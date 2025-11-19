If your goal is to significantly boost user engagement through travel and lifestyle experiences you’ll need a travel API (application programming interface) that is sufficiently flexible and scalable to provide a seamless match with your platform and growth expectations. It will also need to provide the capabilities and features that deliver a genuinely curated local or global experience – without the pain points and limitations associated with first generation APIs.

This article gives a clear and concise overview of what companies should look for in travel APIs, and compares the features and overall performance and user experience offered by five of the leading travel aggregators.

Quick Buyer Checklist

New technologies and improved designs are transforming how APIs access travel data and provide accurate real-time data on tours, experiences and activities. There are five key considerations for users who want to find the optimal solution for their business.

Content quality & breadth

Look for a curated inventory that provides quality and stock.



Unified API / data standardization

A unified API with standardized data can reduce engineering requirements, saving valuable time.



Commercial compatibility

Does a particular provider guarantee full and flawless travel API integration with merchant and affiliate requirements?

Localization & real‑time availability

A major pain point occurs when search results show false stock and incorrect prices. Effective localization and accurate real-time availability is vital for an optimal user experience.



A smooth path to distribution

Can you power UX via your app, or opt for a white‑label solution, or an intelligent AI layer?



5 Top API Providers that Give Access to Thousands of Activities Worldwide

The following API Providers offer a range of advanced features that can underpin a broader distribution stack and deliver a curated global experience via unified APIs, and without the need to manage multiple individual suppliers.

1. Bridgify — Aggregation + Distribution in a Single Stack

Bridgify is the first pick – by a wide margin – for companies that want to boost user engagement and focus on growth. It is known as the “aggregator of aggregators”. Bridgify’s next generation tech package delivers seamless integration and gives partners glitch-free access to a curated global inventory – with over 1 million tours, activities, events and vouchers.

As well as being a top tier supply aggregator, Bridgify also leads distribution enablement via a unified API, a proprietary white label solution and AI. Bridgify is ideal for clients in the financial sector (banking, credit cards and digital wallets etc.), consumer loyalty programs and travel‑tech platforms.



Additional user benefits include fully branded white label marketplaces. The plug‑and‑play API / Whitelabel comes with full instructions on how to launch a white‑label marketplace for experiences quickly and efficiently (usually just a matter of weeks). There is also an AI Agent for personalized recommendations, real‑time availability, price optimization, and localization.



The endemic aggregator pain points of low engagement and monetization pressure are addressed via data-driven loyalty‑ready incentives (points, cashback, gift cards) with AI personalization boosting conversions. Bridgify provides user-friendly ways to offer personalized travel experiences without building a recommendation engine. Enterprise‑grade, cloud‑native, real‑time availability makes Bridgify a powerful travel API to integrate tours and experiences into your platform.



2. BeMyGuest — Curated Inventory for Platform Partners

BeMyGuest is a supply aggregator that operates on B2B level. Its API may be a suitable match for platforms looking for a partner to curate and maintain experiences data at scale. Until recently the company operated exclusively in the APAC region but has recently begun to expand into the Middle East and Europe. BeMyGuest’s proprietary technologies – a distribution platform and the ‘Xplore’ booking system offers online scalability for travel activity operators and distributors.

One advantage of BeMyGuest is its stability. The technologies have a reputation for being reliable and glitch-free and the company commits to an uptime of 99.8%. Its APIs are also multi-lingual (at least within the APAC region and naturally operate in English). The major Asian languages are an excellent feature for businesses operating in that region, but the lack of European languages will prove a stumbling block for BeMyGuest as it targets new markets.

BeMyGuest provides a good quality curated inventory and management but it lacks the white labelling options and AI-powered innovation that many clients are seeking.



3. Globaltix — Aggregated Experiences & Ticketing Content

Globaltix is a Singapore based supply aggregator that provides teams with standardized content and ticketing-friendly data feeds, specifically targeting the global tourist industry. Globaltix is one of the supply aggregators that is happy to cater to very small businesses and offers scalability and flexibility all the way up to major enterprise level.

One advantage that Globaltix brings to partners (at least in APAC countries) is a wide choice of currencies and payment methods. The system also provides advanced data analytics that allow users to optimize campaigns and strategies. Globaltix offers over 100,000 bookable experiences, emphasising a wide range of activities with consumer appeal, via a single platform.

There’s no doubt that Globaltix is a top tier supply aggregator – within its own niche and within its own regions. There are doubts about the level of services it can provide to US and European companies, particularly if they require an intelligent layer or white labelling.



4. Holibob (Supply Aggregation side)

Holibob operates twin layers as a supply aggregator and also as a distributor. Founded in 2019, the company is a relative newcomer but is experiencing rapid growth as a B2B entity. Its supply and distribution tools are a good fit for teams that need a high quality curated supply feed. Holibob is already emerging as a platform that focuses on user experience with a high degree of personalization, particularly for the (under-digitized) tours and activities segment of the market. If you’re currently interested in tours and activities APIs, Holibob is worth a more detailed exploration.

Although Holibob demonstrates considerable potential, and there is clearly a useful core of travel industry and technological expertise within the company, it is still a young brand and may lack the stability that many users require. It also offers significantly fewer activities and bookings than larger competitors.

Holibob is a company to watch closely in coming years. It may well come to dominate certain niche aspects of the market and seems to be highly focused on content, quality and high grade UX. This is a strategy that may make Holibob a serious future partner for higher end user engagement, but the consensus is that they are not there yet.

5. Priohub — Aggregation / Connectivity for Experiences

Priohub is a global supply aggregator that also focuses on connectivity. It positions itself as a universal access point to a worldwide database of OTAs, hotel networks, tours and activities. The presentation is quite impressive but the company actually delivers standardized content via travel APIs. Priohub is potentially a reasonably good fit for platforms that require convenient access to a large product portfolio, and a reliable travel API for developers to work with (including an API development center with full documentation).

Priohub provides one of the fastest API responses in the industry. The company describes its API as “cloud-based and infinitely scalable” and is clearly confident about the quality of its technologies. Whether the breadth and scope of the proprietary technologies is enough to satisfy more demanding or growth orientated businesses remains to be seen. Interestingly, users who cannot integrate travel APIs can use the Priorhub sales portal, suggesting a flexible and welcoming approach to very small or new businesses.

The bottom line is that Priohub offers some convincing technologies and a large volume of curated content with realtime updates. It doesn’t deliver an AI layer or the white labelling solutions that would make it a truly stand-out brand.

Convenient Comparison Table of Leading Travel Aggregators

Takeaway Points