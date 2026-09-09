AI can enhance the “5C’s” of high-performance teamwork when paired with transparency, collaboration, psychological safety, and human-centred leadership.

Artificial intelligence presents an opportunity to rethink how high-performance teams are built and sustained. AI can enhance the “5C’s” of teamwork (communication, coordination, collaboration, camaraderie, and commitments) by improving coordination, supporting decision-making, and identifying skills gaps. Ambika Zutshi of Deakin Business School and Reshman Tabassum of the Australian Institute of Business focus on gaining the benefits of automation without sacrificing the essential human element.

By leveraging AI to manage routine administrative burdens, leaders can reclaim valuable capacity to focus on the inherently human elements of professional success.

The integration of artificial intelligence into modern organisational frameworks necessitates a strategic recalibration of how professional cohorts define high-performance teamwork. We agree with industry experts and academic observers that the traditional “C’s” of teamwork, such as (including synonyms) communication, coordination, complementarity, commitment, coaching, confidence, collaboration, consequences, common goals, and conflict resolution, are not rendered obsolete by automation but are instead amplified by it.

By leveraging AI to manage routine administrative burdens, leaders can reclaim valuable capacity to focus on the inherently human elements of professional success: empathetic leadership, nuanced relationship-building, and strategic cultural development. This shift requires a deliberate and non-negotiable commitment to transparency and fairness to ensure teams can operate across hybrid and online environments while harnessing technology to bolster psychological safety, rather than eroding the trust essential for collective high performance.

For government and industry professionals, the intersection of AI deployment and human-centric management offers a unique opportunity to institutionalise the “high-performance team”, defined as a cohesive unit of individuals with complementary skills who exhibit deep interdependence, mutual accountability, and an unyielding alignment toward a common purpose or goal within an organisation (Katzenbach & Smith, 1992).

What’s Trending with AI, High-Performance Teams and Leaders?

In contemporary academic and professional literature, high-performance teams are increasingly recognised not merely by the talent of their individual members, but by their capacity to synchronise shared cognitive maps and manage complex workflows through distributed leadership (see more in Gjerald et al., 2026). Ultimately, as organisations navigate digital transformation and the integration of technology and/or AI, high-performance teams are distinguished by their ability to maintain operational clarity and robust communication patterns while navigating the complexities of human-agent collaboration.

Rather than viewing AI as a replacement for established team norms, we posit that leading organisations need to explore how to weave intelligent tools into the fabric of the “C’s” to enhance clarity and operational effectiveness. When implemented effectively, these technologies can provide real-time support, such as automated skill matching or early-warning coaching prompts, enabling managers to shift from prescriptive supervision to active, strengths-based facilitation.

Baykal et al. (2025) have highlighted the importance of employee well-being in the post-pandemic era and interventions and programs to promote meaning and bolster resilience to support individual well-being across organisations. That said, success in this new landscape depends on the ability to synthesise technological inputs with a deep, empathic understanding of team dynamics, ultimately creating a resilient structure where digital efficiency and well-being coexist in service of broader organisational goals.

The Intersection of AI, Well-Being, and High-Performance Team Dynamics

Genuinely responding to context-specific questions (see examples below) can provide managers, leaders, and team members to further explore the intersection of technology, well-being, and high-performance team dynamics:

How are we intentionally leveraging AI-driven automation to reduce cognitive overload?

Is the recovered time from using AI applications being redirected toward genuine communication, relationship-building, and team well-being initiatives?

In our current hybrid environment, what specific mechanisms have been implemented to ensure that AI-mediated coordination remains transparent, inclusive, and supportive of psychological safety?

In what ways are we actively evaluating our team’s “complementarity” while using AI insights to identify and bridge skill gaps to ensure that our collaborative efforts honour individual strengths rather than merely optimising them for task completion?

Do we have in place policies that protect human autonomy and creative problem-solving?

Have we communicated about the above-mentioned policies using different communication channels?

Are our technological integration policies explicitly designed to protect human autonomy and creative problem-solving, or is the reliance on automated signals inadvertently fracturing our core team norms?

Are we tracking the evolution of our team composition, its effectiveness, and efficiencies to ensure balance between human and technology processes and outcomes?

How can we transform our use of AI-generated accountability metrics and “consequence” tracking from a tool of oversight into a constructive and strengths-based coaching instrument that prioritises human development?

Reframed Lens Around the “5C’s” Pillars

Deepening the integration of AI and psychological safety will allow decision makers to build upon exemplar reflective questions reframed around the “5C’s” pillars, for example:

Communication: How can we use AI to refine our communication workflows, such as automating meeting notes and action items to ensure clarity, while preserving the time needed for humans to focus on the nuances of professional dialogue? How do we keep all communication centrally (albeit secure) to meet governance and other regulatory compliance requirements? Coordination: How are we using AI-driven tools to keep our shared goals and accountability frameworks visible, ensuring that every team member understands how their unique contribution connects to our broader mission? Collaboration: Are we deploying AI-enabled skill-matching to identify complementary strengths and bridge gaps, ensuring that our collaborative efforts amplify individual expertise rather than creating redundant work? Camaraderie: In our hybrid work environment, are we leveraging technology to intentionally foster psychological safety and authentic interpersonal relationships, rather than just optimising for task-based output? Commitments/Consequences: When using AI to track KPIs and early-warning signals, are we intentionally integrating coaching prompts to recognise achievements and effort, moving beyond metric-driven oversight to celebrate individual and collective growth?

These questions bridge the gap between technological efficiency and human-centric decision-making. By shifting the focus from automated oversight to intentional, strengths-based development, decision-makers can cultivate resilient and high-performance teams that leverage AI to enhance both individual well-being and the collective performance within the organisation.

Looking Ahead

Organisations that are firmly committed to transparency and fairness enable teams to operate effectively in hybrid and online environments. Firstly, we recommend integrating technology and AI and fostering a culture of continuous learning, mutual support, and fulfilment. Secondly, emphasise building high-performance teams within these organisations. Finally, decision makers need to strengthen collective capability over time while supporting interventions and programs such as “5C’s” for individual well-being, long-term innovation, and productivity.

About the Authors

Ambika Zutshi has extensive leadership, strategic decision making, and change management experience complemented with superior interpersonal skills to collaborate effectively with stakeholders at all levels. Ambika is author of over 100 publications focused on corporate social responsibility, stakeholder relationships, higher education, and supply chain management. She is also on several editorial boards.

Dr Reshman Tabassum is a research and workforce strategy leader and lecturer with the Australian Institute of Business and has over a decade of experience in driving organisational performance. She is at the intersection of data analytics, leadership development, mental well-being, and workplace innovation (including artificial intelligence) and advises organisations on optimising productivity and navigating complex workforce transformations.

References:

Frontiers in Psychology, 16, 1696860. 1. Baykal, E., Contreras, F., Abid, G., & Fernández, I. A. (2025). “Well-being in the post-pandemic era: the role of meaning in life and resilience”.16, 1696860. https://doi.org/10.3389/fpsyg.2025.1696860

& Zabicka-Wlodarczyk, M. (2026). “Reframing leadership and organizational change: 25 years of inquiry at JCM”. Journal of Change Management, 26(1), 1-7. 2. Gjerald, O., Lupina-Wegener, A., Crevani, L., Kuipers, B., Kars-Unluoglu, S., Murphy, J. …& Zabicka-Wlodarczyk, M. (2026). “Reframing leadership and organizational change: 25 years of inquiry at JCM”., 26(1), 1-7. https://doi.org/10.1080/14697017.2026.2617665