Best Option for EHS Solutions

Like most companies, you have probably also developed your own version of the plan-do-check-act cycle over the years and you are now looking for a way to digitize it with an EHS solution. Sooner or later you will be able to stand for the same dilemma that the technicians have been dealing with since the start of the business software.

The question whether you have to build an EHS solution. This is the better option if you do not want to change your existing processes, but it can take months or even years. You, therefore, have the chance that you care about the budget.

Buying EHS software certainly takes less time than building your own solution, but there will be compromises because you get a ready-to-end EHS platform. Ultimately, whether you build or buy, you will have to make compromises.

Internal Construction of an EHS Solution

The appeal of this option is that you have full control over the end product and that you get a customized solution that provides all compartments. However, an internal structure can take a lot of your precious time, probably more than you can afford.

So before you turn on the “internal” construction machine, it is worth seeing how quickly this machine can move. If you manage to develop your own EHS platform, it is almost certain that the software will have the exact functions and workflow you need. But perhaps expectations do not correspond to reality.

Except that you need internal expertise to build an EHS platform, you should also be prepared that your IT team will be working on this project in the coming months, perhaps.

Another important factor to take into account is the assumption and support of your staff. If your solution is built internally, you will also have to offer internal support. This means that you will have to hire more IT support staff to process the influx of applications. Companies with internal solutions ultimately spend 80% of their maintenance budget.

Purchase of EHS Software

In the past, companies did not have the ability to buy ready-made EHS management systems. This technology has only recently been available on a large scale and at a reasonable price. Moreover, most ICT decision-makers do not tolerate the few ready-made solutions due to a lack of transparency, limited integrations, safety problems, etc.

On the business side, the purchase of EHS software was avoided because companies did not want to compromise in the field of functions and functionality.

Now, however, you can evaluate a handful of software solutions for EHS management, with enough functions and functionality for almost every industry. On one side of the spectrum there are the highly specialized EHS platforms that offer solutions for specific verticals. On the other hand, there are all-in-one platforms that come with an abundance of functions and can be adapted to the needs of each company.

If you decide to go for a ready-made solution, make sure you make the comparison and look at the EHS software pricing. Then you are able to weigh the advantages and disadvantages and you know what you are going to buy for which price.