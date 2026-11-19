Nvidia interim CEO Colette Kress told employees “let’s move forward” at the company’s first all-hands meeting since Jensen Huang resigned, according to a person who attended. New board chair Harvey Jones spoke about the search for the next CEO, and several senior executives joined them on stage. Kress also said the yearly review process, when employees usually get raises and more stock, will move up from March to December. She called Tuesday’s earnings a “great quarter.” The company’s shares are down 37% from their 52-week high.

The mood in the room was split. One attendee said most employees want Huang to return, and some have called for it on X. One senior employee reportedly warned the board in a letter that Nvidia could lose “irreplaceable talent.” Another person said employees welcomed the remarks and the chance to see company leadership.

Jones said on the earnings call that the board “does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO.” Some executives disagreed, with one employee asking why the board made such a firm statement while the investigation is still going. The meeting came a day after Huang said he is ready to return if the board wants him. Employees told CNBC his letter “fired employees up.”

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