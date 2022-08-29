Bitcoin Prime Review [2022] Is it a Scam or Legit Platform?

Introduction

Due to the increasing popularity of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, everyone wants to start crypto trading and become rich within a few days. The fear is that dealing with cryptocurrencies is not risk-free.

People face different scams and lose money if they go into the wrong hands. So, to make your money safe and give you a way to start profitable crypto trading, we are here with the most legit and profitable trading platform, Bitcoin Prime.

Bitcoin prime is the most legit, safe, and profitable trading platform that provides a clear interface to traders for executing trading. Let’s read the Bitcoin Prime Review further, including what Bitcoin Prime is, its features and working style, and many more.

Table of Specifications

Claimed Win Rate 90% Minimum Starting Deposit 250$ Commission on Successful Trade 2% Withdraw Fee 10 Free Withdrawals, then 0.1% Supported Currencies 14 Demo Account Yes Mobile App No Customer Support 24/5

What is Bitcoin Prime?

Bitcoin Prime is a crypto trading robot that executes trading on behalf of traders to generate passive income. It is the best option for those who want minimal contact and don’t have spare time to trade online. Its sophisticated algorithm based on artificial intelligence monitors the market’s trends and finds the most suitable situation to start trading.

Bitcoin Prime is launched by professional traders who have been trading with cryptocurrencies for many years. It has been passed through strict observations by expert traders to check its performance and work. After getting tremendous success in every test, Bitcoin primes claims that it ends every trading session with a 90 % success rate.

Moreover, it provides a clear interface of trading that is free from any fancy charts and graphs to create the best trading opportunities for both beginners and seasonal traders.

Bitcoin Prime is free of cost. It just demands to deposit 250$ in your account to start trading. This amount is your own, and you can withdraw whenever you want. One thing that you may not like is that it takes a 2% commission of profit that you earn from every successful trade. Moreover, it will not take any commission in case of loss.

How Does Bitcoin Prime Work?

Unlike the other traditional crypto robots that have complexities, the working procedure of Bitcoin Prime is very simple. It trades with 14 different cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Bitcoin Gold, BNB coins, Ripple, and seven others.

It monitors the prices of these currencies and executes trading on your behalf.

Bitcoin Prime offers both manual and auto trading modes. Before starting auto trade, you need to set your trading parameters according to your interest, such as the selling and buying prices of the currency you are dealing with. After setting the parameters, you hand over the complete job to Bitcoin Prime.

Bitcoin Prime uses its algorithm to find the market’s trends; when it gets a suitable market situation according to your parameters, it sends a message to associated brokers to start trading. Simply put, it sends brokers instructions to buy BTC when the price reaches your selected buying point. On the other hand, it sends instructions to brokers to sell the BTC when the price reaches a predetermined level. In this way, it generates a huge amount of money for you.

At the end of every trading session, all the funds, including your profit, are transferred to your account. You can withdraw your amount any time you want.

Is Bitcoin Prime a Scam?

No, Bitcoin prime is a legit platform that ensures the safest trading for its users. Our team has personally tested the validity of all the claims it made. However, it always proved itself the best choice for starting the crypto trading journey.

Thousands of professional traders have reviewed it positively. They advise the other to learn it before starting and stay consistent to succeed.

Another factor proving Bitcoin Prime is a legit platform is that it has hired all those brokers regulated and tested by Cyprus Securities Exchange Commission (CSEC). These brokers cannot access your funds directly until you are not allowed them.

Key Features of Bitcoin Prime

Safe Trading Platform

Bitcoin Prime is the safest trading platform that doesn’t allow hackers or any other third person to access funds and users’ personal data.

Full-Time Assistance

Bitcoin Prime has an active team to assist you in every thick and thin condition. You can contact them via email. They are approachable 24 hours a day, five days a week, to discuss any issue regarding account formation or any other.

Supports 14 Different Crypto Currencies

Bitcoin Prime is not limited to trading with Bitcoin; it deals with 14 different Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold, Binance Coin, Ripple, Litecoin, EOS, NEO NEO, and IOTA.

90% Success Rate

Believing in its Ai-based Sophisticated Algorithm that monitors the most profitable trading situation in the market, it claims to end every trading session with a 90 % win rate. This claim is genuine, and we have tested it many times.

Free Registration

Bitcoin Prime doesn’t demand any registration fee from you, even a single penny. It’s completely free of cost. All you need to do is to deposit 250$ to start trading.

How To Make an Account on Bitcoin Prime?

You can register yourself by following a few easy steps.

Visit the official website of Bitcoin Prime and open a free account by providing all the necessary information such as Mobile phone number, email, and name. Deposit 250$ after making an account. You can deposit money through Credit cards, debit cards, and bank transfers. After making a deposit, start trading with Demo mode to learn about the trading parameters of Bitcoin Prime. After learning through Demo Mode, you can activate the live trading mode.

Bitcoin Prime Review; Conclusion

Bitcoin Prime is a legit crypto trading robot that claims to execute trades at a 90% win rate. It is easy to use for beginners and professional traders due to its clear trading interface. Moreover, we recommend you; start trading with a demo mode to learn how the system works before starting live trading. Only invest money that you can afford in case of a market crash.

FAQ’s

Does Elon Musk Use Bitcoin Prime?

There is no exact answer to whether Elon Musk uses Bitcoin Prime. We have visited his profile on different social media platforms, but we didn’t find any post where he mentioned Bitcoin Prime.

Does Bitcoin Prime offer free Withdrawals?

Yes, Bitcoin Prime offers ten free withdrawals. After completing ten withdrawals, it charges 0.1% of every transaction you make.