Planning and executing a successful revenue-driving summer event for your hospitality business requires careful preparation and organisation. However, it also presents a valuable opportunity to capitalise on the season, when customer activity increases, and can significantly boost your profits. In this article, we provide a practical guide to planning and delivering an effective summer event.

Pick a Theme

Summer provides an advantage, as it’s lighter for longer, and people are naturally more sociable, making it an excellent time to host outdoor events.

Every successful event starts has a theme, which is why this the ideal first step in the planning process. It’s also one of the most enjoyable stages, as the chosen theme will shape every other aspect of the event.

This is your chance to get creative. The theme you choose will vary greatly depending on your business. For example, a restaurant might host nation-based cuisine events, such as a Mexican night featuring tacos, fajitas, with traditional decorations, and regional music and games. Alternatively, a pub or bar might opt for a ‘Ibiza Day Party’ theme, with DJs, cocktails, and beach-inspired decor in a beer garden.

Set Out Your Goals & Finances

Once you’ve settled on a theme, the next step is to create a detailed plan. Begin by setting clear objectives, this could include a target profit, a desired number of attendees, or both.

It’s important to factor in the additional costs associated with running the event, such as decorations, entertainment, staffing, or promotional materials. From here, you can develop a budget and forecast your expected revenue.

Identify the key drivers of profitability in your business and consider how you can maximise them. For example, explore ways to increase spend per customer through upsells, or exclusive event-only deals. The clearer your financial targets, the easier it will be to measure success and make informed decisions throughout the planning process.

Plan Logistics and Operations

Operational and logistical planning will ensure your event runs smoothly. Consider what additional infrastructure may be required, this could include extra seating, outdoor shelters, and even portable toilet facilities. You may also need to source new menus, point of sale equipment, or themed decor to align with your chosen concept.

Once you’ve identified what’s needed, it’s important to make sure everything arrives on time and in good condition. Partnering a with reliable same day courier service, such as Speedy Freight, can provide peace of mind and help keep your event on schedule.

Raising Awareness

The next step is to determine how you’ll attract customers to your event. There’s little value in investing time and money into planning if people aren’t even aware it’s happening.

There are many promotional channels you can use, including social media campaigns, local flyer distribution, and community outreach. However, one of the most effective methods, and often overlooked, is to simply make use of your own venue. Display banners outside and posters inside to raise awareness with passers-by and existing customers. This ensures that anyone visiting or driving past your premises is made aware of the upcoming event.

Focus On Customer Retention

One of the most important aspects of running a successful event is delivering an exceptional customer experience. In the hospitality industry, the goal is not just to host an enjoyable event, but to create an experience so good that guests return again.

While it’s essential to focus on entertainment, atmosphere, and service on the day, the key to long term success lies in exceeding customer expectations. A well-executed event can turn first time visitors into loyal customers who are more likely to attend future events and recommend your venue to others.

Making Your Event A Success

Ultimately, the success of your summer event does not depend on any single factor in isolation but is the culmination of all elements combined; clear vision, organised planning, and effective execution. The key is to focus on delivering the best possible experience for your paying customers. If you can achieve that, your event is far more likely to be a great success.