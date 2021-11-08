Best Online Casinos in the USA: Top US sites for Online Casino Players

The online casino circuit in the USA is flourishing and seems to get more competitive by the day. For example, there are now casino comparison sites for the newest online casinos in Pennsylvania and other parts of the country, with some casinos only opening their doors in 2019.

This shows that the feeling among America’s business community is that casinos are profitable, in demand, and even a small market share will yield profits.

Given that the online casino industry in 2021 is expected to see a record high of $44bn plus, this is assumption is no doubt on the money (no pun).

With this in mind, let’s take a look at the best online casinos in the U.S.

What to Look for in an Online Casino

Start with the following when selecting your favourite online casino:

Reputation – If you find a casino and feel drawn to it, check out the reviews. If you feel they are hesitant to pay out you’ve found one to avoid.

Safety / Security – Needless to say that all the safeguards should be in place to protect your data, privacy, and your money.

Legal – Make sure you can legally gamble in your state. You can get an overview of gambling law in the US here.

Licensing – The casino must be licensed. This varies from state to state. Any casino worth its salt should clearly state which states it can operate in.

Banking – Ensure that the casino is US banking friendly and you can easily deposit and withdraw money.

Bonuses – Make sure that the casino offers good bonuses so you can make the most of your cash.

Jackpots – This is especially important if you’re serious about your gaming and are planning to play tournaments. If you going to compete you want the reward to be worth your time.

Game choice – Ensure the casino offers the games you want to play and offers plenty of variety. It can get a little samey playing the same slots day in, day out.

Practice makes perfect – Always try out the free practise games casinos offer. This will help you refine your play, develop strategies, and if you’re new to live casino play, allow you to acclimatise to the different vibe.

You should read through the terms and conditions of any casino where you choose to play. Although this can take time, you’ll have a far better understanding of how the casino operates and prevents nasty shocks further down the line.

Top Online US Casinos

When choosing which online casino to play at ensure you check:

It has the games you want to play.

It offers good bonuses.

It offers a cell phone version. Handy if you want to play on your way to work for example.

The following are good casinos to check out:

BetMGM – Has a 98% approval rating and offers a generous welcome bonus. The site is available in several states and takes most payment methods. Popular with slot players, the site has a good choice of games generally.

FanDuel – As well as a good mix of traditional casino games and slots, FanDuel throws in a live casino into the mix too. Here, a real croupier deals cards, spin wheels, and throws dice. The welcome bonus is arguably a little low but the appeal of live play may turn your head to FD’s way.

Borgata – Featuring over 300 games, the welcome bonuses is nice and high and it is well known for alluring jackpots. Borgata is worth discovering and its reputation for offering a high-quality platform is well founded.

Unibet – Arguably the signup bonus isn’t the best but it isn’t the worst either. The casino games have been developed by some of the best in the world providing a smooth, easy, and engaging gaming experience.

DaftKings – Priding itself on its live experience and it offers good online casino options too, Draftkings is worth your time. The welcome bonus might be its achilleas heal, but if you want a good gaming experience this could be the one for you.

Caesars – A great signup bonus and very real looking graphics are just two of the reasons to give this casino a try. The high value jackpots should appeal if you’re a high roller.

Barstool – Although this site has limited payment options it does offer lots of great slot options and uses state of the art software. One to watch.

HollywoodCasino.com – HollywoodCasino offers an immersive live casino experience, decent bonuses and state of the art software. Like Barstool, it is relatively new to the scene.

Stardust – Last but not least we have Stardust. Its offering is an awesome risk-free promotion, great selection of slots, and if that’s not enough you can play a few hands in a live casino.

Shop around when selecting your casino and you’ll be rewarded. Generally, you’ll gravitate to a few casinos and soon pick up favourites. Most of all, enjoy the experience.