By Sid Ahmed El Hebri Harid

The most dangerous AI failure may begin after a correct answer, when machine visibility outruns the human authority and permission required to act.

Much of the debate about artificial intelligence imagines a future in which machines become too intelligent for us. For leaders, a more immediate danger may be almost the reverse: the machine can be right, and the organisation can still fail.

An AI system can detect a real anomaly, surface a pattern humans missed, and escalate it exactly as designed. If that truth threatens targets, authority, reputation, or an established decision, the failure may begin only after the algorithm has succeeded.

The question is therefore not simply whether we can align AI with human intention. It is whether our institutions can act on what their machines make visible.

The Most Dangerous AI May Be the One That Is Right

Treating the machine as the moral centre of the problem can therefore distract us from the human architecture that makes its consequences possible.

“AI will not kill humanity” is deliberately provocative. It is not a claim that AI is harmless. Systems can optimise the wrong objective, act on incomplete information, or execute delegated tasks at a scale no human operator could match. Technical safety, cybersecurity, model reliability, and meaningful oversight all matter.

But danger does not require intention. A machine does not need ego, fear, ambition, or malice to produce catastrophic consequences. Treating the machine as the moral centre of the problem can therefore distract us from the human architecture that makes its consequences possible.

Every consequential deployment is surrounded by choices: what the system may decide, when it must escalate, who can interrupt it, what counts as sufficient evidence, and who bears the cost of acting on an unwelcome result.

The deeper governance question begins where technical performance ends: what happens when the machine works, but its answer becomes organisationally difficult to accept?

The Truth-to-Action Gap

Consider an AI agent monitoring a critical operation. It detects an anomaly early, classifies it correctly, and sends the alert to management. Technically, nothing has failed.

The organisation may still fail.

The alert enters a hierarchy where acknowledging it has consequences. A target may be missed. A senior decision may need to be reversed. A client may have to be informed. A manager may have to own a problem whose solution lies outside their authority.

The signal is not weakened because it is false. It is weakened because it is consequential.

In my earlier work on structural ignorance, I argued that hierarchies can separate information from authority: people close to operations may know what is happening but lack the power to act, while those with decision authority receive increasingly compressed versions of reality.¹ AI does not automatically repair this architecture. It may simply reach the same organisational wall faster.

This creates a truth-to-action gap: the distance between what a system can make visible and what the organisation is actually able, authorised, and willing to do about it.

AI can speed up seeing without speeding up permission. At that point, intelligence is no longer the bottleneck. Authority is.

When People Keep the System Alive by Leaving It

Organisations rarely remain passive when formal escalation stops working. People close to the work adapt.

They coordinate laterally. They create local workarounds. They solve exceptions through trusted colleagues, informal routines, temporary substitutions, or conversations that never travel upward. In my research on learning under hierarchy, such adaptation remained laterally active even when upward articulation was constrained.²

This hidden problem-solving can be remarkably effective. It can also create a paradox: the hierarchy appears to work precisely because people below it are quietly compensating for what it cannot process.

The better the compensation, the easier it becomes for leaders to underestimate the defect in the formal system. A delayed approval is rescued. A resource gap is patched. An exception is contained. Performance survives, so the governance failure remains invisible.

That matters for AI because the organisation can end up automating a process whose apparent stability depends on human improvisation outside the process. The technology scales the formal workflow; the humans continue carrying the exceptions.

Resilience at the edge can therefore become camouflage at the centre.

Machine Speed Meets Human Permission

This is where the next AI governance problem emerges.

AI can detect more anomalies, generate more recommendations, and escalate more exceptions than a conventional hierarchy was designed to absorb. The organisation gains machine-speed visibility while retaining human-speed permission.

That mismatch changes the nature of the bottleneck. A company may have excellent models and still accumulate unresolved truth: signals that are known, credible, and consequential, but trapped between recognition and authorised action.

The temptation is to solve this by adding another dashboard, another review committee, or another human approval point. But more oversight can make the gap worse if it adds observers without adding decision rights.

A warning that ten people can see but nobody can own is not governed. It is merely visible.

For leaders, this means AI readiness should not be measured only by model maturity. It should also be measured by the organisation’s ability to turn a valid machine signal into a legitimate human decision before the signal’s value decays.

A Board Test: Can Your Organisation Survive a Right AI?

Boards and executives already ask about bias, explainability, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance, and model performance. They should. But four additional questions test whether the organisation surrounding the technology is ready for machine intelligence.

First: What truth would become costly if AI made it undeniable? Look for areas where accurate detection would threaten targets, budgets, reputations, or prior decisions.

Second: Can a signal reach someone who has both the authority and the incentive to act? Escalation without ownership is only movement, not governance.

Third: Which recurring problems are currently being solved through informal human compensation? If those practices disappeared tomorrow, which “stable” processes would immediately fail?

Fourth: What happens when the machine contradicts leadership — and when a frontline employee contradicts the machine? A mature system must be able to survive both forms of challenge.

These questions test something more fundamental than whether AI is safe. They test whether the organisation is capable of being corrected.

Fear the Creator, Not the Creation

AI can detect more anomalies, generate more recommendations, and escalate more exceptions than a conventional hierarchy was designed to absorb.

“Fear the creator” does not mean fear the programmer. The creator is the wider human architecture: the board that sets incentives, the hierarchy that distributes authority, the processes that assign decision rights, and the culture that determines what can be acted upon without punishment.

AI may help humanity do extraordinary things. It may also make old organisational failures operate at unprecedented speed and scale.

The catastrophe worth worrying about may not begin with a machine developing human intentions. It may begin when we delegate seeing to machines while leaving permission to act trapped within human hierarchy.

Before asking whether AI will turn against us, leaders should ask a harder question: what happens when it tells us something true?

About the Author

Sid Ahmed El Hebri Harid is a Managing Director and Doctoral Researcher at Golden Gate University. His work examines organisational learning, information governance, AI governance and the conditions under which hierarchical organisations lose access to operational truth. He has more than 20 years of senior management experience across complex, multisite operations.

Notes

1. Harid, S. A. E. H. (2026). “What hierarchies cannot know: three forms of structural ignorance in large organizations.” Development and Learning in Organizations: An International Journal. https://doi.org/10.1108/DLO-06-2026-0318.