B2B Customer Acquisition Strategies for 2021

Year 2021 brings with it new hopes; especially for B2B marketers. Since the early times of the internet – a lot has changed. With these changing times, there’s a strong need to refine and fine-tune your acquisition strategies as well.

Speaking of which, let’s take some of the most promising customer acquisition strategies that will work beautifully for you:

Leverage Video Content

97% of marketers think that video-based content helps customers better understand their company product. And, a 76% feel that video content helps to bring in sales and traffic.

There’s no doubt that humans are visual learners and there’s nothing quite like the power of videos to educate and inform people about whatever product or service is up for grabs.

For any B2B business that sells sophisticated products with complex usage, videos offer an excellent marketing outlet. For more powerful video campaigns, it’s better to work with influencers and share the video on your website and social media.

Other than that, it also pays to have customer testimonials and explainer videos. They are informative, engaging, and they make users feel decisive about finalizing a purchase decision.

Do Giveaways

There are many customers who are not easily swayed by just promises and words. Many of them are persistent in that they need monetary encouragement. You can win such customers over with the power of free giveaways. You can either offer them a discount on services or give them free goodies.

One of the best tools in your arsenal to offer giveaways is to conduct campaigns on social media. Ask users to like or comment on your post and pick a random winner.

Or you can conduct quizzes and polls on channels like Instagram.

Regularly Publish High-quality Content

For B2B consumers, publishing high-quality content is a game-changer. It’s way more cost-effective than conventional outbound marketing. You can start with a blog and keep expanding your horizon.

B2B customers happen to be highly educated. So, they like to read up on a ton of material before making any purchase decision. Therefore, it’s the responsibility of the vendor to come off as an authority in the industry. To brand yourself as a thought leader, content is your best bet.

By publishing things like case studies, trend analysis, white paper, etc. – you can win half the battle.

Customers like to stay empowered and informed. Creating helpful, informative, and insightful content is one way to ensure all of that.

Leverage the Power of SEO

It’s not enough to just create quality content. You must also work to promote it and make it discoverable. That’s where a performance based B2B SEO strategy comes in. Optimization brings your work to the forefront. It makes you sound like an authority.

By pushing your site on the top rankings, it ensures that a growing number of searchers in the industry are familiar with who you are, what you do, and what all you have to offer.

B2B SEO is also the stepping stone to acquiring customers in the very first stage. Few of the common optimization tactics are –

Using industry keywords

Performing blogger outreach to get backlinks from sites

Use Mobile SEO

A growing number of users are moving from desktop to Mobile. It’s estimated that almost 50% of the internet traffic comes from mobile devices. You should know that customers are on their phones 24/7. That means they are probably searching for your product right now. By making sure that your website is optimized for the web, you can leverage it as a customer acquisition method.

You can do that by –

Making all the links clickable on all mobile devices

Ensuring a well-optimized mobile site

Make all the forms easy to fill and view

Ensure a quick-loading site

Conduct a Referral Program

Dropbox was one of the earliest and most successful examples of running a promising referral program. You could take a note or two from their success story.

For most B2B companies, having a successful and well-designed referral program can be a game-changer. This is one customer acquisition program that can almost guarantee you great success.

There are many ways in which you can utilize a referral program, such as –

You can offer extra features, discounts, and incentives to the customers that refer or suggest your services/products to others.

To all the new incoming users, you can give away similar discounts and encouragements just to give them that extra nudge for leveraging your services.

To launch and create a successful referral program, you can use tools like InviteReferrals. It’s an incredibly easy to use tool that allows you to create programs for your social media channels, apps, and websites. It also allows you to track the progress of your referral programs.

Improve Website and Email Engagement

Email engagement may seem like an ancient customer acquisition strategy, but it continues to hold its position and impact. It’s also one technique that is not going anywhere as people will continue to use email even when everything is taken down.

To rightly use email as a form of engagement and acquisition, you should take under consideration different stages at which different people are at their buyer’s journey.

For example, someone who is still beginning to explore your product would probably benefit from an educational email. Someone who is already interested in buying the product will like emails regarding discounts. Someone who is still not aware of their problem will need to be hooked with information on their problem.

Bottom Line

Customer acquisition may seem like a huge challenge. But, it’s not. When it comes to SEO continuing to learn from your mistakes is the only thing that will keep you afloat and going.