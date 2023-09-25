Behind the Scenes: The Technology Powering 96M Casino’s Fair Play and Security

96M ranks among the leading online casino Malaysia, and one of the reasons for its popularity lies in its unwavering commitment to security and user experience. This online casino invests heavily in technologies aimed at ensuring user safety on the platform and providing the finest experience whenever users engage in gaming activities here.

In today’s article, we will explore everything that 96M does to guarantee the security and fairness of their games for their players. By the end of this article, you will understand why playing games at 96M is safe and secure, regardless of the device you use. Without further ado, let’s dive right in!

How 96M ensures safety and fairness

Cutting-edge Web Technologies

96M employs cutting-edge web technologies as a fundamental pillar of its security strategy. Notably, they use SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) and TLS (Transport Layer Security) protocols. These protocols are vital for ensuring the security of user data during transmission from the user’s web browser to the 96M servers.

SSL and TLS are cryptographic protocols that establish a secure connection between your device and the website’s server. They encrypt the data being sent, making it extremely difficult for unauthorized parties, such as hackers or government entities, to intercept or decipher the information. This encryption ensures that sensitive user data, including login credentials and personal information, remains confidential and protected during transit.

Two-Factor Verification

96M employs a robust two-factor verification process to enhance user account security. This approach goes beyond the traditional login and password model, making your account more secure. With 2FA, they receive a unique verification code on your mobile device every time you attempt to log into your account.

This code is sent through a separate channel, typically as an SMS, email, or via a dedicated authentication app. So, you must enter this code in addition to your login credentials to access the platform. This extra layer of security ensures that even if someone gains access to your login username and password, they cannot log in without the verification code, as it verifies the user’s identity.

Secure Payment Methods

To safeguard financial transactions such as deposits and withdrawals, 96M offers a range of secure and verified payment methods. These payment methods are fortified with multiple layers of security features, making them exceptionally resilient to fraud and unauthorized access. 96M’s commitment to security can be seen through the choice of their payment platforms.

Some of the payment platforms 96M partners with include Help2Pay and EaziePay, which are known for their reliability and security. Additionally, the acceptance of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum adds an extra layer of privacy and security, as blockchain technology inherently provides strong security measures.

These platforms use security strategies, including Two-Factor Authentication, Encryption and Fraud Detection Tools, to ensure all your transactions are secure no matter the device you use to access them. For those who need extreme privacy and security, we recommend using cryptocurrencies since they offer more of this.

Tested Random Number Generators (RNG)

In the realm of online gaming, particularly games of chance like slots, randomness is a critical factor in ensuring fairness and transparency. When players spin the reels or engage in any game, the outcome should be genuinely random and not biased in favour of the casino. To achieve this, online casinos use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to determine game outcomes.

96M takes player fairness seriously and employs RNGs that undergo rigorous auditing by reputable casino regulators. These include iTech Labs, BMM (BMM Testlabs), PAGCOR (Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation), and TST Global (Technical Systems Testing). The purpose of these audits is to verify that the RNG algorithms used by 96M are genuinely random and not manipulated to benefit the casino.

These audits guarantee that players have a fair chance of winning and can trust the integrity of the gaming experience. So, before playing games at any online casino, you must ensure that their RNGs are audited by reputable regulators in the industry.

Firewalls

Firewalls are a fundamental component of any online security infrastructure. They act as a protective barrier between a casino’s server and the vast, potentially malicious internet. Here’s how 96M utilizes firewalls to safeguard its platform and its users:

Traffic Control: Firewalls establish specific rules and parameters that dictate which incoming and outgoing web traffic is allowed and which is blocked. This control helps prevent unauthorized or unwanted access to the casino’s server and network.

Protection Against Malicious Attacks: Firewalls play a crucial role in defending against malicious attacks. By filtering incoming traffic, they can block various forms of cyber threats, including viruses, malware, and hacking attempts. This is particularly essential in protecting user data from being compromised.

Prevention of DDoS Attacks: Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks involve overwhelming a server with an excessive amount of traffic, rendering it inaccessible. Firewalls help mitigate the impact of DDoS attacks by identifying and blocking all malicious traffic trying to access the website, thus maintaining the casino’s availability to its real users.

Final thoughts

In summary, 96M ensures fairness and security in its gaming environment through various means, including the use of audited RNGs, the implementation of robust firewalls, the incorporation of 2FA, the adoption of secure payment methods, and the utilization of cutting-edge web technologies such as SSL. These measures collectively contribute to creating a secure and trustworthy online gaming experience for its users.

If you really care about security, 96M is undoubtedly one of the online casinos you should consider. However, it’s important to exercise caution as a player, as your actions also play a significant role in ensuring your security while using this platform. Be sure to use security tools like 2FA to safeguard your account from unauthorized access.

