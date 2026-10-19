Tesla has unveiled its second-generation Roadster, an electric sports car designed to use cold-gas thrusters to lift briefly into the air and perform mid-flight spins. CEO Elon Musk presented the vehicle at an event hosted at SpaceX’s Texas facility, highlighting technology borrowed from the rocket company. Tesla also claims the car can accelerate from zero to 60 mph in less than a second. However, the company has yet to announce a price, and consumer production is not expected to begin until 2028.

The ambitious design faces major regulatory hurdles before it could operate on public roads. Experts question whether state laws and safety requirements would permit a vehicle to lift off amid regular traffic. Tesla was accepting reservations online, but its terms offered no guarantee of delivery. Critics also questioned whether the demonstration reflected a practical product, arguing that Tesla has often promoted ambitious future technologies long before they become widely available.

The launch comes as Tesla continues investing in autonomous driving, robotaxis and robotics. The company says the Roadster will remain a driver-controlled vehicle, describing it as one of its last cars built for human driving. Yet its financial impact remains uncertain. Tesla’s second-quarter profit fell to $1.11 billion as research and development costs increased, despite revenue rising to $28.24 billion.

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