Anthropic raised a record $93.5 billion in its IPO, plus another $26 billion from tech giants that bought at the offer price. The stock rose 17% in its Thursday debut, lifting its market cap to $1.8 trillion. By Friday it had slipped, and its fully diluted market cap was about $1.6 trillion. That puts it behind only six U.S. companies: Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Nvidia, Amazon and SpaceX.

The timing was odd. Nvidia dropped 23% this week, its biggest weekly fall in 18 years, and the Nasdaq lost 10%, its worst week since 2020. Rising interest rates, anti-AI sentiment and Nvidia’s leadership crisis all added pressure. Investors and analysts are still debating whether Anthropic will trade like an AI hardware stock or stand alone as the first public pure-play AI developer.

For venture capital, though, it is a big win. At the IPO price, Menlo Ventures and Lightspeed each held about $25 billion in Anthropic stock, and Bessemer held about $10 billion. Venture investor Ben Narasin is planning a party with caviar and Champagne, even though he did not invest in the company. IVP’s Somesh Dash hopes to see at least six companies go public at valuations above $10 billion in the second half of 2027. OpenAI is looking at a possible IPO next year.

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