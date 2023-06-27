Barcelona Cannabis Clubs Face Closure in New Legal Setback

After the supreme court closed a legal loophole that allowed Barcelona to become Spain’s marijuana capital, the city’s 200 cannabis clubs face closure.

It is the most recent setback for the asociaciónes, as they are commonly referred to. A Catalan law that stated that “private consumption of cannabis by adults… is part of the exercise of the fundamental right to free personal development and freedom of conscience” was overturned by the court in 2017.

Since that time, the clubs have operated under a Barcelona city bylaw that controlled how they were used. However, the judges’ decision that the city authorities were not competent to legislate on matters governed by the state has now also been overturned.

Eric Asensio, a spokesperson for the Federation of Catalan Cannabis Associations, stated, “The majority of associations assume that sooner or later they will be forced to close down.” The majority of Spain’s cannabis clubs can be found in Barcelona, which is located in Catalonia.

Despite being essentially private members’ clubs, these associations have emerged as the primary point of purchase for tourists, charging a membership fee of approximately €10 (£8.50) that frequently goes toward the initial purchase.

In the beginning, the associations were private clubs where members could purchase and smoke cannabis on the premises. Many have moved away from this model in recent years to become retail locations for the enormous quantities of cannabis that are grown in Catalonia, frequently under the control of eastern European and other mafias.

However, the associations, city officials, and police are all in agreement that the clubs cut down on street consumption and dealing. The police assert that they are not fundamentally opposed to the clubs.

The federation stated in a statement that “once again the judiciary is attacking the associations without taking into consideration the reality of Barcelona, a city that has co-existed with these entities for more than 30 years.”

The application of innovative drug policies that place an emphasis on the individual and their health is pioneering in Europe and has been exported internationally by the Barcelona associations.

The federation has asked to be a part of the city council’s working group that is looking for a legislative solution.

According to Asensio’s statement to the Guardian, “What’s needed is a legal framework that recognizes the existing reality and to obtain the necessary regulatory mechanisms in collaboration with the public authorities, with a clear emphasis on public health.”

