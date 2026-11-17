Nvidia will report quarterly earnings after the close on Tuesday, its first since Jensen Huang resigned last Thursday. Interim CEO Colette Kress, the company’s CFO since 2013, will lead the call. Analysts expect revenue to grow 91% to $109.1 billion, with earnings of $2.47 per share. The stock has fallen for six straight weeks, its longest losing streak since 2012, and the company has lost $1.7 trillion in market value.

Kress is likely to face questions on three things. The first is China. Nvidia says it gets almost no data center sales from there, but Huang’s ties to Alice Huang of Megaspeed raised doubts, and Culper Research claims 20% of compute revenue was driven by China. The second is Washington. Several lawmakers are investigating, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent asked if Nvidia knew its clients were pass-throughs. The third is the neoclouds. Huang built close deals with them, and some analysts say those deals could slow down.

Kress also needs to confirm the roughly 70% growth forecast for fiscal 2028. Morgan Stanley cut its 2027 and 2028 data center estimates by about 10%. This will be the first time investors hear from her on the CEO search.

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