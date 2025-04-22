Institutional investors significantly increased their positions in healthcare companies specializing in artificial intelligence, biotechnology and medical technology in the fourth quarter of 2024 — with hedge fund Armistice Capital emerging as a consistent presence across multiple high-growth medical stocks.

According to regulatory filings and market data sources, major asset managers and hedge funds have expanded their stakes in biopharmaceutical firms, medical device makers, and diagnostic technology providers, signaling strong institutional confidence in companies developing next-generation healthcare solutions.

Armistice Capital’s Strategic Biotech and MedTech Investments

In the fourth quarter of 2024, Armistice Capital significantly increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, reinforcing its commitment to biotech investments. The hedge fund added 710,619 shares during this period, bringing its total holdings to 892,000 shares, valued at approximately $121.76 million as of December 31, 2024, according to its latest 13F filing.

The fund’s Q4 holdings also include substantial positions in other biotech companies:

PTC Therapeutics – Armistice maintained 6,378,000 shares, valued at $287.9 million, demonstrating its confidence in PTC’s pipeline for rare disorder treatments.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals – The fund owned 4,836,000 shares, worth $174.9 million, reinforcing its investment in neurological disease therapies.

Beyond biotech, Armistice Capital increased its exposure to the medtech sector, particularly in diagnostics companies during Q4 2024.

Exact Sciences received significant attention from the hedge fund, which initiated a position with 1,617,000 shares, valued at $90.9 million. Exact Sciences specializes in AI-powered cancer diagnostics, including the non-invasive colorectal cancer test, Cologuard.

Asset Managers Strengthen HealthTech Holdings

BlackRock Inc. expanded its health care-related investments in Q4 2024, reflecting a strategic focus on the convergence of AI and healthcare. While BlackRock’s 13F filings show major holdings in Microsoft, Nvidia, Apple, Amazon, and Meta Platforms, these companies are playing an increasingly significant role in AI-powered medical solutions, digital health platforms, and diagnostic technologies.

Capital World Investors, managing $658.7 billion across 543 positions, reinforced its focus on biotechnology and medtech in Q4. The firm increased holdings in Broadcom, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla — companies with growing footprints in AI-driven drug discovery, medical imaging, and health-focused semiconductor advancements.

S Squared Technology LLC, a hedge fund specializing in tech investments, allocated a significant portion of its $269.2 million portfolio to medtech stocks in Q4. The firm’s largest holding, Marvell Technology, with 170,357 shares, indicates its confidence in AI-powered medical imaging, wearable health tech, and diagnostics.

Venture Capital and Broader MedTech Investment Trends

The increased institutional activity aligns with a broader trend of rising investment in medtech. According to J.P. Morgan’s Q4 2024 medtech Industry Insights, venture funding in medtech hit $3.0 billion contributing to a year-to-date total of $19.1 billion across 691 rounds. This represents a 12% increase in venture dollars compared to 2023, despite 5% fewer rounds, indicating larger deal sizes and growing investor confidence in medtech.

Institutional Investment in AI Healthcare Continues

The fourth quarter of 2024 showcased substantial institutional investment in biotechnology, AI-powered healthcare, and MedTech. While major asset managers like BlackRock and Capital World Investors increased their exposure through technology giants with healthcare initiatives, Armistice Capital demonstrated a more targeted approach with direct stakes in specialized healthcare companies.

The increased institutional activity across these healthcare subsectors reflects growing confidence in companies leveraging artificial intelligence, advanced biotechnology, and medical technology innovations.

Market analysts project the AI healthcare market to grow from approximately $19.27 billion in 2023 to $187.7 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 38.5% — figures that appear to be influencing institutional allocation strategies as funds position themselves to capitalize on this expansion, according to Grand View Research.

Note: This article is based on publicly available information from SEC filings and market reports. Investment positions are subject to change and may not represent current holdings.

