Are Certified Used Cars Better? Things to Take Care of

If you want to get a car and are short of finances, you should consider getting yourself a used car. Car prices aren’t falling anytime soon. Thus, it’s essential to consider other options. Examples include opting for certified used vehicles or non-certified used cars.

Are certified used cars good for you? Read on to find out.

What Is A Certified Used Vehicle?

A certified used car doesn’t depict any signs of being used. These vehicles are often well maintained and are damage-free. Also, the vehicles are off-lease units. The owners usually return to the dealership where they bought them from.

Buying a certified car is more like buying a new one. The reason is, only franchised dealers get to sell this car.

For example, only Toyota dealers will sell it if it’s a used Toyota. Thus you can always Google ‘Toyota dealership near me’ and make an effort to visit these shops to look for used cars. You’ll see all the available options.

The same strategy applies to other car brands like Audi, Acura, Chevrolet, among others. Here you are working with an established brand dealer. You don’t work with a non-certified used car dealer you know nothing about.

If a vehicle is inspected and found worthy of certification, the dealer will have to send the following details to the manufacturer to get it certified.

Car’s VIN (vehicle identification number).

Identifying information

Multipoint inspection checklist

Payment to the automaker

The manufacturer will then make the necessary repairs and check the vehicle history before approval. The dealer can then list the car for sale as a certified used car.

When you walk to a dealership shop to buy a certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicle, here is the list of key inspection points to ask about. The inspection list should include:

Bodywork ( dash lights and airbags on the interior, accident repair on the exterior)

Road Testing (clutch, steering, transmission shift points, brakes, and gauge operation)

Brake system (rotors, caliper pads, and hydraulics)

Powertrain (timing belt, compression reading, and leakages)

VIN details (recalls, code issues, and emission requirement)

Is a Certified Pre-Owned Car Better than an Ordinary Used Car?

Unlike the ordinary used one, you’ll have to spend more cash to own a certified pre-owned vehicle. However, certified used cars are an excellent option. The price difference between the two ranges anywhere from $200 to $3000. Nonetheless, the benefits are worth it.

Also, they come with warranties and mileage like new cars. Since non-certified vehicles don’t come with warranties, not much effort is put into the repairs. You are likely to experience problems after a few weeks. You might have to spend a lot on the repairs.

It’s better to opt for a certified pre-owned car instead of an uncertified one. This will ensure that the vehicle you get is of good quality and will serve you for a long time.

Advantages of Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles

Here are some of the benefits of pre-owned vehicles.

Comes with a Warranty

These vehicles come with factory warranties. Most come with two warranties. These are:

Powertrain warranty – covers the engine, transmission, and major mechanical components. The warranty lasts for several years.

Bumper to bumper warranty – This is a short period warranty. It covers the remaining parts like the infotainment systems and air conditioning.

These two policies have significant values when combined. However, most luxury brands don’t have both limited powertrain coverage and bumper-to-bumper warranties. A great example is Nissan which only has powertrain coverage.

A Quality Car

Unlike non-certified cars, certified used vehicles have limits on age and condition. Most dealers accept vehicles with a maximum of 5 to 6 years with 85,000 miles. However, brands like Ferrari and Porsche certify cars much older than that.

Also, brands will emphasize getting vehicles with clean records. Examples of these vehicles include those that aren’t rebranded due to environmental damages, a major accident, or other bad histories.

All certification programs put vehicle candidates through a thorough inspection. They undergo 160 inspection points to ensure they are in great condition.

Certified used cars help you avoid any vehicle that has a questionable background.

Saves you Money

A pre-owned used car costs way less than a new car. Despite the lower price, these cars are always in pretty good condition and can serve you for several years.

On average, a certified pre-owned car costs around 40% less than a new one. Sometimes you find better deals that are way more affordable.

Ease of purchase

Certified pre-own car dealers release several vehicles every year. Thus, leasing and financing options are often at your disposal. Also, you could trade your current car and top off some money for a better deal.

However, it’s essential to study all the aspects of the deal you are making. For instance, how convenient they are, like financing through the bank. This will make the process of purchasing a pre-owned car more convenient for you and the car dealer.

Peace of Mind

Since the vehicle comes with a warranty, you worry less. There is comprehensive protection to your car that lasts for a couple of years. Used car dealerships that offer a warranty are your best option if you want peace of mind on your new vehicle. The limited bumper-to-bumper warranties extend to 12 years and 12000 miles.

Disadvantages of a Certified Pre-Owned Car

Limited Options

Since these vehicles have low mileage requirements and undergo a thorough inspection, only a few of them make it to the certified pre-owned car. Thus, you’ll have a few options to settle for.

Higher Price Than Non-certified Used Cars

Most dealerships spend a lot of time, effort, and money to ensure a certified used vehicle is in excellent condition. They also offer to repair problems that might occur in the next few years or thousands of miles.

The extra amount of work and cash that facilitate the repairs make it last longer. It also provides a safer riding experience than non-certified used cars.

Wrapping Up

Certified used cars are the closest you can get to new cars. They are affordable and come with a lot of advantages.

Most of them are of excellent quality and can serve you for a couple of years. Additionally, they come with warranties, which is a good thing.

If you’ve been thinking of getting a certified pre-owned car, this is a sign to make that bold move.