A First-Timer’s Guide To A Memorable and Safe Travel

Going on an international trip is an exciting idea. But it can be overwhelming, especially when you’re traveling abroad for the first time. Besides determining your destination and budget, there are many things to keep in mind. Travel security and safety considerations are just among them.

Like other first-timers, it’s easy to get thrilled with the thought of exploring new adventures. But traveling without a plan and preparation can bring more harm than good. Remember that you don’t need to compromise safety to have a great trip.

To help you get started, we’ve put together the following guide for memorable and safe travel.

Get To Know Your Destination

It’s important to research the state where you’re interested in going, especially if it’s your first time visiting. You need to be familiar with the activities available in your chosen destination. Make sure to read up on traveler reviews before heading on your trip. This way, you’d be able to plan your budget and route better.

But besides looking into the tourist destinations you’re going to see, get to know the local laws and customs of the place. Note that there’s proper etiquette for every place. For instance, you can check out a travel survey about Americans to understand why being polite is more crucial when traveling abroad.

Create An Emergency Plan

Despite careful planning, you never know what will happen during your trip. It’s always a good idea to have an emergency plan in place. Be sure to write down the emergency services numbers for your destination before you get there. Don’t forget to look up the number of your embassy too. So, when an emergency occurs, you already know where to contact them.

It’s also best to prepare an emergency fund for your travel. Doing so will provide you with a financial safety net should something happen. You would not want an unexpected financial crisis to ruin your trip.

Pack A Small Travel Health Kit

Medical emergencies can occur at any time. While modern medicine can be found anywhere, it’s safer to pack your own travel health kit. Note that even the basic supplies can be hard to find in most remote destinations.

Thus, it’s always wise to have these items handy wherever you go:

Stomach illness medicine

Eyedrops

Band-aids

Antibacterial ointment

Doctor-approved antibiotics

Small scissors

Hand sanitizer

Notify Your Bank About Your Travel

Banks always make sure to protect you from identity theft in any way they can. If they detect transactions in an unfamiliar location, they may view it suspiciously and assume that somebody’s using your card. They may shut it off, preventing you from accessing your own bank account.

That’s why notifying your bank about your travel is also an essential financial precaution. The last thing you want is to deal with money stress and find out later that your bank has frozen your account.

Keep Your Valuables Safe

Although traveling with precious items is not recommended, you may still have stuff you can’t afford to lose. Make sure to have a travel lock to attach your bag to a seat while you’re dining or in transit. If your hotel room has a safe deposit box, you can use it to stash your valuables when you go out for the day.

Note that it’s not a good idea to carry a large amount of cash. But if you have to, lock it up safely. Carry only what you need for the particular day. Keep your money in different places so you won’t be left entirely empty-handed when something happens.

Be Mindful of What You Eat and Drink

Your travel won’t be complete without trying the delectable cuisine of your destination. But though it’s the perfect way to explore a new culture, food poisoning is possible when traveling in a different country. To avoid such a problem, always be mindful of what you eat and drink.

You can check out reviews online. After all, a place won’t have good reviews if it has bad food hygiene. You can also ask the locals for recommendations. They surely know the best places and dishes to eat.

Try To Blend In With The Locals

You are more vulnerable to scams if you’re a tourist. Thieves always assume that tourists carry large amounts of cash. To prevent drawing attention, try to blend in with the locals. You can research online and see how locals dress up. Immerse yourself in the place and be discreet when looking at maps. By looking less like a visitor, you can keep yourself safe from the wrong kind of people.

Update Your Family or Friends

No matter where you’re going, it’s always a good idea to update your family or friends on your whereabouts. Before you go on the trip, make sure to send them a copy of your itinerary. Make it a habit to check in with them at the end of each day. This will be useful in case something unexpected occurs.

Conclusion

The point of traveling is to explore and enjoy new places. But there are always unavoidable risks involved. By taking the proper safety precautions, you can have more fun on your trip. So wherever you plan to go, always prepare yourself beforehand.