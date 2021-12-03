There are a lot of online casinos to choose from. Especially to newcomers of online casinos, it may be seriously confusing. Which sites are the best ones, and which ones to avoid? After all, people want to have a great time indulging in their gambling needs with no difficulties or unexpected issues. To erase such confusion, we have all the information you will need to get started!

What makes a good online casino

Variety of games . A casino should have many games to appeal to the preferences of its customers. The larger the audience, the more they can offer.

Variety of payment options . The more options people have, the more players the casino will attract, just like with games. However, if the casino is aimed at a specific region, some payment methods may be unavailable.

Customer support . If a problem arises, the user expects it to be resolved as soon as possible. Live chats are extremely effective at this, and they will find a solution to any question with lightning speed.

Good design . Users can quickly find what they’re looking for with an easy-to-understand design, allowing them to get back to doing what they wanted to do. If the site is simple to use, it keeps players interested.

Bonuses . One of the most effective strategies to attract players is to include promos and bonuses. For example, a generous sign-up bonus, deposit bonuses, free spins, and so on.

What to look for in an online casino:

A gambling license . An online casino must obtain an online gambling license to be legal. It acts as confirmation that the company is legitimate and secure and that the winning percentages are accurate and not faked.

Reputability . You should search into a casino’s security on the Internet and read reviews to confirm that it is safe. If they’re mostly positive and there aren’t any complaints, the casino is more trustworthy. If the reviews are negative, you should generally avoid the site.

Safety . Nobody wants their personal information to be stolen, therefore encryption is the best option. The use of encryption by great online casinos is a good indication of the site’s security and privacy.

Top 5 best Canadian online casinos

For you to have the best experience with online casinos in Canada, we compiled a list of recommendations:

Luxury Casino

100% up to €1000

24/7 live chat

Many withdrawal methods

The name fits the luxurious experience that it provides, and the https://luxury-casino.ca/ website offers a lot: a generous welcome bonus, over 300 slot machines, and it all comes with top-notch customer support. Their reputation is overwhelmingly positive, nearly perfect.

Royal Vegas

$1,200 welcome bonus

Over 700 unique games

24/7 live chat

With an astonishing variety of games and a good reputation, you can’t be wrong about Royal Vegas. The casino has been active since 2000, and it is a great find for table games, slots, versions of traditional games, and much more.

Gaming Club

100% up to $350

Live dealers

Mobile-friendly

Gaming Club is a veteran online casino, as it was founded in 1994. Players will be able to enjoy a rich, high-quality experience. They can play all kinds of games, the customer service responds very quickly, and it is also compatible with all modern devices.

Ruby Fortune

$750 registration bonus

24/7 customer service

Good reviews

Ruby Fortune lives by four ‘Ruby’ rules – fair, easy, safe, and fun. Their customer support is always available. The casino has strong bonuses, easy transactions, and even an option to customize the gaming menu.

Platinum Play

$800 welcome bonus

Live chat

Instant play available

Platinum Play focuses on convenience – click, and you’re already in a game. Every player gets platinum treatment, and it is one of the most honest casinos with great reviews.

FAQ

How do I know if an online casino is safe?

Check to see if they have a gambling license. If they do, then it’s safe because they are verified.

Is it legal and safe to gamble at Canadian online casinos?

Yes, it is. However, you should always check if you are on the correct official website, so you don’t get scammed. Check reviews of the casino along with seeing if they have a license, which is something that every Canadian casino should have.

What is a welcome bonus?

It is a reward upon joining, usually in the form of free spins or monetary rewards.