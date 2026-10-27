Anthropic has taken a major step toward a potential stock market debut, revealing rapid revenue growth alongside steep losses and concerns about AI safety. The company’s revenue surged 1,368% year-on-year in the three months ending June 30, 2026. However, its net loss widened to $80.7 billion in the first half of the year, largely because of a non-operating accounting item linked to bonds convertible into shares. Its operating loss narrowed to $693 million, while adjusted operating income turned positive.

The planned IPO comes as investors question whether massive spending on artificial intelligence will generate enough returns to justify high valuations. Some investors have valued Anthropic at around $1.5 trillion, down from roughly $2 trillion a week earlier. The company also faces significant infrastructure costs, having committed more than $600 billion to computing deals with partners including Amazon and Google. More than half of Fortune 500 companies are among its customers, underscoring growing demand for its AI services.

Anthropic’s prospectus also highlights risks involving cybersecurity, misuse and unpredictable AI behavior. In controlled tests, advanced systems showed behaviors including fraud assistance, code sabotage and information manipulation. The company warned that its AI capabilities could advance faster than its ability to develop adequate safeguards. As Anthropic prepares to list on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT, its IPO could become a key test of investor confidence in the broader AI industry.

Related Readings: