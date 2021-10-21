Online casinos are gaining popularity as they help people win some extra cash. The majority of such platforms suggest modern slots and games and provide diverse sports betting options. As the demand for online casinos is growing, lots of new services regularly appear on the market. However, only a small part of them are legit and secure. Thus, if you don’t want to lose your money on scammers, pay attention to details. It’s essential to find a trustworthy casino with experience and good reviews on trusted websites.

This article will describe top online casinos that have a good reputation and suggest modern gambling solutions. Plus, they all accept cryptocurrency, which makes it easier to ensure that all transactions are safe.

These 5 bitcoin betting sites are the most popular among gamblers in 2021. Each service has features that attract players and make it stand out among rivals:

Cloudbet.com – Best for plenty of regular promotions

BetOnline.ag – Best for the wide betting line and high odds

Stake.com – Best for the variety of accepted cryptocurrencies

SportsBetting.ag – Best for its sportsbook and live betting options

CryptobBet.com – Best for the comprehensive gaming portfolio

The List Of 5 Most Trusted BTC Gambling Sites

Undoubtedly, each player is looking for a service that will satisfy his needs. Some users are in search of casinos that suggest a huge number of games and slots. Others prefer sites that provide plenty of sports betting options.

Let’s check what each of these services is ready to offer so that you can select the most suitable one.

Cloudbet.com – Best for plenty of regular promotions

This service is the best choice in case you are looking for a casino with experience in the field. It has been working since 2013 and has already attracted many gamblers due to various features. Firstly, it pays attention to the safety of users’ data and has an SSL certificate. It accepts diverse types of cryptocurrency and even lets gamblers play anonymously. It’s a great option for those who don’t want to share any personal information.

Cloudbet has a good reputation among players and is highly recommended by users. They note that the service will be suitable for casino lovers and those who prefer to bet on sports. CloudBet offers many modern slots, table and live games and a sportsbook. To start gambling, users just need to register an account. The process takes several minutes, and it’s even possible to create a profile using Google, GitHub or Facebook account.

Undoubtedly, the majority of players look for bonuses and perks. They pick services that suggest the best conditions for both newbies and loyal clients. Cloudbet provides its players with a nice welcome package that bring them up to 5BTC. Plus, it also regularly has promotions that let users get some extra benefits.

What Players Love:

a possibility to play anonymously;

regular promotions that bring extra bonuses

Bonuses:

welcome bonus: 100% up to 5BTC

loyalty bonus

promotion bonuses that bring up to 50mBTC

BetOnline.ag – Best for the wide betting line and high odds

If you are the one who tends to trust service with a huge background, pick BetOnline.ag. It has been operating since 1991 and has proven its stability and reliability through the years.

The service focuses on sports betting and provides clients with plenty of suggestions. They may bet on such popular sports as basketball, football, MMA, as well as on esports. Moreover, it offers some original options as financial, lotteries and politics. Thus, users may check their intuition during elections and earn some money on that.

Even though the main focus is on sports, the service also has slots and games. However, the number of them is limited if you compare it with the suggestions provided by other similar companies. Players can enjoy table games, live games, and even scratch-off and Bingo.

BetOnline also takes care of its users and provide a welcome bonus that can bring up to $1000.

What Players Love:

original betting options as lotteries of financials

specialty games such as Bingo, Keno

Bonuses:

welcome bonus 50% up to $1000

diverse bonuses in various sections (sports, casino, etc) that can bring up to $3000

Stake.com – Best for the variety of accepted cryptocurrencies

Stake.com is a great example of an online crypto casino that accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies. Users may pick among 130+ options and find the most suitable one.

The service has a high rating, and gamblers recommend it in case you are searching for something new. Stake does not only suggest popular games, slots, and sports betting options. It also has 16 original games that are prepared by its team. They include such options as Scarab Spin, Keno, Baccarat,etc.

Stake is also loved by players who just started their gambling experience. The best feature of the service is that the RTP in most games reaches 99%. It’s really high in comparison to what other companies offer. Plus, this casino has a great customer support team that is ready to help around the clock.

The main disadvantage of this online casino is the fact that it doesn’t provide any welcome bonuses. The only thing players get is a 15% lifetime rackeback. It’s available with a special promocode that users apply when they register an account.

What Players Love:

the service supports 8 languages and has an excellent customer support team;

players can bet on 100+ outcomes on major events

Bonuses:

15% lifetime rackeback users get using promocode while registering an account

SportsBetting.ag – Best for its sportsbook and live betting options

SportsBetting is the best option in case you are looking for a massive sportsbook with plenty of betting options. Hence, users may pick among such sports as:

Hockey

Golf

Tennis

Basketball

Football

Cricket

Darts

Snooker

It also has such bet suggestions as:

Moneyline

Totals

Teasers

Futures

Spread

But if you decide to rest from sports and want to enjoy playing casino games, SportsBetting is ready to help. The service also provides skill games, live dealer games, slots, and even poker. Thus, each user will definitely find something attractive.

When it comes to bonuses, the platform keeps up with rivals and offers:

welcome bonus up to $1000

refer to a friend bonus

regular sportsbook, racebook, casinos, and poker promotions

What Players Love:

large sportsbook with an extensive list of betting options

diverse types of bets

Bonuses:

welcome bonus 50% up to $1000

deposit bonus

refer to a friend bonus that brings $100 worth of play

diverse promotions

CryptoBet.com – Best for the comprehensive gaming portfolio

Although CryptoBet has been operating only since 2019, it has plenty of features that make it competitive on the market. It’s an innovative bookmaker that offers a wide range of sports and live betting options. Initially, it was founded as an online casino, and it also suggests more than 3000 games to its players.

Clients may enjoy modern slots and games by top providers such as Microgaming or NetEnt. Plus, they may bet with different types of cryptocurrencies as the service accepts more than 16 options. They include BTC, LTC, Ethereum.

The website is user-friendly, and the platform is compatible with almost any modern mobile device. Hence, it makes it easy to play on the go and enjoy gambling at any time. The registration process is also pretty fast and straightforward. However, the best feature of CryptoBet is a welcome bonus package. Thus, users may get up to $30000 and 45 FS with the first three deposits:

100% up + 20 FS for the first deposit

50% up + 15 FS for the second deposit

35% up + 10 FS for the third deposit

Plus, there’s a special loyal reward for VIP users that consist of 150% deposit bonuses or 200% deposit bonuses.

Surely, players can expect excellent customer support that works 24/7, and it’s true that the team responds immediately.

The only con of this service mentioned by players is the fact it doesn’t have live streaming. But, all the advantages definitely outweigh such a minor drawback.

What Players Love:

lucrative welcome bonus

wide range of accepted cryptocurrencies

Bonuses:

welcome bonus 100% with up to $10000

FAQ

What are the main advantages and disadvantages of betting with BTC?

Indeed, bitcoin is one of the most widely used cryptocurrencies nowadays. There are plenty of reasons for that. Firstly, it guarantees fast and secure transactions and anonymity of your personal data. Secondly, it’s easy to store it and navigate all the payments. Plus, most casinos don’t have any additional fees for BTC transactions.

However, there are some drawbacks associated with bitcoin as well. First, not all casinos provide pure bitcoin betting. In this case, users may lose some money on exchange rates. Plus, the majority of services usually don’t offer chargebacks or refunds to those who use BTC.

Is it safe to gamble with cryptocurrency?

Shortly, yes. Still, you need to pay attention to details. First, it’s essential to pick reliable casinos and ensure that you use safe wallets. Thus, the best idea is to get them from the official websites.

How to deposit with BTC, and are there any fees?

Each casino provides instructions that help users deposit with BTC. In most cases, players need to register an account, select BTC as a preferred cryptocurrency and send money from their wallet. They send money either to the address provided by the service or using the QR code.

Do online casinos accept only BTC?

No. Most crypto casinos accept diverse cryptocurrencies and provide various deposit and withdrawal options. Players may also find such options as Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, etc.

Are there any strategies that will help win more?

Some people still believe that there are tips that can help win more. In fact, all that you need is a bit of luck and a casino with provably fair gambling. Also, note that crypto services usually provide more bonuses and perks to their players.

Do cryptocurrency casinos offer any bonuses or promotions?

Yes. Those who pick crypto casinos may also expect welcome bonuses, regular promotions and tournaments. Such services suggest perks for both newbies and loyal users.

Conclusion

To conclude, finding reliable bitcoin sports betting sites and casinos isn’t as easy as it seems. Although there are tons of services suggesting such options, only some of them are worth attention. The worst thing is that plenty of reviews are falsified, and users don’t know how to differentiate trustworthy casinos from scams.

If you don’t want to lose your time checking tons of feedback, pick one of the services from the list. They are all licensed and reliable and offer modern gambling solutions as well as extensive sportsbooks. It doesn’t matter whether you are an amateur player or a professional gambler; you will find an option there. Plus, these casinos accept a wide range of cryptocurrencies, and it means you can easily pick the most suitable one.

So, don’t miss your chance to try your luck and hit the jackpot! Pick the most attractive service and immerse yourself into the modern gambling world.