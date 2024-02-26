An Easy Guide to Creating a Skills Matrix on Your Own

A skills matrix functions as a documentation that outlines the essential skills and capabilities needed within a team, department, or organization. It acts as an essential instrument for the HR and L&D managers to effectively manage the organization’s skills and figure out the capabilities of each employee.

The matrix is generally presented as a table and includes various roles, employee names, and a detailed list of desired skills for the team. Each skill listed in the matrix is usually accompanied by a corresponding rating or score. This simplifies the evaluation of individual employees’ competencies.

Step-by-step Manual to Create a Skills Matrix

If you want to create a skills matrix on your own, be prepared for some hard work. It is not a simple task and requires quite a lot of time. However, it is possible to do it if you are committed to the idea of improving your organization's or team's performance. Just follow our step-by-step manual and you will be able to construct an accurate skills matrix for your organization.

1. Create a Database for Skills Mapping

A skill database serves as a compilation of skills indispensable for various roles, departments, or projects within the organization. During this phase, you must focus on identifying the required skills by systematically gathering and categorizing them into distinct groups and subcategories. These may include:

Communication

Management

Technical Proficiency

Technological Expertise

Problem-solving Aptitude

Data Analysis

Graphic Design

Marketing, among others.

It is very important to be highly specific when identifying the necessary skills. You must recognize that soft skills such as communication, teamwork, and dependability hold equal significance alongside technical capabilities. We advise you to begin with fundamental skills. Put an emphasis on those skills that are directly pertinent to the role or broader business objectives. However, expanding the dataset allows for more informed decision-making processes.

The best approach involves consulting seasoned employees or department leaders to create a list of skills customized to different proficiency levels. Proficiency in each skill must range from novice to expert. This collaborative effort not only saves time but also brings to light many overlooked skills. Automation tools, such as learning platforms, streamline this process by facilitating the creation and management of multiple skill categories and subcategories. Such platforms also have the capability of assigning priority levels with respect to the goals of the organization. While using specialized platforms is beneficial, conventional tools such as Google Sheets or Excel spreadsheets can also do the job for the management of skill databases.

2. Establishing a Grading Framework

A grading system serves as a mechanism for evaluating and ranking the proficiency or skill level of individuals within an organization. Once a comprehensive list of skills has been compiled, the next step involves defining the grading criteria. This entail determining how skills will be categorized and graded. For instance, within the IT sector, proficiency levels may be defined as Junior, Middle, or Senior.

It is essential to recognize that grading systems may vary across industries, businesses, roles, and departments. Hence, organizations must adjust their grading systems to meet with their unique requirements and operational contexts.

A grading system based on the following proficiency levels can be used in this way:

Awareness: Individuals possess basic knowledge and understanding of the skill but have yet to apply it in a professional setting.

Novice: Individuals have applied the skill but may still require some level of support or guidance.

Professional: Individuals have extensive experience in utilizing the skill autonomously. They demonstrate proactive problem-solving abilities and can even mentor junior colleagues.

Expert: Individuals possess significant practical experience in applying the skill and can effectively engage with clients on related matters. They actively contribute to knowledge sharing within the organization and may hold official certifications.

Leading-edge Expert: Individuals demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of the skill’s broader implications and can provide expert advice to clients. They actively contribute to the distribution of industry knowledge through blogging, conference presentations, or developer forums.

Depending on factors such as the size of the organization and the diversity of the business, it may be essential to implement multiple grading systems suited to different areas or departments within the company.

3. Evaluating Employee Skills

When it comes to assessing employee skills, there are several techniques available, each with its own set of advantages and limitations. These methods can be classified based on their speed and accuracy:

Self-Evaluation: Employees assess their own skills independently. This is essential for getting an insight into their perceived strengths and weaknesses.

Manager Evaluation: Managers evaluate the skills of their team members based on their observations and interactions.

Team or Client Evaluation: Feedback from colleagues or clients is gathered to provide a different perspective on employees’ skills and performance.

Skills Assessment: Employees undergo tests or quizzes specifically made to measure their proficiency levels in specific skills. This provides objective assessments of their capabilities.

Certification: This method provides a convenient and reliable means of evaluating particular skills; however, not all employees may possess certifications, and not all skills are certifiable.

For the best results, we recommend you start off with self-evaluation. Employees can self-assess their skills using predefined grading criteria and present any relevant certifications they hold.

Consider using skills assessments or a combination of multiple methods simultaneously for a more in-depth evaluation. This approach can be particularly effective when assessing specific skills or skill sets to identify suitable candidates for roles and form better teams.

4. Identifying Potential Skill Loss

Identifying potential skill loss is very important for identifying critical skills that may be at risk if employees leave the company. This situation often occurs when only a few employees possess specialized skills that are required for departmental operations.

For instance, in the context of marketing, skills such as video and audio production, along with media relations, may be identified as vulnerable areas. Losing employees proficient in these skills could pose challenges and require significant time for recovery. To remove this risk, it is advisable to prioritize training initiatives and create a broader skill base within the team.

5. Visualizing Data Insights

This step is optional, however, visualizing data can offer an amazing insight and facilitate informed decision-making processes.

We recommend you consider the following visualization techniques:

Calculating Skill Weights: Assign numeric values to each skill level (e.g., novice – 1, professional – 2, expert – 3, leading expert – 4). Calculating skill weights for each employee will help you identify the most skilled individuals within the department or role. It will also help you note down the areas for training or potential promotions.

Conclusion

With the help of our step-by-step guide, you can successfully create a functional and accurate skills matrix.