What Is Bank Reconciliation?

Bank reconciliation involves comparing an entity’s cash account in the general ledger with the corresponding bank statement to identify differences and make necessary adjustments. The process aims to ensure that the recorded cash balance matches the bank’s ending balance after accounting for deposits in transit, outstanding checks, bank fees, interest and other reconciling items. Accounting guides describe two common types of bank reconciliations: month‑end reconciliations, performed after receiving the monthly bank statement, and ongoing or daily reconciliations, which match transactions more frequently to maintain real‑time accuracy. Regular reconciliation helps detect discrepancies early and supports accurate financial reporting.

How It Works

At its core, bank reconciliation is about matching two sets of records: the bank’s transaction listing and your internal cash ledger. Finance staff gather the bank statement and their cashbook or cash ledger, then align each deposit and withdrawal with the corresponding entry in their accounting records. Deposits in transit (money recorded in the ledger but not yet processed by the bank) and outstanding checks (payments issued but not yet cleared) are noted as timing differences. Any bank‑only transactions-such as service fees, interest income or bank charges-are recorded in the books, while book‑only transactions-like deposits in transit-are adjusted on the bank side until both balances agree.

Why Bank Reconciliation Matters

Bank reconciliation is essential for safeguarding the accuracy of financial data and improving decision‑making. According to the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, about 22 % of financial‑statement fraud cases are uncovered through bank reconciliation. By comparing internal records with bank statements, organisations can detect unauthorized transactions, repeated errors or other discrepancies. The process provides multiple benefits:

Accurate financial reporting: Regular reconciliations help ensure financial records match bank statements, reducing the risk of reporting inflated or understated balances. Reliable data supports better budgeting and investment decisions.

Fraud prevention: Comparing records uncovers suspicious activity such as unauthorized withdrawals or fraudulent entries. Detecting issues early allows management to take corrective action and tighten controls.

Cash‑flow management: Timely reconciliations provide a clear picture of cash inflows and outflows, allowing finance teams to plan for upcoming obligations and avoid overdraft fees.

Compliance: Maintaining accurate records helps organisations comply with accounting standards like IFRS and GAAP and prepare for audits.

How Often Should You Reconcile?

The frequency of bank reconciliation depends on transaction volume and business complexity. Guidance from accounting resources recommends reconciling at regular intervals for all bank accounts to ensure that cash records are correct. At a minimum, a month‑end reconciliation should be completed shortly after the bank sends its statement. Larger companies with high transaction volumes may benefit from daily or weekly reconciliations to spot problems immediately. Smaller organisations often reconcile monthly or quarterly, although they should perform an immediate reconciliation if they detect suspicious activity or unidentifiable transactions. The key is to establish a schedule that aligns with the company’s risk profile and ensures timely detection of discrepancies.

Step‑by‑Step Bank Reconciliation Process

Reconciling a bank statement involves a series of methodical steps. Following a structured process ensures consistency and reduces errors. Below is a seven‑step approach synthesised from authoritative sources.

1. Gather Documents and Prepare Records

Obtain the bank statement for the period you are reconciling. At the same time, collect your cash ledger or cashbook and any supporting documents, such as deposit slips, canceled checks and receipts. If you use accounting software, ensure your records are up to date with all posted transactions.

2. Compare Transactions

Place the bank statement beside your ledger and match each transaction by date and amount. Go line by line, ticking off transactions that appear on both records. Flag any unmatched items for further investigation, as they may indicate timing differences, missing entries or errors.

3. Identify Deposits in Transit and Outstanding Checks

Deposits in transit are amounts recorded in your books but not yet reflected on the bank statement. Outstanding checks are payments you’ve recorded that have not yet cleared the bank. Note these items and carry them forward to the next reconciliation period; they should not be treated as errors as long as they clear in the subsequent period. If a check remains outstanding for an extended period, investigate whether it was lost or voided.

4. Account for Bank‑Only Transactions

Bank statements often include fees, interest and charges that have not been recorded in your ledger. Enter these items into your accounting system so that your book balance reflects the bank’s records. Typical bank‑only transactions include monthly service charges, overdraft fees, wire transfer fees and interest income. Updating your books ensures that these legitimate differences are reflected accurately.

5. Account for Book‑Only Transactions

Conversely, some transactions appear in your books but not on the bank statement. These include deposits in transit and outstanding checks (payments issued but not yet processed). When reconciling, add deposits in transit to the bank balance and subtract outstanding checks. These adjustments align the bank’s balance with your records.

6. Adjust Balances and Record Journal Entries

After identifying all discrepancies, make adjustments to either the book or bank balances. If bank fees or interest were not recorded, adjust the ledger accordingly; if a transaction was recorded at the wrong amount, correct it in your system. Create journal entries for each reconciling item to update the books. At the end of this step, the adjusted book balance should match the adjusted bank balance.

7. Confirm Final Balances and Investigate Remaining Differences

After adjustments, the closing balances of your ledger and bank statement should agree. If they don’t, double‑check your entries for typos, omissions or timing issues. Continue investigating until every discrepancy is explained. Document the reconciliation by preparing a statement showing the original balances, all reconciling items and the adjusted balances. This documentation supports internal review and audit requirements.

Common Challenges and Errors in Bank Reconciliation

Even with a structured process, organisations frequently encounter challenges during reconciliation. Understanding these issues helps teams anticipate and resolve them.

Mismatched or Missing Transactions

A common headache is mismatched transactions-when amounts recorded in the ledger do not match the bank’s records. Missing or duplicate entries can arise from forgetting to log a payment, recording the same transaction twice or omitting bank fees. Regularly reviewing both the bank statement and internal records helps catch these issues early.

Timing Differences

Timing differences occur when checks take days or weeks to clear or when deposits made at the end of the period have not yet posted to the bank statement. These differences are normal and should be carried forward to the next reconciliation rather than treated as errors. Understanding the bank’s cut‑off times helps explain why certain transactions have not yet appeared.

Data‑Entry and Transposition Errors

Manual entry mistakes-such as typing a number incorrectly, flipping digits (e.g., $23 recorded as $32) or entering a transaction in the wrong field-are common causes of reconciliation discrepancies. Slowing down, double‑checking entries and using accounting software to reduce manual input can mitigate these errors.

Bank Errors and Fraud

Occasionally, the error lies with the bank. Banks may post transactions at incorrect amounts or process unauthorized withdrawals. Regular reconciliations allow you to detect these errors quickly and contact your bank for correction. Frequent reconciliation also provides a first line of defense against fraud, helping finance teams spot unexpected debits or payments.

Incorrect Opening Balances

If the opening balance in your books does not match the closing balance from the previous reconciliation, the entire process will be off. Always verify that the starting balance is correct before beginning. Errors often arise if a previous reconciliation was not completed properly or if adjusting entries were not posted.

Best Practices to Improve Accuracy in the Bank Reconciliation Process

Adopting best practices can make the bank reconciliation process more efficient and accurate. Below are recommendations drawn from government guidance, CPA firms and accounting software experts.

Perform Reconciliations Regularly and Promptly

Reconcile all bank accounts at least monthly, preferably shortly after receiving the bank statement to resolve discrepancies quickly. Organisations with high transaction volumes should consider weekly or even daily reconciliations. Delays increase the risk of errors and make it harder to identify the source of discrepancies.

Use a Proof of Cash and Document the Process

The Washington State Auditor recommends using a proof of cash, a four‑column reconciliation that matches not just balances but also revenues and expenditures. Document each reconciliation thoroughly, including source documents, adjustments and explanations. Clear documentation facilitates review, cross‑training and audit readiness.

Maintain High‑Quality Data and Centralize Information

Ensuring that transactions are recorded promptly in the general ledger improves reconciliation accuracy. Governments are advised to record transactions as they occur, rather than relying solely on the bank statement at month‑end. Limit complex relationships-such as one bank account linked to multiple ledger accounts-which can complicate matching. Centralizing financial operations and using a cashbook or centralized ledger reduces the risk of missing data.

Investigate Discrepancies Quickly and Resolve Them Within Policy

Policies should designate a reasonable period (e.g., two weeks) to research and resolve discrepancies. Understand your bank’s error‑resolution limits (many banks limit corrections to 60 days) and design procedures to identify and correct errors within those windows. Address timing differences, outstanding checks or missing deposits promptly to prevent cash‑flow issues.

Implement Strong Internal Controls and Segregate Duties

To prevent fraud and errors, segregate duties so that no single person controls the entire reconciliation process. Assign different team members to receive payments, record transactions and review reconciliations. Governments also suggest ensuring that staff who reconcile accounts do not have signing authority on bank accounts or access to deposits and disbursements. Adequate training helps staff understand what they are reviewing and why.

Standardize and Automate the Process

Develop a standardized workflow or checklist so every reconciliation follows the same steps. Automation can streamline data integration, match transactions automatically and highlight discrepancies. Accounting software reduces manual entry errors and speeds up reconciliation. Automation also allows teams to focus on investigating anomalies rather than performing routine matching. For example, some organisations use risk‑based policies to prioritise accounts with high variance or unusual balances, ensuring that high‑risk accounts receive more attention.

Track Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and Continuously Improve

Measuring KPIs-such as time to complete reconciliations or number of unresolved discrepancies-helps finance leaders evaluate their processes and identify bottlenecks. Continuous improvement involves reviewing workloads, balancing tasks among team members and refining procedures as transaction volumes or business conditions change.

Tools & Software for Bank Reconciliation

Manual reconciliations are time‑consuming and prone to error. Modern finance teams can improve accuracy and efficiency by leveraging software that automates transaction matching and reconciliation. Accounting and reconciliation platforms pull bank feeds into a single dashboard, match transactions automatically and flag anomalies for review. Automating data capture reduces the risk of manual errors, speeds up the month‑end close and provides real‑time visibility into cash balances. When selecting software, finance managers should consider features such as real‑time bank feeds, integration with the general ledger, audit trails, and support for multiple accounts or currencies.

For organisations looking to streamline reconciliations further, transaction matching software offers advanced matching algorithms that pair bank transactions with ledger entries and highlight exceptions. Aico’s transaction matching software automates matching, reduces manual workload and allows finance teams to focus on investigating anomalies rather than finding them. By adopting such tools, finance leaders can achieve faster, more accurate reconciliations and free up staff for higher‑value tasks.

Example of a Bank Reconciliation Statement

A simplified example illustrates how reconciliation works. Suppose a company’s cash ledger shows a $7,000 balance at month‑end, while the bank statement shows $4,975. Upon investigation:

A $2,000 deposit made on the last day of the month has not yet been processed by the bank.

The bank has charged a $25 service fee that was not recorded in the company’s books.

One of four $1,000 checks written during the month has not yet cleared.

To reconcile:

Adjust the book balance by subtracting the $25 service fee, resulting in a $6,975 adjusted book balance. Adjust the bank balance by adding the $2,000 deposit in transit and subtracting the $1,000 outstanding check, yielding a $6,975 bank balance. Verify that both adjusted balances match and document the reconciliation with supporting details.

This example shows how timing differences and bank charges can cause balances to differ and how adjustments bring them into alignment.

Conclusion

The bank reconciliation process is not merely an administrative routine; it is a critical control that underpins the integrity of financial reporting. By regularly comparing cash records to bank statements, finance managers and accountants ensure that their reported cash position is accurate, detect errors or fraudulent activity early, and maintain compliance with accounting standards. A structured, step‑by‑step approach-gathering documents, matching transactions, identifying timing differences, accounting for bank‑ and book‑only items, adjusting balances and documenting the process-helps teams complete reconciliations efficiently and with confidence. Implementing best practices-such as timely reconciliations, comprehensive documentation, strong internal controls and automation-reduces errors and frees finance staff to focus on strategic activities.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored marketing content. It is intended for promotional purposes and should not be considered as an endorsement or recommendation by our website. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and exercise their own judgment before making any decisions based on the information provided in this article.



