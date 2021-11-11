Asian Mail Order Brides: Where and How to Meet an Oriental Wife?

Materials provided by: foreign-brides.net

Ever since online dating has become a thing, more and more Western men have started to choose an Asian country as their go-to search location. The popularity of Asian brides is not up for debate.

However, online dating between Oriental ladies and a Western man can be challenging for many reasons. Our guide to mail order Asian brides and Asian dating sites is here to make things easier for you.

How to find Asian wife when you’re a foreigner?

If you feel intimidated by your upcoming online dating experience, we can tell you that it’s how Asian girls also feel, so you’re already on the same page. Here are 5 things to know to make things work.

Step 1. Choose the right dating site. Use reviews, recommendations from friends, or your own intuition.

Step 2. Spend time on your profile. Don’t just leave it half-empty and make the women guess.

Step 3. Actively reach out to the girls. Don’t just wait around waiting for the woman to contact you.

Step 4. Talk to more than one woman at once. Keep your options broad in case something doesn’t go as planned.

Step 5. Move quickly. Find the right moment to move the relationship to the next level.

Where to find Asian brides?

An Asian girlfriend has always been a dream partner for Western guys, but their popularity has grown even more since Asian dating platforms have appeared. These days, thousands of Western men every year successfully marry an Asian mail order wife. And it’s safe to assume that most of these men met their ideal Asian ladies online.

The popularity of marriages between an Asian girl and a Western man has gotten so big that there is now a particular category of visas in the US designed specifically for foreign fiancees of American men. In 2019 alone, over 15,000 Asian women moved permanently to the United States to marry local men. Serious relationships with Asian females you can find on this website.

Asian mail order bride cost explained in detail

By now, you already know that international dating platforms are the most convenient and fastest way to meet a woman from a foreign country. They can be instrumental when you want to find an Asian lady to marry. However, this experience typically costs money.

We cannot overstate the fact that when we are talking about the Asian mail order brides cost with the help of dating sites, we are only talking about the mandatory online dating expenses. It goes without saying that you cannot actually buy anyone, which is both illegal and immoral. You can learn more about how much it cost to marry a Thai girl. The cost of experience of meeting an Asian woman will consist of two major types of expenses.

Dating site expenses

Different dating sites have different paid features and membership options. You can sometimes find out about them from various review sites, but it’s better to just pick the right site for you and carefully check its conditions and fees. In most cases, you will need to pay for the following items when using a dating service:

Additional features such as chat and video chat

Gift and flower delivery service

Translation services

Matchmaking services

Real-life meeting expenses

Country Tickets Accommodations Food Transportation Entertainment Total Philippines $1,200 $600 $300 $300 $250 $2,650 Vietnam $1,900 $700 $200 $150 $200 $3,150 China $1,000 $900 $300 $300 $300 $2,800 Thailand $900 $550 $150 $250 $350 $3,100 India $600 $400 $150 $150 $150 $1,450

When things are going well for you on a dating platform and it’s finally time to meet your bride in person, you will be the one who takes the trip. For this step, you will need to cover your own travel expenses to the best Asian country to find a wife, as well as help you and your Asian bride spend an unforgettable time in your first real-life meetup. The most common expenses here include:

Plane tickets

Accommodations

Food

Transfer

Entertainment

You may also need to buy gifts for your bride and her family in case you’re meeting them, as well as pay for a tour around the country if you’re visiting it for the first time and want to experience it in full. These are the minimal expenses you will need to cover for a 2-week stay.

How to get an Asian wife

If you want your relationship with Asian mail order brides to be successful, these are the tips that will help:

Be confident, but not to the point of being arrogant. Show your serious intentions from the start. Find everything you have in common. Get her gifts and shower her with attention. Build connections with her family and friends.

Top 10 countries for Asian women for marriage that year were

There was a time when dating websites were associated with fraudulent activities and fake users, but the good news is that these times are now long gone. In this day and age, there are thousands of Chinese girls, Vietnamese girls, Japanese girls, Korean girls, and women from other parts of the world who are actively trying to change their lives by finding a foreign husband. So you can safely pick one site from our top 9 list and meet countless genuine Asian girls there. For example, CuteAsianWoman — one of the best dating websites with Asian girlfriends.

How to marry Asian bride

It’s not enough to just meet Asian women for marriage. Suppose you want your new relationship to be something more than a fleeting romance and want it to lead to a loving marriage. In that case, you will need to complete a certain procedure to make your marriage fully legal and avoid any issues in the future. The process for marrying a non-US citizen can go several ways. These are the two options you have as an American guy looking for mail order brides from Asia.

Consular processing

For this option, you will need to get married outside the United States and then apply for a Green Card for your wife through the US consulate. There are several documents that are all required from the immigrant marrying US citizen to make your marriage legal, which include:

Form I-130

Form DS-160

Medical exam

US consulate interview

Please note that going through all the steps can take a while, but if you do everything the right way, your new wife will get a green card as soon as you get back to the US.

K-1 visa

The K-1 visa, also known as the fiancée visa, was designed specifically for Western gentlemen with foreign brides. This visa allows you to marry a woman from a foreign country—in this case, one of the Asian brides—and make the marriage fully legal by giving your wife a green card holder status.

There are several conditions required to make it work:

You need to meet each other at least once over the last 2 years

You need to get married in 90 days from the bride’s arrival in the US

You need to file Form I-485

Your bride needs to supply her biometrics and complete an interview

This procedure also takes time, but if you apply for a K-1 visa beforehand and plan everything accordingly, you may be enjoying married life with one of the lovely Asian brides sooner than you think.

Why choose Asian bride: Top 5 reasons

When we talk about an Asian mail order bride and her best features, it’s essential to understand that it’s downright impossible to generalize about the whole continent. With 48 countries belonging to the Asian region, you don’t need to be a geopolitical expert to realize that Asian brides are incredibly diverse. Their appearance, personality features, and attitude to marriage and family can differ in Asian cultures.

At the same time, Western men who have already met mail order Asian brides and built happy families with them agree that most Asian brides share a few universal features. So, if you want to order Asian bride but still need some convincing, here are the 5 best things about your future wife from Asia.

Girls from Asia are renowned for their beauty

Mail order brides from Asia have a lot to offer to a potential partner, but their beauty remains the most attractive thing about them. In our minds, an Asian woman has several common features:

Pale skin

Dark sleek hair

Plump bright lips

Petite stature

Slight curves

In reality, however, Asian mail order brides can be way more diverse than that. There are lots of Asian women who have darker skin tones, curly hair, strong facial features, or curvy build. There is no way to describe the entirety of Asian girls within just one article, so the essential thing to remember here is that all of them look absolutely stunning.

There is one more aspect of the beauty of an Asian woman that you need to know about, and it’s the fact that Asian women are big fans of natural beauty. In the time when many Western women alter their appearance in one way or another—for example, with the help of cosmetic surgery or heavy makeup—Asian ladies will only use the most subtle way to highlight their God-given beauty or even go with an entirely natural look. These women are confident in their bodies and won’t let anyone tell them otherwise.

If you’ve ever been in a relationship with an American woman, chances are you have experienced the famous independence and feminist inclination of Western ladies. Women in the West believe that they can accomplish as much as men, which may be true, and some of them think they don’t need men at all and can survive just fine on their own, which is definitely not true.

This is not the idea you will often find when you meet Asian women. These ladies understand the importance of having a reliable man in their lives, and they are actively looking for a suitable partner in various locations, including an international dating site. When you are dating a woman from Asia, you will feel like you are loved the way you are and that your ideas and efforts are appreciated.

An Asian woman is wise and intelligent

Some may say that Asian girls, especially from developing countries, don’t have the high-quality education that Western girls tend to have. However, this is one of the myths beautiful Asian women constantly have to debunk. There are prestigious universities and schools in every Asian country, and many ladies in those countries invest a lot of effort into their education.

Not only that, but a typical Asian mail order bride doesn’t need years of university education to be an intelligent and wise human being. These girls know the right thing to say in any situation, and they often have a wonderful sense of humor. In addition, they are well-behaved, shine in social situations, and generally make you proud to be by their side no matter how important the occasion may be.

Ladies from Asia make the best wives and mothers

Whether you are considering Korean women, Chinese women, Japanese women, or a woman from other Asian cultures, you should know that these women make not only fantastic girlfriends, but also wonderful wives. They are caring, selfless, and ready for ultimate commitment. They are loyal and will never violate your trust, no matter how big the distraction might be.

In addition to being perfect for marriage, Asian wives also make outstanding mothers. They have naturally strong maternal instincts and are typically ready to have kids reasonably early in life. An Asian woman is a fair and wise mother that effortlessly finds the perfect balance between the natural and the nurturing approach to motherhood.

Asian mail order brides are talented housewives

When you get married to your dream lady, you often don't want to think about the critical but slightly uncomfortable questions of who should do the housework. For example, while Western ladies also make great wives, they are not the biggest fans of housework and often insist on sharing at least some of the duties with their husbands. This is not something you will experience with an Asian bride. Brides from Asia consider housework to be one of their biggest talents.

Cleaning

If you ever visit the home of an Asian lady, whether she’s your wife or not, you are going to be speechless by how spotlessly clean it is. Cleaning is an essential part of Asian culture, and it’s something a woman will always find time to do, no matter how busy she is. Moreover, cleaning is not a big deal for a typical Asian wife, and she will often do it without even noticing.

Cooking

Asian cuisine has millions of fans around the world, and for a good reason. Cooking in Asia does not use any high-end ingredients and heavily utilizes familiar vegetables and proteins. However, the flavor profile in Asian cooking is simply delectable. Once you try a full meal prepared by your beloved Asian bride, you won’t ever want to order takeaway or frozen meals. These are just some of the delicacies you can try in Asia:

Korean kimchi and barbeque

Indian chutney and tandoori chicken

Chinese wonton and chow mein

Japanese teppanyaki and tonkatsu

Thai Pad Thai

Vietnamese pho and spring rolls

Do Asian girls like Western men?

Now you probably have a whole idea about why men want to find an Asian partner or wife so much. But the important thing to remember here is that this attraction is not one-sided. Many Asian women want to become mail order brides specifically to marry Western guys. The number of Asian mail order brides is not the same in different Asian societies, but there are a few universal reasons why an Asian girl may want to be a mail order bride and meet foreign men with the intention of marriage. Here are some of those reasons.

Interest in Western guys

Many women in Asia have never met a foreign man in real life, but Western media is so prevalent in Asia that most local ladies have at least some notion about those men. And it’s safe to say that they are attracted to those men both outside and inside. A typical Asian mail order wife enjoys the way a Western gentleman looks, but she enjoys his personality, his attitude to women, and his serious views on family even more.

Desire to have a better life

It's no secret that while some Asian mail order brides come from affluent countries like Japan and Korea, the majority of Asian brides come from developing countries, including Vietnam, Cambodia, Thailand, and the Philippines. These countries may take some active steps to improve the women's lives, but living standards there are still far from what an Asian girl dreams about, and she rightfully believes that she can do better abroad.

High relationship standards

Most Asian women you meet online or in-person will want the same thing: a relationship built on trust and loyalty, where the man is the main provider and the woman is responsible for raising the kids and housework. Unfortunately, this is not something Asian ladies often get with local guys. Many Asian men have commitment issues, don’t want to increase their income, and generally don’t want to invest too much effort into a relationship.