A Look At the 25th Canadian Gaming Summit

The 25th edition of the annual Canadian Gaming Summit took place on June 7-9 at Metro Toronto Convention Centre, marking the first time the conference was held in person since 2019. With the theme “Canada – A World of New Opportunities” the summit gathered many industry-leading brands, developers, and companies to discuss the latest innovations in the industry.

The event proved particularly significant at a time when the Canadian gambling industry is expanding at a significant rate. This year’s Summit featured an extensive program covering countless topics, including business development, advertising, NFTs and virtual currencies. In addition, the event helped bring together newcomers to the industry and well-established brands.

iGaming takes centre stage

Following recent crucial advances in the online gambling industry in Canada, the main topic in this year’s event was iGaming. Over the past years, many casino operators have pivoted into the new world of online digital gaming and have heavily invested in this highly attractive industry. Much of this investment was directed toward technological innovation to expand brands’ online presence and their respective digital operations.

This included the adaptation of popular traditional casino games and even the development of new innovative gaming formats. For instance, users can now access live blackjack in Canada, among other live games, which feature real croupiers or dealers in real-time managing all types of games. In addition, these types of games, which are broadcast from professional studios, allow users to interact with dealers and other players.

During the three days of the Gaming Summit, iGaming was incorporated into the Education Program where speakers dived into Canada’s position in the North American gaming market and the effects of recent changes in Ontario’s gambling market. Similarly, several reports on consumer trends were revealed. These studies were the focus of research-inspired sessions, which detailed how Canadian consumers have changed in recent years and how Canada stands in the global iGaming and sports betting industry. Digital transition, technological innovation, upcoming challenges, and the future of online sports betting were also key topics.

Talent Recognition

The 2022 summit was all about catching up and so much of the conference’s schedule revolved around showcasing the potential of the Canadian gambling industry and some of its key players. In this sense, attendees had a chance to attend trade show exhibits, social/networking events and learn more about rising product/service providers.

The event was also an opportunity to celebrate Canadian talent working in the industry, who until recently had been forced to go abroad to find more opportunities in the sector. The ultimate objective of the event was also to captivate that sort of talent to stay in Canada and help the industry grow. This is especially true when a growing number of domestic and international start-ups are entering the Canadian gambling business and contributing to a more competitive and dynamic market.

In the spirit of recognising talent, the conference handed out the annual Canadian Gaming Summit Industry Awards. These distinctions, which are divided into two sub-sections, The Canadian Gaming Industry Awards and the First Nation Gaming Awards, seek to award major contributions and leadership within the industry.

The awards recognised individuals working on different sides of the industry, including management, legal, design, advisory and public policy, among others. All the recipients have a history within the Canadian gaming industry and had a significant role in their organisations. An award for Volunteerism and Community Service was handed out, recognising an outstanding commitment to communities. All winners and nominees were selected through a submission process that was open not only to the attendees at the conference but to the entire industry.

The 2023 Edition

For now, SBC has announced the dates for the 2023 edition of the Canadian Gaming Summit. The event will take place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 13-15, 2023, and will mark the first edition under the management of SBC, an events and media business working closely with the sports betting and iGaming industry.

This shift in management had already been announced in March 2022 and will see the Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) and MediaEdge Communication, who previously organised the event, assume a different role, with both organisations becoming official and strategic partners of the summit.