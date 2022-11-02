Bets.io Review — A Legit Site Like Stake.com & The Best Stake.com Alternative?

Bets.io is an advanced crypto casino with multiple benefits, including fast payments and 24/7 customer support. It was launched by Bets Entertainments N.V. in 2021. The casino functions under the laws of Curacao and offers a top-notch casino service to the gambling community worldwide.

Every player will find something to their taste. The collection of casino games is incredibly large and includes over 6,000 titles. Another significant Bets.io perk for players is a thoroughly worked-out promotional program.

Here it is — the list of the best bonuses and promotions in Bets.io:

Right now, Bets.io provides an exclusive bonus – Daily cashback of up to 20%

Сurrently, the most alluring offer that allows saving hundreds of dollars daily.

First Deposit Bonus [BETSFTD] — Activate a 100% welcome bonus and get up to 35,000 USDT and 100 free spins to play Zeus The Thunderer slot game.

Mystery Boxes — Reach new loyalty levels and try your luck with loot boxes or a wheel of fortune.

Weekly Cashback — Gamble in Bets.io and receive a cashback of up to 1,000 USDT weekly.

Daily Cashback — Deposit and get daily cashback of up to 20% even if you face a losing streak.

Wednesday Free Spins [LUCKYSPIN30; LUCKYSPIN50; LUCKYSPIN100] — Claim from 30 to 100 free spins on Wednesday.

Weekend Reload Bonus [ LUCKYBET ] — Grab up to 10,000 USDT and 120 free spins with a reload bonus of up to 75% from Friday to Sunday.

We have explored all these Bets.io special offers, as well as the casino loyalty program, game selection, payment methods, license, registration procedure, support service, and other features. All these important details are included in this Bets.io casino review, based on which, as we hope, you will be able to decide whether the platform is a decent Stake alternative or not. To find out more about what makes a good online gambling website, we suggest visiting ORDB which offers a lot of valuable industry insights. In this article, we provide you with all the crucial information to guarantee you the best betting experience in the Bets.io online casino.

Main Advantages of the Bets.io Casino Site

A site like Stake.com must have some beneficial features to attract Bitcoin users. Well, Bets.io crypto casino is no exception here and we would like to highlight the following site perks:

User Interface: The website is convenient and easy to navigate, and it is available in a light or dark mode which makes it a good Stake alternative. The latter likewise has several interface themes to choose from but the overall design feels less friendly or intuitive to a gambler.

Crypto Payments: Bets.io clients can make deposits and withdrawals with the ten most popular cryptocurrencies, which guarantees confidentiality, anonymity, and practically instant transactions.

Alternative Payment Methods: Players with no crypto coins possessed may buy them via MoonPay and Changelly on the Bets.io website.

Game Catalog: Another reason why the platform is a decent Stake alternative is that Bets.io online casino offers more than 6,000 slots, table games, live casino options, and specialty titles, developed by over 90 software providers.

Exciting Promotions: Bets.io offers a load of promos for new and loyal players, including single-time and regular bonuses , fixed freebies and extras that can be improved, tournaments, and a lottery.

Loyalty Program: The Unique Bets.io loyalty program consists of ten levels with loot boxes on every next tier and improvements in cashback and reload bonus percentages and maximum sums. What makes this loyalty program stand out from those found on a site like Stake is that it is super friendly to high-rollers : the more you bet, the bigger perks you get in every aspect.

Customer support: Responsive customer support operators respond to players via live chat and email 24/7.

Official Channel on Telegram: You can learn news from the Bets.io team on your favorite messenger — get info about bonuses, tournaments, new localizations, top games, fresh releases, and so on.

Is Bets.io a Legit Casino?

The Bets.io online casino is operated under the laws of Curacao. It meets the requirements for international casinos and guarantees players’ data security. In this regard, it cannot be viewed as a Stake alternative because they all are licensed by this regulating body.

One way or another, you can sign up with the Bets.io casino without doubts about its legitimacy. It accepts players from practically all countries and territories. Only citizens of the USA, Greece, Russia, and Ukraine make an exception and cannot make bets there. Of course, you need to reach the age of majority to register on the casino site as you do on a site like Stake.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bets.io Welcome Bonus

The Bets.io Bitcoin casino welcomes crypto players from around the globe. The signing-up procedure takes a couple of minutes and involves all the standard steps that you normally complete on a site like site Cloudbet. Activating your first deposit bonus is not much longer.

1. Start your way in Bets.io.

Visit the Bets.io casino website and click on the bright green Sign Up button.

2. Fill out a short registration form.

The minimum number of details is required. All you need to indicate is your email, password, and preferred currency.

3. Read the terms and conditions.

Get acquainted with all important information and check the box if you agree and are ready to sign up.

4. Finish registration.

The Bets.io casino will send a message to your email. Follow it to confirm your email address. Then, go to your profile and fill out the required personal details.

5. Claim the welcome bonus.

Go to the Promotions page and copy the BETSFTD promo code. Then, open your Wallet, tap on the Deposit page, paste the coupon code to the corresponding field, and activate it.

6. Replenish your account.

Copy the crypto deposit address or scan the QR code and make a payment with cryptocurrency.

7. Gamble!

Right now, Bets.io provides an exclusive bonus – Daily cashback of up to 20%

Open the category of games you want to play, select a title, and make your first bet in Bets.io.

Why Should You Play in the Bets.io Casino?

The Bets.io online casino entered the market not so long ago, but it has already taken a special place in the crypto gambling niche. In a way, it can be viewed as a newer and improved Stake alternative. Casino clients can get a top-notch gambling experience and enjoy all the advantages that gamblers search for on such websites.

Variety of Casino Games and Software Providers: 5/5

The Bets.io online casino provides an enormous variety of virtual and live casino games. Its collection features over 6,000 casino games supplied by more than 90 software developers. Gamblers can play releases by Pragmatic Play, Play’n GO, Endorphina, Booming Games, Wazdan, and many other studios.

The most popular category is slots. In this regard, Bets.io is no different from a site like Stake or Cloudbet. On the Bets.io casino site, you can find regular, progressive jackpot, and bonus buy slots. The best titles are clustered on the Top page. Some of the best slot machines include Cleo’s Gold by Platipus, Master of Gold by Belatra, and Cleo’s Secrets by Zillion.

However, the hottest games are not limited to slots since Bets.io offers many gambling options. You can find roulette, cards, and specialty titles in its portfolio.

Live dealer games are of particular interest to lots of players. The catalog of over 300 options comprises live roulette, blackjack, craps, and more which is another factor that contributes to Bets.io being a decent Stake or Stake alternative.

Tournaments and Promo Campaigns: 4.7/5

In addition to numerous bonuses, we view the Bets.io online casino as a favorable Stake alternative because it provides different tournaments. There are different promo campaigns from popular software providers. Some of them last for a week, while others are held for a season. In rarer cases, players can take part in great events that go on for several months or a whole year.

When a tournament starts, gamblers continue to make bets in their preferred games as they always do. However, the stakes made in particular games are considered and exchanged for points automatically. These points help casino clients proceed on the leaderboard.

The players that occupy the top lines at the moment when the event is over share the prize pool. Usually, the total amount of cash or number of free spins is divided among several dozen or even a few hundred participants.

In case you decide to increase your chances to win, you may bet in the selected titles only.

What is more, the Bets.io casino offers its clients to test their luck in a lottery. You may refuse to take part in a draw, but you don’t risk anything if you give it a try. If not exclusive, this form of entertainment is a rare one: you won’t find it on a site like Stake.com, for instance. The lottery tickets are given out for free as a token of appreciation from the gambling establishment. Players can receive them every time they make a deposit on the website.

The principle is the following. Every ticket has its conditional “price”. The more you pay at once, the lower this price will be. Consequently, you will be able to get more tickets.

Bet Limits and Other Restrictions: 4.7/5

There are no in-game bet limits set by Bets.io. All limitations on the minimum and maximum sums to stake are implemented by software developers and make an important feature of casino games.

However, certain restrictions are determined by the Bets.io casino. Gambling establishments provide promotions with a number of conditions. In particular, Bets.io offers various massive bonuses with pretty high upper stake limits:

5 USDT for weekend reload bonus and mystery boxes

2 USDT for the first deposit bonus

1 USDT for Wednesday free spins

Also, all Bets.io games contribute to wagering, although only slot bets are added to your bonus balance fully. Live, table, and specialty games are considered on this casino site as well and have a value of 5%.

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Bets.io is a true crypto casino and a reliable Stake alternative, which will suit you perfectly if you keep your finger on the pulse and use digital coins. The website accepts as many as ten widely used currencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Tether.

Thus, casino clients can benefit from all the advantages that cryptocurrencies can provide them with. The main perks are anonymity, confidentiality, lack of fees imposed by payment providers, and the speed of transactions.

Deposits and withdrawals with cryptos are processed practically instantly. Similarly to a site like Stake, gamblers at Bets.io need to get their payouts approved by the casino before receiving real money. Nonetheless, this procedure doesn’t take long in the Bets.io casino. The requests are reviewed within 24 hours. If you have met all the requirements for a withdrawal, there should be no problem getting your funds fast.

Nevertheless, those gamblers who prefer to play with fiat currencies also have an opportunity to join Bets.io. Even if you have no crypto, you can purchase it right on the casino website and bet Bitcoin or any other digital coin.

Casino Features: 4.8/5

We have tested the Bets.io casino site a bit, using a smartphone and a PC. Although there is no mobile app, we have faced no problems when playing on a mobile device. The site is available in English, German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Turkish, and Arabic which is not always the case even with top online gambling platforms. The number of games is impressive. The promotional system is complex and thrilling.

On the whole, we have got a very positive experience of gambling in the Bets.io casino and view it as a favorable Stake alternative.

User Interface and Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

The Bets.io casino site has a straightforward and intuitively clear layout. Banners represent all the most interesting offers, game categories are seen right on the home page, and all the main tabs are included in the site menu. General and bonus terms and conditions are located in the footer. Users are unlikely to have any problems with navigation.

The casino has a responsive website that adjusts to any screen size, which is not always available on a site like Stake.Therefore, gamblers can activate promotions and make bets on smartphones and tablets as they do on the desktop. The casino platform is adapted to users with different operating systems, so both Android and iOS users can gamble here.

In addition, the site has dark and light modes, which is a small but pleasant perk. Another bonus is that gamblers can play most virtual games for free.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Bets.io customer support works round the clock. Gamblers can ask their questions via live chat and email. If you decide to use the second communication method, there is a special link in the footer that allows you to do that without leaving the website.

When you open the live chat, a friendly chatbot called Alex will ask you whether you prefer to speak English or German. After you select a language, the bot will do its best to assist you. If it doesn’t have the required information, you can call an operator. We tried to ask a question to check their work. They responded quickly, and we were satisfied with the answer they provided us with.

In addition, Bets.io users can open the page with the most frequent questions and find information there. The FAQ section is divided into four categories, namely General, Withdrawal, Deposit, and Account.

Bets.io Casino Review Score: 4.7/5

Although Bets.io is a relatively young casino, it had a fantastic start. It keeps in the swim, supports crypto payments, adds new virtual and live games constantly, comes up with exciting bonuses, and updates itself to reach excellence. In our opinion, the platform is a decent Stake alternative.

Thus, we can strongly advise that you register on the Bets.io casino site and try it out yourself. It’s a wonderful gambling platform for crypto players from around the globe. Don’t forget your BETSFTD code to get a massive 100% match bonus and 100 free spins.

Factors to Consider before Signing Up to the Bets.io Casino

Is the Casino Safe to Use in My Country?

If you don’t live in one of the few restricted countries, you may play in the Bets.io casino safely. Undoubtedly, you need to read the casino terms and conditions first. There is detailed information about general rules, payments, etc. It is also highly desirable to get acquainted with the privacy policy.

What Are the Available Currencies That I Can Use?

The Bets.io online casino focuses on crypto and accepts 10 digital currencies. Its clients can deposit, withdraw, and bet Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Tether, Binance Coin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, Tron, Cardano, and Ripple.

Non-crypto players can select between the euro and the US dollar. However, if you don’t have Bitcoin but want to try crypto gambling, Bets.io provides such an opportunity. Gamblers can purchase digital coins via MoonPay or exchange national currencies for them via Changelly.

Is It Properly Licensed?

A reliable license is a must for any reputable online casino. It is a kind of guarantee for players that they are protected from fraud and poor data protection. The Bets.io casino satisfies this requirement and holds a Curacao license.

What Bonuses are Available in Bets.io?

If a load of bonuses is what you search for, then Bets.io is the right website for you. It offers a great number of promotions, some of which may become more beneficial as you proceed in the loyalty program.

First Deposit Bonus

The first offer out of the extensive Bets.io promotional program is the welcome bonus. Players need to activate the BETSFTD coupon code before depositing cryptocurrency. Thus, they can get a 100% match bonus of up to 35,000 USDT and 100 free spins for the Zeus the Thunderer game.

Mystery Boxes

Loot boxes or a wheel of fortune with bonus cash and free spins await players on every next level. The loyalty program consists of ten steps, which means you have nine attempts to test your luck and get a guaranteed prize.

Weekly Cashback

The weekly cashback varies from 3% to 5% and depends on the clients’ level. Gamblers with the highest statuses can get up to 1,000 USDT. The bonus is credited automatically on Monday.

Daily Cashback

The cashback of up to 20% varies according to the sum of the deposit a player makes. It can be obtained regardless of the day of the week.

Wednesday Free Spins

Gamblers can receive 30, 50, or 100 free spins in Bets.io every third day of the week. The number of rotations depends on the sum you deposit and the coupon code you insert.

Weekend Reload Bonus

The weekend reload bonus can be activated with the LUCKYBET promo code and a deposit from Friday to Sunday. Its percentage grows up to 75% in proportion to your loyalty level. The maximum bonus amount is 10,000 USDT, and up to 120 free spins are credited in addition.

Loyalty Program

The Bets.io loyalty program is pretty original since it provides players with additional bonuses and influences other promotions. There are ten levels, and casino clients get special prizes on nine of them, as mentioned before.

Terms and Conditions

Casino promotions may have such terms and conditions as bet limits, deposit limitations, minimum loss amounts, wagering requirements, and validity terms. On the whole, the conditions for getting a bonus are favorable in the Bets.io online casino. For instance, gamblers have as many as 30 days to activate their welcome bonus after registration and two weeks to wager it after depositing.

Make sure that you have read the details attached to every promo attentively. In case you fail to meet any point, your bonus may be canceled.

Another violation is trying to get the same promo twice. Thus, the first deposit extra can be activated by new clients and it is only available for a single transaction. Besides, all special offers can be claimed once per user, IP and residential address, telephone number, payment method, email, etc. Creating a second profile is a breach of the Bets.io anti-fraud policy, and it may lead to account closure and cancellation of all promos and even wins.

Summarizing Our Bets.io Casino Review

Bets.io is a high-ranking casino site that has a lot of interesting features. If you are a crypto player or just have an interest in Bitcoin and other digital coins, it is the gambling site you need to consider along with a site like Stake.

Become a casino client and enjoy terrific real money games and bonuses on desktop and mobile devices. Your BETSFTD code for a 100% match bonus and 100 free spins awaits you, as well as regular promos, cashback, and tournaments.