markets, Pepperstone, and Funding Pips. With more than 8 million traders using cTrader, Spotware’s flagship platform, the latest version of cTrader sets a new standard in algorithmic trading by offering free cloud executions of and advanced plugin capabilities, further enhancing its unmatched transparency, reliability, and extensibility to provide premium experiences for all users.

About Brokeree Solutions

Founded in 2013, Brokeree Solutions has consistently enhanced the technology that multi-asset brokers around the world rely on. With its extensive experience aiding brokerages, this provider has contributed to developing innovative solutions, streamlining operational procedures, and setting up advanced risk management systems.

Brokeree’s flagship products include cross-server Social Trading, PAMM, and multi-platform Liquidity Bridge and are available for brokers operating on MT4, MT5, cTrader, and DXtrade CFD trading platforms. In addition, the company offers more than 50 solutions and tools that help brokers elevate their businesses in various areas, including client attraction, risk management, liquidity management, etc.

Social Trading

Brokeree Social Trading for MetaTrader offers a comprehensive copy trading platform with extensive customization for brokers and flexible trading options for users. It allows separate user interfaces for administrators, providers, and investors, tailoring the experience to each group’s needs:

Brokers can finely adjust business models and set specific trading conditions for different types of accounts, groups, and trading strategies;

For traders, the platform provides various copying modes, including equity-based, margin-based, and proportional copying, helping them to fine-tune the strategy to their risk profile;

Signal providers will appreciate the ability to set their own fee structures.

PAMM

Brokeree PAMM is a turnkey investment platform for brokers who want to introduce shared investment accounts. The solution complements MetaTrader’s abilities by dividing traders into two general groups: investors and money managers – experienced traders running shared funds.

Investors benefit from access to the profitable strategies of skilled professionals, while money managers gain profits through various fees.

As for brokers, with Brokeree PAMM, they may:

Extend their trading offering;

Boost trading volumes;

Attract new audiences of clients.

Risk management features include Stop-Loss levels, automatic confirmations for investor withdrawal requests, and protective measures against margin calls or stop-outs during withdrawals.

Brokeree Solutions’ Technological Offerings

Brokeree’s product portfolio covers almost every possible broker’s request for MetaTrader 4 and 5. Several key categories of solutions may level up the infrastructure of the brokerage business:

Portfolio and money management;

Risk mitigation;

Liquidity aggregation;

Bonus distribution;

Symbol configuration.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



