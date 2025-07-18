Plastic packaging has many benefits: it’s lightweight, it’s durable and it’s very effective at protecting perishable goods from moisture and oxygen. But as we all know, disposable plastic is not good for the environment. There are landfills full of plastic that will take hundreds of years to degrade, and in the process they are releasing microplastics into the air and water supply. This had led to taxes being put in place such as the EU’s €0.80/kg levy.

Switching to plastic-free packaging isn’t just good for your planet, but also good for your public reputation – plus it will save you money. Below are just a few ways to go plastic-free with your packaging in 2025.

Cardboard containers

Cardboard boxes have long been a reliable alternative to plastic containers. In the last couple decades, there has been an increasing shift to cardboard in both store and shipping packaging. Items like CDs and sandwiches that commonly used to have plastic casing are now almost always sold in cardboard containers. There are many different types of cardboard to choose from for different uses – including the option of recycled cardboard.

Paper bags

Plastic bag taxes have encouraged more stores to switch to paper bags. Although not as durable, paper bags can still be used for most items from takeaway meals to clothes. There are paper bag printing companies that can print your logo on the side of the bag – often providing more salience than a plastic bag. When it comes to heavier loads, reusable plastic bags-for-life should be encouraged – although made from plastic, they have the ability to be used again and again, and so help to reduce disposable plastic waste.

Aluminium food containers

Cardboard containers are not always effective at holding wet foods. Aluminium food containers may be a better plastic alternative in these cases, and are commonly used by modern takeaway restaurants. Heavy duty kraft food trays are another plastic-free option that are made from wood pulp.

Kraft paper tape

It’s possible to use cardboard and paper to ship many items. But what about when it comes to tape? Kraft paper tape is an eco-friendly alternative to plastic tape that can help to reduce plastic waste created by traditional tape. It’s just as strong and is being increasingly used by companies.

Hive style paper wrap

What about things like bubble wrap? Is there a plastic alternative? Hive style paper wrap is currently one of the best bubble wrap alternatives, offering much of the same cushioning properties. Other plastic-free packaging filler materials include the likes of shredded paper and paper roll. Consider testing these different fillers to see if they are just as effective.

Conclusion

There are many plastic-free packaging alternatives that you can explore, and the choices are only becoming greater and better as new materials such as mushroom, seaweed and corn starch continue to be developed. There may still be some cases where plastic is better, but in most cases going plastic-free is just as practical, while also being greener and more affordable.