Brian Colombana Shares Top 4 Steps to Get You Ready for Moving Abroad

After years of hard work, dedication, and patience, you are now eligible for international living and experience one of the greatest adventures of life.

After sharing the good news with your friends and families, you might be starting to freak out. No matter how thrilling it looks, moving abroad is undoubtedly an overwhelming process. Apart from the planning and logistics, you also need to remember other factors too.

However, the entire process will become easily manageable if you start planning early. Many people start taking preparation months before their moving date. To get you started, here are the top 4 steps you need to follow before you leave your home country.

Save As Much Money As You Can

Make sure you determine the amount of money you’re going to spend while moving abroad. After determining an estimate, you need to determine how you can collect that particular amount of money, says Brian Colombana. Don’t forget to consider these essential costs: plane tickets, visa applications, emergencies, housing, healthcare, international shipping, etc.

One of the best ways to accumulate the money is by starting to save it six months before you leave. You also need to research the cost of living as well as the currency exchange rate of the country. This way you can develop a perfect plan for the monthly budget. You also need to pay anticipated costs for the first couple of months.

Apply or Renew Your Passport

You won’t be authorized to board the plane without a passport. Before you start applying for the visa, make sure you apply for a valid passport. Some countries will require a passport that has a validity of at least six months beyond your travel date. If you haven’t decided the return date and your passport expires while you’re living, you can easily renew your passport at your local consulate general of the United States Embassy.

Apply For a Visa

Make sure you check the Government website of the new country to know which documentation you need to provide while applying for the visa. However, remember that the process and requirements of the visa are dependent on the rules and regulations of the country. For instance, if you want to go to Canada to pursue education, you must apply for a student visa. To apply for the student visa, you need to show the offer letter of the university and evidence that you have adequate money to cover your expenses during your study. You may also have to get in touch with homeland security so that they can take your biometric verification.

Don’t Forget the Healthcare

While living abroad, Brian Colombana suggests you need to tackle the health care system. This is where things get a little bit complicated. Before you relocate, research if the Government will provide you healthcare system during your time of staying. You can also discuss this with the medical professionals. Additionally, make sure you know if your prescribed medications of your home country are valid in your new country. If valid, check whether they are accessible or not. If not, you need to bring extra pair of those medicines with you. However, don’t forget to carry a proper medical copy of your medical history. Otherwise, the custom of the airport will seize your medicines.

Conclusion

These are the top 4 steps you should follow before leaving your home country. Before leaving, make sure you throw a goodbye party for your friends and family members. This is your chance of spending time with them. Hence, enjoy the moments from your heart.