Nvidia put Jensen Huang back in the CEO seat on Monday, less than two weeks after he resigned over his affairs. President Trump pushed for it, and Elon Musk and some investors did too. A petition for his return got over 180,000 signatures. Nvidia’s stock closed up 31.5%, adding nearly $1 trillion in value and making it the second-biggest company after Apple. Nvidia said US government input left the board confident that his return poses no national security risk.

The move surprised many, since board chair Harvey Jones said less than a week earlier that Nvidia would not rehire him. Governance experts say this raises questions about the board’s independence. Trump told CNBC his intervention was “very important.” Reuters reports he owns $11 million to $55 million in Nvidia stock, and Monday’s jump could have added up to $17 million to his wealth.

Lawmakers from both parties objected. Chuck Schumer said Trump is putting his own financial interests before national security. Huang will testify before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3. Meanwhile, the US added Megaspeed and an Alibaba subsidiary in Singapore to its trade blacklist, and Nvidia still faces several investigations.

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