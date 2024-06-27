AI in Action: 3 Ways It Transforms L&D Teams for Success

Artificial intelligence has already woven itself into the fabric of our daily lives, finding applications across a myriad of fields. Whether it’s streamlining work processes or cutting down execution time, AI is here to make our lives easier.

According to the McKinsey Global Survey, 65% of respondents report that their organizations are regularly using generative AI, and the reported benefits include both cost reductions and revenue increases.

In a large company, the L&D team shoulders the responsibility of nurturing talent and training employees for new skills and roles within the organization. However, digitalization, remote or hybrid work styles, and the need for continuous learning present fresh challenges for L&D professionals. AI can be a game-changer when it comes to managing human resources processes, from building handbooks to creating personalized training programs for employees.

Here are a few ways AI can transform L&D teams for success:

1. Creating AI-Assisted Personalized Training Programs

With the help of artificial intelligence, employee courses can become more efficient, cost-effective, and faster to develop. AI-powered microlearning platforms can craft entire personalized courses from a simple objective, such as: “Improve customer satisfaction by 30% in six months in a call center department.” As detailed in this complete guide, the system automatically generates the topic structure, gamified training journey, and required tests, all in bite-sized sessions, within minutes. This leads to more effective employee training and results that translate into higher company revenues.

2. Assessment Methods and Insights

Providing courses to employees is not enough. It’s important to analyze how the information is utilized, the level of learner engagement, participation frequency, performance, and learning trends. These data points are essential for measuring the success and popularity of the training program among employees. For instance, if one chapter is less completed, it might need adjustments (such as more detailed written or visual explanations). With the help of AI, you can quickly identify these aspects as employees follow the courses, allowing you to proactively address them and improve the overall learning experience.

3. Recommendations for Upskilling or Reskilling

In a dynamic company, upskilling or reskilling may be necessary to perform certain tasks. Based on previous training, progress, and assessment results, AI can identify knowledge gaps that need filling to perfect employees’ skills. Thus, as an L&D professional, you are equipped with the right solution for each employee, knowing exactly what type of skills they need to acquire to achieve top performance.