Being caused by a prolonged pandemic, the 2020-2021 recession in crypto betting became a true boost for the industry. Despite all the booms and busts, crypto betting sites recovered ultimately and became even more profitable than ever. Although the crypto market shows prospective shifts in crypto trading as well as in crypto betting, the matter of searching for reliable bitcoin gambling sites is still commonplace.

What do we call a reliable casino? It is a licensed platform that works under the regulation of a trustworthy organization and has been inspected by third parties to ensure fair play and the absence of criminal cases. To identify the best crypto casinos found on the Web, ORDB conducted comprehensive research among high-rollers. Having tested over 100 platforms, our experts have extracted the best crypto betting sites in 2022:

5 Best Crypto Betting Sites

Being one of the oldest crypto betting sites, Cloudbet has gained favor with the splendid opportunities for live betting and the best crypto bonuses seen on the market. At the moment, Cloudbet is the best bitcoin betting site known worldwide. Why do users stick to Cloudbet?

First of all, Cloudbet should be commended for highly intuitive navigation. It is neatly organized, with the possibility to choose either a “European” or “Asian” layout. Also, you can change the language of the website and even choose the format of the odds.

Besides a convenient dashboard, this platform is famous for lucrative bonuses, a wide range of sports events, and the feature of Live Betting. Here you can try your luck in 30 sports among which are everyone’s favorite baseball, MMA, tennis, basketball, soccer, American football, and even virtuals.

As for bonuses, they are rather generous. Right after the registration, Cloudbet offers an immense welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC. To unlock the bonus, you need to get loyalty points obtained with each bet you make. Then, you can enrich yourself with several deposit bonuses, Lucky Draw, Zero-Margin, and a loyalty program.

What Cloudbet is good at is Live Betting. After you click on Live Sports at the top of the page, you will see a highly animated display of the game progress in the upper right corner. The center of the screen is occupied by the best you can make right when an event occurs. This feature makes the user experience as exciting and hazardous as never before.

What gamblers love:

Live Betting

Virtuals

Anonymous gaming experience

Good choice of crypto

Unlimited withdrawals

Generous Welcome Bonus of up to 5 BTC

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus : up to 5 BTC

US Open Daily $300 lucky draw: up to $300 in Lightning Points

Thursday Bonus: depends on your tier in the loyalty program

Loyalty club

Another crypto sportsbook ranked second is Stake.com. Although it does not take the lead in our ranking, Stake still claims to be the best platform for several remarkable features. So, what do we appreciate Stake for?

Stake.com is an official betting partner of the Ultimate Fighting Championship and a Crypto Gambling Foundation-verified operator. So, you can bet with cryptocurrencies for sure.

Stake stands out for a rich gallery of sports events that exceed 50 sports and esports. No matter whether you like soccer, tennis, or League of Legends, Stake will meet your demands and desires. In the Menu, you can choose the current or coming events distributed according to particular sports. Live Betting is also available at Stake.

To make betting with cryptocurrency even more attractive and beneficial, Stake has taken care of several bonuses. Among the bonuses provided are Everton Two Goal Payout and Watford Two Goal Payout. Besides, you can claim a welcome bonus of 10% Rakeback for using the code “GET10BACKBONUS”.

Among other features that attract players are ACCA Boost, Bet Builder, and Cash out. ACCA Boost is a boost given on top of your winnings when you place a winning accumulator. Bet Builder allows placing a personalized bet on the same event from multiple markets. Cash Out is a profit guarantee regardless of the result.

Recently, Stake has become open for US players. Here is the link for the Stake USA version you can try. This is a new crypto casino US that is known for being a social casino where you can deposit currencies without any withdrawals. Note, that this feature is temporal – later, Stake the US will make the withdrawal function available to users.

What gamblers love:

Wide choice of sports events

Straightforward registration

Multiple cryptocurrencies supported

ACCA Boost

Bet Builder

Cash Out

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus : 10% Rakeback using code “GET10BACKBONUS”

Everton Two Goal Payout

Watford Two Goal Payout

N1Bet is a newcomer in the crypto betting industry. It was established in 2021 and has won the hearts of bettors for free bets available on the platform. Along with an intuitive user interface, N1Bet supports plenty of cryptocurrencies and payment options making it a good choice for picky bettors.

The choice of sports events is far more than enough for a new crypto sportsbook. Here you can bet in over 40 sports disciplines including esports – an ever-growing industry of cybersport that gains popularity each year.

Bonuses are another strong point N1Bet can be proud of. The majority of promotions are temporary but it makes them even more desired. Still, there are three permanent offers – Esports, Euro cups, and Top Soccer. For newcomers, N1Bet has prepared free bets – a welcome bonus applied to all sports events for 7 days after activation. To get free bets, you need to deposit starting from $10 with odds of 1.3 and more. There are several free bets N1Bet will give you: OnlyWin, NoRisk, and AllWin. Note, that you can’t change the number of free bets obtained. Besides, there are no wagering requirements set on this welcome bonus.

What gamblers love:

Over 40 sports

Free Bets

Multiple bonuses

High odds on secondary bets

The splendid choice of esports

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus : free bets

Esports: up to 70%

Euro Cups: up to 100%

Top Soccer: up to 70%

Other temporary promotions

Among the best crypto betting sites, we should highlight BetOnline.ag – one of the oldest crypto sportsbooks founded in 2001. Bettors choose this platform for multiple reasons but lucrative bonuses for crypto betting stand first. Here you can claim a 50% offer of up to $1000 for your first fiat deposit and several crypto bonuses of up to 100%. Besides, BetOnline.ag offers to reload bonuses of 25% for fiat deposits and 35% for betting with crypto.

All in all, BetOnline.ag has a good choice of cryptocurrencies supported, offered payment options, and an extensive gallery of sports events that exceed 27 sports disciplines. The platform has a strict laconic design with catching advertisements that contributes greatly to convenient gaming.

What gamblers love:

Generous bonuses on crypto betting

Good choice of payment options

Easy-to-understand navigation

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus : 50% bonus (up to $1000)

Crypto Boost: 10% for crypto betting

Crypto Bonus: 100% for using promo code “CRYPTO100”

Sports Reload Bonus: 25% for using code “LIFEBONUS” (up to $250)

Crypto Reload Bonus: 35%

SportsBetting.ag is an old-timer concerning crypto betting. Being founded in 1999, SportsBetting confines the traditional interface with the announcement of coming events on the main page. Why do users still choose SportsBetting.ag. The thing is that the platform provides a convenient stat center where you can get information about particular teams. So, you can see the statistics, count your spending with a betting calculator, and study the glossary if needed. For ease of use, you can change the coefficient displaying from American to decimal.

Here you can bet with cryptocurrency in about 20 sports disciplines but the most elaborated category is still football. As for Live Betting, there is a shortage of live events that are limited to 30-40 matches per day. Bonuses provided by SportsBetting.ag are rather generous. With a code “SB1000” you can receive a 50% bonus of up to $1000 and a 100% bonus for crypto betting. Crypto Boost gives a 10% bonus if you bet with cryptocurrency.

What gamblers love:

Crypto bonuses

Team Statistics

Bonuses:

Welcome Bonus : 50% up to $1000

Reload Bonus: 25%

Crypto Reload Bonus: 35%

First Time Crypto Bonus: 100%

Crypto Boost: 10%

How to pick the best sportsbook in 2022?

When picking the best sportsbook in 2022, it is crucial to take into consideration the following aspects:

1. The diversity of betting types and sports events.

First of all, you come to sportsbook sites to enjoy crypto betting and have much fun. That’s why look first at sports events covered. If the platform does not fit you in the services provided, there is no point in betting here. So, take a look at the betting types and sports events and decide whether it is of interest to you or not.

2. Types of bonuses you can use on crypto betting sites.

The more generous bonuses are, the better the crypto betting site is. Before you bet with crypto, study the bonus offers and check them for wagering requirements. Some casinos tend to make them practically impossible to fulfill, hence impossible to get money. Anyway, there are different bonus types aimed to attract bettors. Among the most common bonus types are:

First Deposit Bonus – when you make a first transfer of funds to your account.

Cash bonus – a certain amount of money paid to the player under certain conditions.

Free bet – a particular sum credited to the player for a bet.

Money back – refund of money if the initial bet tuned out to be losing one.

No Deposit Bonus – offer given a player without extra conditions.

Special offers – different offers related to current or future sports events.

Promotions – other offers not connected with the previous categories.

Individual bonuses – special bonuses are mostly for regular players.

3. The choice of banking options.

Finally, you should pay much attention to the money issue. What payment methods are presented on crypto betting sites? What cryptocurrencies does it accept? What are the minimum and maximum sums for deposit and withdrawal? What is the requirement for withdrawal? Try to check these points and make a choice in favor of the most advantageous crypto betting site.

FAQ

1. Is using Bitcoin safe?

Safety is considered to be the strongest point of Bitcoin. It is a decentralized currency that has no central authority overseeing it. Hence, no scammers can harm BTC protocols. Remarkably, it has never been hacked before and its blockchain records every transaction held there.

2. Are there any risks of using BTC?

The highest risk of dealing with digital currencies is their volatile nature. You can’t be sure whether you will hold a fortune or will be left with a single penny in your pocket because the crypto market is unstable. Nevertheless, if you go deeper into the matter of crypto transactions, you will be able to protect yourself from undesired declines.

3. How much does it cost to use BTC at sportsbooks?

Crypto betting is known for the absence of fees charged on transactions or fees kept to a minimum. Generally, crypto betting sites keep Bitcoin transactions free, but withdrawals can occur “mining” fees. These are necessary charges given to miners to maintain the BTC network. So, these fees are not connected with casinos or sportsbooks, they refer to all Bitcoin transactions.

Conclusion

Having studied the best crypto betting sites and a key aspect to bear in mind when choosing an appropriate casino, you are ready for crypto betting. Feel free to plunge into the atmosphere of pure hazard, lucrative promotions, and winning bets. Each of the platforms is trustworthy and has a fine set of features that makes them eminent. Give them a try!