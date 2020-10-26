A Guide for Starting a Tech Career

When you’re looking to build a career, you want it to be something worth building, with substantial future potential. As it’s clear that tech is only moving further and further forward, it can be a very rewarding and lucrative career path for those interested in technology.

Why Choose a Tech Career?

There are many good reasons why a tech career is a good choice:

It’s in demand

There’s no doubt that there’s always opportunities for those educated in technology, and most businesses and companies will need a team of tech people.

It can be a big earner

Depending on the tech role you aspire to, it’s easy to work your way up and earn significant money with professional tech skills and specializations.

It’s at the forefront of research and development

Technology plays a key role in future development. If you’re looking for an innovative career where you can make a difference and conduct important research, tech could help you pave the way for a successful career path.

There are many different opportunities

There are so many possible roles within the technology industry, meaning there are many great opportunities to be had.

It’s relevant

You can be sure that any skills you learn in a tech career will be applicable to a wide variety of other situations. Even if you end up having a career change later down the line, any valuable tech skills you have learned can be easily applied to other positions.

How to Start a Tech Career

Explore Possible Roles

It’s important to first narrow down the areas you’re interested in, as you will need to build qualifications relating to specific tech skills, so it’s best to hone in on the right roles from the very beginning.

Get the Right Training and Qualifications

Make sure you bolster your resume with as much tech education as you can. You can try specific training courses like AWS certification training which can expand your web service skills, or you may even want an official degree in tech. By carrying out some research, you’ll know what you need to do in relation to your chosen role, and every little helps.

Learn the Language of the Web

You may not get very far in a tech career if you don’t understand the back-end of websites or how to code. Understanding HTML code will be a boon for any tech role, and it’s a necessity for those that require website development or program writing.

Build Your Experience

Look for any opportunities to prove your tech abilities. This could be in an actual job role, or use your spare time for voluntary roles or to build your skillset. Practicing in your spare time, such as by building your own website, learning about coding or even trying to write a program, will always be a big help. You can also look for opportunities within the community, like public spaces, if other people need assistance with technology.

A career in tech means having dependable skills you can prove, so the more you practice and look for opportunities the better chance you will have.